Wed May 2, 2012

May Day rallies

<p>New York Police Department officers struggle to tear the mask off of an Occupy Wall Street activist as he is detained during a march through the streets of Manhattan, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>An Occupy demonstrator is seen inside a bank building during May Day protests in Oakland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

<p>A protester affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement is stopped by the police as he stands in the middle of Sixth Avenue during a protest march to the Bank of America headquarters in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A police officer in riot gear emerges from the debris after shooting pepper spray at masked protestors during May Day demonstrations that went violent in downtown Seattle, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

<p>Occupy Wall Street activists shout slogans as they march during a May Day demonstration in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

<p>A demonstrator holds pruning shears to represent the Portuguese government's economic cuts during a May Day demonstration on Labour Day in Lisbon, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante </p>

<p>Supporters wave flags as they wait for France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election in the 2012 French presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy, to deliver his speech at Trocadero square during a campaign rally in front the Eiffel Tower in Paris, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

<p>A protestor holds a lone sign as Occupy demonstrators rally in the streets as part of a nation-wide May Day protest in Oakland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova</p>

<p>An Occupy Wall Street activist with a bloody nose is arrested by New York City police during a May Day demonstration in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>An Occupy Wall Street activist is arrested by New York City police during a May Day demonstration in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Police watch protesters congregating downtown during May Day demonstrations in Los Angeles, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>An protester affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement holds up a sign outside the Bank of America headquarters in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Masked protestors attempt to smash the glass storefront of an American Apparel store during May Day demonstrations that went violent in downtown Seattle, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

<p>A worker cleans up inside of an Is Bank branch after the windows were smashed by ultra-left demonstrators during a May Day rally in Istanbul, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

<p>Demonstrators hit the shutters of a bank with sticks during May Day rallies in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado </p>

<p>Occupy Wall Street protesters dance and shout slogans during a demonstration in Bryant Park, New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>Businessmen in a window look down as Occupy Wall Street protesters marched below along East 42nd street in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Riot police stand guard in front of the Rote Flora alternative cultural centre during May Day demonstrations in the Schanze district in Hamburg, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer </p>

<p>Occupy demonstrators kiss during a rally in the streets as part of a nation-wide May Day protest in Oakland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova </p>

<p>Hundreds of thousands of people march through Havana's Revolution Square during the May Day parade, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Javier Galeano/Pool </p>

<p>Masked protesters unfurl a banner on top of a building during May Day demonstrations in San Francisco, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>Occupy Wall Street activists march through the Lower East Side during May Day demonstrations in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Victoria Becker is shown in a pillory shaped like a $100 bill during May Day demonstrations in Beverly Hills, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Occupy Wall Street protesters demonstrate along East 42nd street as New York City Police guard the entrance to a restaurant in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Occupy Wall Street movement activists protest outside a bank in midtown Manhattan, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

<p>A boy scout sits after a parade marking the International Workers' Day celebration in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye </p>

<p>A costumed protester with Occupy Wall Street stands on Broadway in New York as part of a nation-wide May Day protest, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>A demonstrator throws throws an item at the shutters of a bank during May Day celebrations in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado </p>

<p>People sunbathe and play rugby on the beach as people carrying workers union flags walk by during a May Day demonstration in Almeria, southeastern Spain, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla </p>

<p>Demonstrators use sticks to hit the shutters of a bank during May Day rallies in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado </p>

<p>Members of Labor Revolutionary Party holding images of Vladimir Lenin, Leon Trotsky, and Guillermo Lora participate in May Day celebrations in La Paz, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

<p>Occupy demonstrators clash with Oakland police during May Day protest in Oakland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

<p>Occupy Wall Street movement activists carry a banner while marching through midtown Manhattan, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

<p>A police officer helps a woman across the street away from where Occupy Wall Street protestors were marching along West 42nd street in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>An Occupy Seattle protester is hit with pepper spray by a police officer during a march and demonstration on May Day in downtown Seattle, Washington May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo </p>

<p>Occupy Wall Street protesters march along East 42nd street in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>An Occupy Wall Street movement activist is arrested by police during a march through midtown Manhattan, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

<p>A mounted riot policeman rides his horse during May Day rallies in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado </p>

<p>A woman carries a portrait of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro at the May Day parade in Havana's Revolution Square, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>An Occupy Wall Street protester holds signs during a demonstration in Bryant Park, New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Protestors paint a 99% slogan on the street during May Day demonstrations in San Francisco, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>Businessmen in a window laugh after placing a sign on their window above where Occupy Wall Street protesters were marching along East 42nd street in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>A demonstrator runs from water cannon during May Day rallies in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado </p>

<p>A Lebanese leftist activist holds up a hammer and sickle, a symbol of communism, during a demonstration to mark May Day, in Beirut, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Sharif Karim</p>

<p>A masked demonstrator with the Occupy Wall Street movement waits to take part in a general strike in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>A man rides down an escalator inside the Bank of America headquarters as protesters affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement demonstrate outside in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Demonstrators carrier a barrier before throwing it at riot policemen during May Day rallies in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra </p>

<p>A demonstrator hits a riot police vehicle during May Day rallies in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado </p>

<p>People carry a photograph of revolutionary hero Ernesto Che Guevara during the May Day parade at Havana's Revolution Square, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa </p>

<p>People rest next to a red wall near Tiananmen Gate during the May Day holiday in Beijing, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>People arrange tables in a office of the Democratic Left party, which was damaged by protesters, during a rally commemorating Labour Day in Athens, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

<p>People watch a May Day rally from the rooftop of a fast food restaurant in central Istanbul, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

<p>Workers from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions march during a May Day rally in central Seoul, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>A demonstrator is hit by a jet of water during May Day rallies in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado </p>

<p>A unionist of the Greek Communist party takes part in a May Day rally outside the Hellenic Halyvourgia, a private-owned steel plant where steelworkers have been on strike for months over job losses, at Aspropyrgos suburb in the south of Athens, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

<p>Venezuelan state workers hold a picture of President Hugo Chavez as they march during a May Day parade to celebrate the new labour law promulgated by Chavez, in Caracas, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins </p>

<p>Occupy demonstrators confront police officers during rally in the streets as part of a nation-wide May Day protest in Oakland, May 1, 2012 REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova </p>

<p>Occupy Wall Street demonstrators clash with New York Police Department officers as they are arrested during a march on Broadway in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>Occupy demonstrators hold open the doors to a bank during May Day protest in Oakland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

<p>Members from the Occupy Wall Street movement, labor unions, immigration rights demonstrators, and others march down Broadway during a May Day demonstration in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

