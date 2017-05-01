May Day rallies
Plainclothes police officers detain a protester as she and others attempt to defy a ban and to gather at Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Demonstrators clash with people opposing their rally during a May Day protest in Union Square in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People light smoke bombs at a demonstration of leftists at May Day demonstrations in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
French CRS riot police protect themselves from flames during clashes at the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Demonstrators clash with riot policemen during a rally marking May Day in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A member of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) is thrown into the air by his colleagues during a rally to mark International Workers' Day, or Labour Day, in Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Demonstrators attend a May Day march in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A member of riot police walks in front of a flaming barricade during a May Day rally in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Security personnel take away a man during a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Masked demonstrators gather ahead of labour unions at the traditional May Day labour march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A protester dressed as a clown holds an umbrella over a Swiss police officer on a motorbike during a May Day demonstration in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A demonstrator holds a warning flare as part of traditional May Day labour day march in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Activists wear masks depicting the face of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the French far-right National Front, with the hair of his daughter Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) candidate for 2017 presidential election, during a demonstration...more
Workers of the agriculture sector march past during the celebration marking the international workers' day at Agege stadium in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Flames from a burning cardboard dragon in a caddy are seen near French CRS riot police during clashes as part of the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Workers from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) holding red-colored umbrellas march during a May Day rally in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
French gendarmes apprehend a demonstrator during clashes at the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Revellers attend May Day celebrations outside Magdalen College as the sun rises over Oxford, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Indonesian workers wear masks as they march during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Workers from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) chant slogans during a May Day rally in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A man shouts slogans while protesters hold banners as they attempt to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A police officer detains a protester as she and others attempt to defy a ban and to gather at Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes (L) and Cuba's National Assembly President Esteban Lazo hold Cuban flags as they watch a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A masked demonstrator protects himself from tear gas during clashes at the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Workers from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) chant slogans during a May Day rally in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People hold flags as they take part in a May Day rally in rebel-held Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A child rides a scooter before a May Day rally held by Russian Communist party in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. The banner reads, "Long live May 1!". REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man waves a flag with an image of Che Guevara at a march during the May Day or Labour Day rally organised by People's Liberation Front opposition party in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Turkish riot police scuffle with a group of protesters as they attempted to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People attend a rally commemorating May Day in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Workers and contractors from PT Freeport travel in a convoy during a rally commemorating May Day in Timika, Papua province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Wahyu Putro A/via REUTERS
Union members take part in a May Day Rally organised by the newly-formed South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cuba's President Raul Castro looks through a binocular as he watches a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Protesters shout slogans as they attempt to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Turkish police ride motorcycles during the May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Turkey President Erdogan in India
Highlights from the Turkish president's India visit in June 2017.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.