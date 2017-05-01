Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue May 2, 2017 | 1:15am IST

May Day rallies

Plainclothes police officers detain a protester as she and others attempt to defy a ban and to gather at Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Plainclothes police officers detain a protester as she and others attempt to defy a ban and to gather at Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Plainclothes police officers detain a protester as she and others attempt to defy a ban and to gather at Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Close
1 / 35
Demonstrators clash with people opposing their rally during a May Day protest in Union Square in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Demonstrators clash with people opposing their rally during a May Day protest in Union Square in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Demonstrators clash with people opposing their rally during a May Day protest in Union Square in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 35
People light smoke bombs at a demonstration of leftists at May Day demonstrations in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

People light smoke bombs at a demonstration of leftists at May Day demonstrations in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
People light smoke bombs at a demonstration of leftists at May Day demonstrations in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
3 / 35
French CRS riot police protect themselves from flames during clashes at the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French CRS riot police protect themselves from flames during clashes at the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
French CRS riot police protect themselves from flames during clashes at the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
4 / 35
Demonstrators clash with riot policemen during a rally marking May Day in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators clash with riot policemen during a rally marking May Day in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot policemen during a rally marking May Day in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
5 / 35
A member of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) is thrown into the air by his colleagues during a rally to mark International Workers' Day, or Labour Day, in Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

A member of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) is thrown into the air by his colleagues during a rally to mark International Workers' Day, or Labour Day, in Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
A member of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) is thrown into the air by his colleagues during a rally to mark International Workers' Day, or Labour Day, in Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
6 / 35
Demonstrators attend a May Day march in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Demonstrators attend a May Day march in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Demonstrators attend a May Day march in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
7 / 35
A member of riot police walks in front of a flaming barricade during a May Day rally in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A member of riot police walks in front of a flaming barricade during a May Day rally in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
A member of riot police walks in front of a flaming barricade during a May Day rally in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
8 / 35
Security personnel take away a man during a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Security personnel take away a man during a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Security personnel take away a man during a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
9 / 35
Masked demonstrators gather ahead of labour unions at the traditional May Day labour march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Masked demonstrators gather ahead of labour unions at the traditional May Day labour march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Masked demonstrators gather ahead of labour unions at the traditional May Day labour march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
10 / 35
A protester dressed as a clown holds an umbrella over a Swiss police officer on a motorbike during a May Day demonstration in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A protester dressed as a clown holds an umbrella over a Swiss police officer on a motorbike during a May Day demonstration in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
A protester dressed as a clown holds an umbrella over a Swiss police officer on a motorbike during a May Day demonstration in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
11 / 35
A demonstrator holds a warning flare as part of traditional May Day labour day march in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A demonstrator holds a warning flare as part of traditional May Day labour day march in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
A demonstrator holds a warning flare as part of traditional May Day labour day march in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
12 / 35
Activists wear masks depicting the face of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the French far-right National Front, with the hair of his daughter Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) candidate for 2017 presidential election, during a demonstration as part of traditional May Day labour day march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Activists wear masks depicting the face of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the French far-right National Front, with the hair of his daughter Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) candidate for 2017 presidential election, during a demonstration...more

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Activists wear masks depicting the face of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the French far-right National Front, with the hair of his daughter Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) candidate for 2017 presidential election, during a demonstration as part of traditional May Day labour day march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
13 / 35
Workers of the agriculture sector march past during the celebration marking the international workers' day at Agege stadium in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Workers of the agriculture sector march past during the celebration marking the international workers' day at Agege stadium in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Workers of the agriculture sector march past during the celebration marking the international workers' day at Agege stadium in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Close
14 / 35
Flames from a burning cardboard dragon in a caddy are seen near French CRS riot police during clashes as part of the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Flames from a burning cardboard dragon in a caddy are seen near French CRS riot police during clashes as part of the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Flames from a burning cardboard dragon in a caddy are seen near French CRS riot police during clashes as part of the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
15 / 35
Workers from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) holding red-colored umbrellas march during a May Day rally in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Workers from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) holding red-colored umbrellas march during a May Day rally in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Workers from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) holding red-colored umbrellas march during a May Day rally in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
16 / 35
French gendarmes apprehend a demonstrator during clashes at the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French gendarmes apprehend a demonstrator during clashes at the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
French gendarmes apprehend a demonstrator during clashes at the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
17 / 35
Revellers attend May Day celebrations outside Magdalen College as the sun rises over Oxford, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers attend May Day celebrations outside Magdalen College as the sun rises over Oxford, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Revellers attend May Day celebrations outside Magdalen College as the sun rises over Oxford, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
18 / 35
Indonesian workers wear masks as they march during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Indonesian workers wear masks as they march during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Indonesian workers wear masks as they march during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
19 / 35
Workers from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) chant slogans during a May Day rally in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Workers from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) chant slogans during a May Day rally in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Workers from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) chant slogans during a May Day rally in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
20 / 35
A man shouts slogans while protesters hold banners as they attempt to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A man shouts slogans while protesters hold banners as they attempt to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
A man shouts slogans while protesters hold banners as they attempt to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
21 / 35
A police officer detains a protester as she and others attempt to defy a ban and to gather at Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

A police officer detains a protester as she and others attempt to defy a ban and to gather at Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
A police officer detains a protester as she and others attempt to defy a ban and to gather at Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Close
22 / 35
Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes (L) and Cuba's National Assembly President Esteban Lazo hold Cuban flags as they watch a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes (L) and Cuba's National Assembly President Esteban Lazo hold Cuban flags as they watch a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes (L) and Cuba's National Assembly President Esteban Lazo hold Cuban flags as they watch a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
23 / 35
A masked demonstrator protects himself from tear gas during clashes at the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A masked demonstrator protects himself from tear gas during clashes at the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
A masked demonstrator protects himself from tear gas during clashes at the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
24 / 35
Workers from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) chant slogans during a May Day rally in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Workers from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) chant slogans during a May Day rally in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Workers from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) chant slogans during a May Day rally in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
25 / 35
People hold flags as they take part in a May Day rally in rebel-held Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

People hold flags as they take part in a May Day rally in rebel-held Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
People hold flags as they take part in a May Day rally in rebel-held Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
26 / 35
A child rides a scooter before a May Day rally held by Russian Communist party in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. The banner reads, "Long live May 1!". REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A child rides a scooter before a May Day rally held by Russian Communist party in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. The banner reads, "Long live May 1!". REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
A child rides a scooter before a May Day rally held by Russian Communist party in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. The banner reads, "Long live May 1!". REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
27 / 35
A man waves a flag with an image of Che Guevara at a march during the May Day or Labour Day rally organised by People's Liberation Front opposition party in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man waves a flag with an image of Che Guevara at a march during the May Day or Labour Day rally organised by People's Liberation Front opposition party in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
A man waves a flag with an image of Che Guevara at a march during the May Day or Labour Day rally organised by People's Liberation Front opposition party in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
28 / 35
Turkish riot police scuffle with a group of protesters as they attempted to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish riot police scuffle with a group of protesters as they attempted to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Turkish riot police scuffle with a group of protesters as they attempted to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
29 / 35
People attend a rally commemorating May Day in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People attend a rally commemorating May Day in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
People attend a rally commemorating May Day in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
30 / 35
Workers and contractors from PT Freeport travel in a convoy during a rally commemorating May Day in Timika, Papua province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Wahyu Putro A/via REUTERS

Workers and contractors from PT Freeport travel in a convoy during a rally commemorating May Day in Timika, Papua province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Wahyu Putro A/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Workers and contractors from PT Freeport travel in a convoy during a rally commemorating May Day in Timika, Papua province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Wahyu Putro A/via REUTERS
Close
31 / 35
Union members take part in a May Day Rally organised by the newly-formed South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Union members take part in a May Day Rally organised by the newly-formed South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Union members take part in a May Day Rally organised by the newly-formed South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
32 / 35
Cuba's President Raul Castro looks through a binocular as he watches a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Cuba's President Raul Castro looks through a binocular as he watches a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Cuba's President Raul Castro looks through a binocular as he watches a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
33 / 35
Protesters shout slogans as they attempt to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Protesters shout slogans as they attempt to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Protesters shout slogans as they attempt to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Close
34 / 35
Turkish police ride motorcycles during the May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish police ride motorcycles during the May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Turkish police ride motorcycles during the May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

01 May 2017
Turkey President Erdogan in India

Turkey President Erdogan in India

Highlights from the Turkish president's India visit in June 2017.

01 May 2017
U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

01 May 2017
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

30 Apr 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast