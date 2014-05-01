Edition:
May Day rallies

<p>Participants wave communist flags near a statue of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin during an International Worker's Day, or Labor Day, parade in Donetsk, east Ukraine May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>A protester reacts as police fire tear gas during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cevahir Bugu</p>

<p>People walk with balloons towards Red Square during a rally in Moscow May 1, 2014. Russians celebrate the coming of spring and since communist times, Labor Day on the first day of May. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>A man tries to protects himself as security forces beat him during the International Workers' Day rally at Freedom Park in Phnom Penh May 1, 2014. Cambodia authorities broke up a protest of garment workers and opposition party supporters who rallied to celebrate the International Labor Day despite the government's ban on public assemblies. REUTERS/Samrang Pring</p>

A man tries to protects himself as security forces beat him during the International Workers' Day rally at Freedom Park in Phnom Penh May 1, 2014. Cambodia authorities broke up a protest of garment workers and opposition party supporters who rallied to celebrate the International Labor Day despite the government's ban on public assemblies. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A man tries to protects himself as security forces beat him during the International Workers' Day rally at Freedom Park in Phnom Penh May 1, 2014. Cambodia authorities broke up a protest of garment workers and opposition party supporters who rallied to celebrate the International Labor Day despite the government's ban on public assemblies. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

<p>A protester, with cream applied to his face to protect against tear gas, reacts during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>A Buddhist monk talks to policemen over the razor wire as protesters gather to mark the International Workers' Day rally at Freedom Park in Phnom Penh May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring</p>

A Buddhist monk talks to policemen over the razor wire as protesters gather to mark the International Workers' Day rally at Freedom Park in Phnom Penh May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A Buddhist monk talks to policemen over the razor wire as protesters gather to mark the International Workers' Day rally at Freedom Park in Phnom Penh May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

<p>A protester shoots firecrackers at riot police during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. Turkish police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber pellets to try to stop thousands of people, some armed with fire bombs and fireworks, from defying a ban on May Day rallies and reaching Istanbul's central Taksim square. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A protester shoots firecrackers at riot police during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. Turkish police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber pellets to try to stop thousands of people, some armed with fire bombs and fireworks, from defying a ban on May Day rallies and reaching Istanbul's central Taksim square. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A protester shoots firecrackers at riot police during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. Turkish police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber pellets to try to stop thousands of people, some armed with fire bombs and fireworks, from defying a ban on May Day rallies and reaching Istanbul's central Taksim square. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Pro-government Communist (L) and anarchist (R) movement demonstrators clash during May Day demonstrations in Santiago, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Pro-government Communist (L) and anarchist (R) movement demonstrators clash during May Day demonstrations in Santiago, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Pro-government Communist (L) and anarchist (R) movement demonstrators clash during May Day demonstrations in Santiago, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

<p>An Indonesian Workers' Unions (KSPI) member takes part in a May Day rally with his face painted at the business district in Jakarta May 1, 2014. Thousands of union members filled the streets of Indonesia's capital to demand higher wages, better health care and more workplace protections, according to local media. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

An Indonesian Workers' Unions (KSPI) member takes part in a May Day rally with his face painted at the business district in Jakarta May 1, 2014. Thousands of union members filled the streets of Indonesia's capital to demand higher wages, better health care and more workplace protections, according to local media. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Indonesian Workers' Unions (KSPI) member takes part in a May Day rally with his face painted at the business district in Jakarta May 1, 2014. Thousands of union members filled the streets of Indonesia's capital to demand higher wages, better health care and more workplace protections, according to local media. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Demonstrators clash with policemen during May Day demonstration in Santiago, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Demonstrators clash with policemen during May Day demonstration in Santiago, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators clash with policemen during May Day demonstration in Santiago, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

<p>Police motorcycles burn while tear gas is released during May Day demonstrations in Santiago, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Police motorcycles burn while tear gas is released during May Day demonstrations in Santiago, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Police motorcycles burn while tear gas is released during May Day demonstrations in Santiago, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

<p>A demonstrator protesting the wages of McDonald's workers is photographed by passersby during May Day demonstrations in New York May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A demonstrator protesting the wages of McDonald's workers is photographed by passersby during May Day demonstrations in New York May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A demonstrator protesting the wages of McDonald's workers is photographed by passersby during May Day demonstrations in New York May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Workers and a nun observe a minute of silence in memory of deaths that occurred during the construction of the Arena Sao Paulo Stadium, before their soccer match at the stadium to commemorate Labor Day, in Sao Paulo May 1, 2014. The stadium will host the opening match of the 2014 World Cup. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Workers and a nun observe a minute of silence in memory of deaths that occurred during the construction of the Arena Sao Paulo Stadium, before their soccer match at the stadium to commemorate Labor Day, in Sao Paulo May 1, 2014. The stadium will host the opening match of the 2014 World Cup. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Workers and a nun observe a minute of silence in memory of deaths that occurred during the construction of the Arena Sao Paulo Stadium, before their soccer match at the stadium to commemorate Labor Day, in Sao Paulo May 1, 2014. The stadium will host the opening match of the 2014 World Cup. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A demonstrator wearing a skull mask gestures during May Day demonstrations in Santiago, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A demonstrator wearing a skull mask gestures during May Day demonstrations in Santiago, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator wearing a skull mask gestures during May Day demonstrations in Santiago, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

<p>A demonstrator uses chalk to write the text of the 4th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution on sidewalks during May Day demonstrations in New York May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A demonstrator uses chalk to write the text of the 4th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution on sidewalks during May Day demonstrations in New York May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A demonstrator uses chalk to write the text of the 4th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution on sidewalks during May Day demonstrations in New York May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>German riot police officers watch protesters as they rally during a May Day demonstration in Berlin, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

German riot police officers watch protesters as they rally during a May Day demonstration in Berlin, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

German riot police officers watch protesters as they rally during a May Day demonstration in Berlin, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung, also known as "Long Hair", sticks a protest sign in support of a strike by workers of Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings in Dongguan, during International Labor Day in Hong Kong May 1, 2014. Chinese police have placed labor activist Lin Dong under criminal detention, formally accusing him of causing a disturbance after they said he distributed information online about a factory strike, his manager and father said. In what activists say was one of China's biggest labor protests since market reforms began in the late 1970s, Yue Yuen workers went on strike in the southern city of Dongguan on April 14, to protest against what they said were chronically low company contributions to social insurance and housing provident fund accounts. Yue Yuen said that more than 80 percent of its 40,000-strong workforce had returned to work. Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings is a $5.6 billion manufacturer of footwear for Nike Inc, Adidas AG, and other international brands. The signs read, "Sweat factory", "Release the arrested activists (Lin and others)" (top 2nd R) and "Multinational profiteering" (top R). REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung, also known as "Long Hair", sticks a protest sign in support of a strike by workers of Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings in Dongguan, during International Labor Day in Hong Kong May 1, 2014. Chinese police have...more

Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung, also known as "Long Hair", sticks a protest sign in support of a strike by workers of Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings in Dongguan, during International Labor Day in Hong Kong May 1, 2014. Chinese police have placed labor activist Lin Dong under criminal detention, formally accusing him of causing a disturbance after they said he distributed information online about a factory strike, his manager and father said. In what activists say was one of China's biggest labor protests since market reforms began in the late 1970s, Yue Yuen workers went on strike in the southern city of Dongguan on April 14, to protest against what they said were chronically low company contributions to social insurance and housing provident fund accounts. Yue Yuen said that more than 80 percent of its 40,000-strong workforce had returned to work. Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings is a $5.6 billion manufacturer of footwear for Nike Inc, Adidas AG, and other international brands. The signs read, "Sweat factory", "Release the arrested activists (Lin and others)" (top 2nd R) and "Multinational profiteering" (top R). REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>Croupiers and casino employees holding banners walking past the Grand Lisboa casino (L) as they march on the street to demand better working condition and against migrant workers from mainland China and other countries, during International Labor Day in Macau May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Croupiers and casino employees holding banners walking past the Grand Lisboa casino (L) as they march on the street to demand better working condition and against migrant workers from mainland China and other countries, during International Labor Day in Macau May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Croupiers and casino employees holding banners walking past the Grand Lisboa casino (L) as they march on the street to demand better working condition and against migrant workers from mainland China and other countries, during International Labor Day in Macau May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>Bolivia's President Evo Morales (3rd R) heads the Bolivian Union Workers' rally during a May Day demonstration in La Paz May 1, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

Bolivia's President Evo Morales (3rd R) heads the Bolivian Union Workers' rally during a May Day demonstration in La Paz May 1, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado

Bolivia's President Evo Morales (3rd R) heads the Bolivian Union Workers' rally during a May Day demonstration in La Paz May 1, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado

<p>Indonesian Workers' Unions (KSPI) members march during a May Day rally at the business district in Jakarta May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

Indonesian Workers' Unions (KSPI) members march during a May Day rally at the business district in Jakarta May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Indonesian Workers' Unions (KSPI) members march during a May Day rally at the business district in Jakarta May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Supporters of the Iraqi Communist Party celebrate during an International Worker's Day, or Labor Day, rally in Baghdad May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani</p>

Supporters of the Iraqi Communist Party celebrate during an International Worker's Day, or Labor Day, rally in Baghdad May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Supporters of the Iraqi Communist Party celebrate during an International Worker's Day, or Labor Day, rally in Baghdad May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

<p>Crowds fill Trafalgar Square during the annual May Day rally in London May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Crowds fill Trafalgar Square during the annual May Day rally in London May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Crowds fill Trafalgar Square during the annual May Day rally in London May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Public health workers march through Havana's Revolution Square during the May Day parade, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Public health workers march through Havana's Revolution Square during the May Day parade, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Public health workers march through Havana's Revolution Square during the May Day parade, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

<p>An old man, with a hen and a rabbit in hand, arrives to take part in Labor Day celebrations at the Uhuru Park in Nairobi May 1 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

An old man, with a hen and a rabbit in hand, arrives to take part in Labor Day celebrations at the Uhuru Park in Nairobi May 1 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

An old man, with a hen and a rabbit in hand, arrives to take part in Labor Day celebrations at the Uhuru Park in Nairobi May 1 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

<p>Gay rights activists march with a banner led by an activist wearing a caricature model depicting President Vladimir Putin during a May Day rally in St. Petersburg May 1, 2014. The banner reads, "Love is stronger than war!" REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Gay rights activists march with a banner led by an activist wearing a caricature model depicting President Vladimir Putin during a May Day rally in St. Petersburg May 1, 2014. The banner reads, "Love is stronger than war!" REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Gay rights activists march with a banner led by an activist wearing a caricature model depicting President Vladimir Putin during a May Day rally in St. Petersburg May 1, 2014. The banner reads, "Love is stronger than war!" REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Left-wing protestors light flares on a roof during an anti-racism protest ahead of May Day demonstrations in Berlin's Wedding district April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Left-wing protestors light flares on a roof during an anti-racism protest ahead of May Day demonstrations in Berlin's Wedding district April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Left-wing protestors light flares on a roof during an anti-racism protest ahead of May Day demonstrations in Berlin's Wedding district April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>A masked dancer performs during a May Day rally at the business district in Jakarta May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

A masked dancer performs during a May Day rally at the business district in Jakarta May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A masked dancer performs during a May Day rally at the business district in Jakarta May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Workers spell "160$" with balloons as they demand an increase in minimum wage from 100 USD to 160 USD per month during the International Workers' Day rally at Freedom Park in Phnom Penh May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring</p>

Workers spell "160$" with balloons as they demand an increase in minimum wage from 100 USD to 160 USD per month during the International Workers' Day rally at Freedom Park in Phnom Penh May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Workers spell "160$" with balloons as they demand an increase in minimum wage from 100 USD to 160 USD per month during the International Workers' Day rally at Freedom Park in Phnom Penh May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

<p>Participants hold flags and banners during a Communist May Day rally in St. Petersburg May 1, 2014. The message on the Stalin portrait reads, "Our business is right. Victory will follow us." REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Participants hold flags and banners during a Communist May Day rally in St. Petersburg May 1, 2014. The message on the Stalin portrait reads, "Our business is right. Victory will follow us." REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Participants hold flags and banners during a Communist May Day rally in St. Petersburg May 1, 2014. The message on the Stalin portrait reads, "Our business is right. Victory will follow us." REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Demonstrators prepare signs supporting the raising of the federal minimum wage during May Day demonstrations in New York May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Demonstrators prepare signs supporting the raising of the federal minimum wage during May Day demonstrations in New York May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators prepare signs supporting the raising of the federal minimum wage during May Day demonstrations in New York May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>People walk with flags and balloons towards St. Basil's Cathedral on Red Square during a rally in Moscow May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

People walk with flags and balloons towards St. Basil's Cathedral on Red Square during a rally in Moscow May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People walk with flags and balloons towards St. Basil's Cathedral on Red Square during a rally in Moscow May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Protesters shout slogans during a Labor Day rally in Dhaka May 1, 2014. Thousands of activists and garment workers marched through the streets demanding compensation for survivors and families of victims of various disasters in the textile industry, while calling for a safer workplace environment, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Protesters shout slogans during a Labor Day rally in Dhaka May 1, 2014. Thousands of activists and garment workers marched through the streets demanding compensation for survivors and families of victims of various disasters in the textile industry, while calling for a safer workplace environment, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Protesters shout slogans during a Labor Day rally in Dhaka May 1, 2014. Thousands of activists and garment workers marched through the streets demanding compensation for survivors and families of victims of various disasters in the textile industry, while calling for a safer workplace environment, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>German policemen use pepper spray against left-wing protesters during May Day demonstrations in Rostock, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

German policemen use pepper spray against left-wing protesters during May Day demonstrations in Rostock, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

German policemen use pepper spray against left-wing protesters during May Day demonstrations in Rostock, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>People form three eights on Radnicka street during a May Day rally in Zagreb, Croatia May 1, 2014. The three eights mean eight hours of sleep, eight hours of work and eight hours of free time. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

People form three eights on Radnicka street during a May Day rally in Zagreb, Croatia May 1, 2014. The three eights mean eight hours of sleep, eight hours of work and eight hours of free time. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

People form three eights on Radnicka street during a May Day rally in Zagreb, Croatia May 1, 2014. The three eights mean eight hours of sleep, eight hours of work and eight hours of free time. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

<p>A woman takes part in a Labor Day protest in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei May 1, 2014. Thousands of people marched the streets to protest against low salaries and a policy in which companies are encouraged by the government to hire more temporary workers, according to local media. The Chinese characters read, "No more temporary workers" and "Oppose corporate merger." REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

A woman takes part in a Labor Day protest in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei May 1, 2014. Thousands of people marched the streets to protest against low salaries and a policy in which companies are encouraged by the government to hire more...more

A woman takes part in a Labor Day protest in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei May 1, 2014. Thousands of people marched the streets to protest against low salaries and a policy in which companies are encouraged by the government to hire more temporary workers, according to local media. The Chinese characters read, "No more temporary workers" and "Oppose corporate merger." REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

