May Day rallies
Participants wave communist flags near a statue of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin during an International Worker's Day, or Labor Day, parade in Donetsk, east Ukraine May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A protester reacts as police fire tear gas during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cevahir Bugu
People walk with balloons towards Red Square during a rally in Moscow May 1, 2014. Russians celebrate the coming of spring and since communist times, Labor Day on the first day of May. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man tries to protects himself as security forces beat him during the International Workers' Day rally at Freedom Park in Phnom Penh May 1, 2014. Cambodia authorities broke up a protest of garment workers and opposition party supporters who rallied...more
A protester, with cream applied to his face to protect against tear gas, reacts during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Buddhist monk talks to policemen over the razor wire as protesters gather to mark the International Workers' Day rally at Freedom Park in Phnom Penh May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A protester shoots firecrackers at riot police during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. Turkish police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber pellets to try to stop thousands of people, some armed with fire bombs and fireworks, from...more
Pro-government Communist (L) and anarchist (R) movement demonstrators clash during May Day demonstrations in Santiago, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
An Indonesian Workers' Unions (KSPI) member takes part in a May Day rally with his face painted at the business district in Jakarta May 1, 2014. Thousands of union members filled the streets of Indonesia's capital to demand higher wages, better...more
Demonstrators clash with policemen during May Day demonstration in Santiago, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Police motorcycles burn while tear gas is released during May Day demonstrations in Santiago, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator protesting the wages of McDonald's workers is photographed by passersby during May Day demonstrations in New York May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Workers and a nun observe a minute of silence in memory of deaths that occurred during the construction of the Arena Sao Paulo Stadium, before their soccer match at the stadium to commemorate Labor Day, in Sao Paulo May 1, 2014. The stadium will host...more
A demonstrator wearing a skull mask gestures during May Day demonstrations in Santiago, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator uses chalk to write the text of the 4th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution on sidewalks during May Day demonstrations in New York May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
German riot police officers watch protesters as they rally during a May Day demonstration in Berlin, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung, also known as "Long Hair", sticks a protest sign in support of a strike by workers of Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings in Dongguan, during International Labor Day in Hong Kong May 1, 2014. Chinese police have...more
Croupiers and casino employees holding banners walking past the Grand Lisboa casino (L) as they march on the street to demand better working condition and against migrant workers from mainland China and other countries, during International Labor Day...more
Bolivia's President Evo Morales (3rd R) heads the Bolivian Union Workers' rally during a May Day demonstration in La Paz May 1, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado
Indonesian Workers' Unions (KSPI) members march during a May Day rally at the business district in Jakarta May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Supporters of the Iraqi Communist Party celebrate during an International Worker's Day, or Labor Day, rally in Baghdad May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Crowds fill Trafalgar Square during the annual May Day rally in London May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Public health workers march through Havana's Revolution Square during the May Day parade, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
An old man, with a hen and a rabbit in hand, arrives to take part in Labor Day celebrations at the Uhuru Park in Nairobi May 1 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Gay rights activists march with a banner led by an activist wearing a caricature model depicting President Vladimir Putin during a May Day rally in St. Petersburg May 1, 2014. The banner reads, "Love is stronger than war!" REUTERS/Alexander...more
Left-wing protestors light flares on a roof during an anti-racism protest ahead of May Day demonstrations in Berlin's Wedding district April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A masked dancer performs during a May Day rally at the business district in Jakarta May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Workers spell "160$" with balloons as they demand an increase in minimum wage from 100 USD to 160 USD per month during the International Workers' Day rally at Freedom Park in Phnom Penh May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Participants hold flags and banners during a Communist May Day rally in St. Petersburg May 1, 2014. The message on the Stalin portrait reads, "Our business is right. Victory will follow us." REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Demonstrators prepare signs supporting the raising of the federal minimum wage during May Day demonstrations in New York May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People walk with flags and balloons towards St. Basil's Cathedral on Red Square during a rally in Moscow May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Protesters shout slogans during a Labor Day rally in Dhaka May 1, 2014. Thousands of activists and garment workers marched through the streets demanding compensation for survivors and families of victims of various disasters in the textile industry,...more
German policemen use pepper spray against left-wing protesters during May Day demonstrations in Rostock, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
People form three eights on Radnicka street during a May Day rally in Zagreb, Croatia May 1, 2014. The three eights mean eight hours of sleep, eight hours of work and eight hours of free time. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A woman takes part in a Labor Day protest in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei May 1, 2014. Thousands of people marched the streets to protest against low salaries and a policy in which companies are encouraged by the government to hire more...more
