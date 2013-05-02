May Day rallies
A demonstrator hits a riot police during May Day rallies in Santiago, Chile, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator hits a riot police during May Day rallies in Santiago, Chile, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Riot police walk through a cloud of tear gas as they clash with May Day protesters trying to break through barricades to reach the city's main square in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Riot police walk through a cloud of tear gas as they clash with May Day protesters trying to break through barricades to reach the city's main square in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
May Day protesters throw stones at riot police as they try to break through barricades to reach the city's main square in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Serkan Senturk
May Day protesters throw stones at riot police as they try to break through barricades to reach the city's main square in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Serkan Senturk
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, who climbed up a traffic light, cheers during a May Day rally in Caracas May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, who climbed up a traffic light, cheers during a May Day rally in Caracas May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People march down Broadway during May Day rallies in New York May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People march down Broadway during May Day rallies in New York May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Turkish riot police use water cannon against May Day protesters as they disperse crowds that tried to break through barricades to reach the city's main square in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish riot police use water cannon against May Day protesters as they disperse crowds that tried to break through barricades to reach the city's main square in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A May Day protester shouts as he tries to break through barricades to reach the city's main square in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A May Day protester shouts as he tries to break through barricades to reach the city's main square in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A May Day protester jumps away from a water cannon during clashes between riot police and protesters trying to break through barricades to reach the city's main square in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A May Day protester jumps away from a water cannon during clashes between riot police and protesters trying to break through barricades to reach the city's main square in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Protesters hold Polish national flags as they take part during a May Day demonstration organized by leftist organisations in Warsaw May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Protesters hold Polish national flags as they take part during a May Day demonstration organized by leftist organisations in Warsaw May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Workers from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions perform during a May Day rally at Seoul City Hall Plaza in central Seoul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Workers from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions perform during a May Day rally at Seoul City Hall Plaza in central Seoul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A youth carries national flags of the U.S. and Mexico through the streets of San Diego, during a May Day demonstration and march in California May 1, 2013. Workers' rights and immigration reform were supported in the demonstration. REUTERS/Mike...more
A youth carries national flags of the U.S. and Mexico through the streets of San Diego, during a May Day demonstration and march in California May 1, 2013. Workers' rights and immigration reform were supported in the demonstration. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A demonstrator is detained during May Day rallies in Santiago May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator is detained during May Day rallies in Santiago May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators clash with riot policemen during May Day rallies in Santiago May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators clash with riot policemen during May Day rallies in Santiago May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A man holds Spain's labour union Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) flag during a May Day demonstration on Labour Day in the Andalusian capital of Seville May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A man holds Spain's labour union Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) flag during a May Day demonstration on Labour Day in the Andalusian capital of Seville May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Rosa Ayala carries a Resident Alien placard during the International Workers Day and Immigration Reform March on May Day in Los Angeles, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Rosa Ayala carries a Resident Alien placard during the International Workers Day and Immigration Reform March on May Day in Los Angeles, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Demonstrators clash with riot police during May Day rallies in Santiago May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators clash with riot police during May Day rallies in Santiago May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators kick a person accused of being an undercover police during May Day rallies in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Demonstrators kick a person accused of being an undercover police during May Day rallies in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A May Day protester throws a stone at riot police as he and others try to break through barricades to reach the city's main square in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A May Day protester throws a stone at riot police as he and others try to break through barricades to reach the city's main square in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Photographers take pictures as a May Day protester hits the shields of riot police in Mexico City May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Photographers take pictures as a May Day protester hits the shields of riot police in Mexico City May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A South Korean protester raises his fist in front of a barricade of riot police during a May Day rally at Seoul City Hall Plaza in central Seoul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A South Korean protester raises his fist in front of a barricade of riot police during a May Day rally at Seoul City Hall Plaza in central Seoul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Protesters react during a May Day protest against high living costs and immigration policies at Hong Lim Park in Singapore May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Protesters react during a May Day protest against high living costs and immigration policies at Hong Lim Park in Singapore May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An immigration reform supporter takes part in a parade through the streets of San Diego during a May Day demonstration in California May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An immigration reform supporter takes part in a parade through the streets of San Diego during a May Day demonstration in California May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Riot police protect themselves with their shields from stones thrown by May Day protesters during clashes in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Riot police protect themselves with their shields from stones thrown by May Day protesters during clashes in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Supporters of the Bulgarian Socialist Party shout slogans during a rally marking May Day, or Labour Day, in central Sofia May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Supporters of the Bulgarian Socialist Party shout slogans during a rally marking May Day, or Labour Day, in central Sofia May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A May Day protester uses a slingshot to throw a stone at riot police as he and others try to break through barricades to reach the city's main square in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A May Day protester uses a slingshot to throw a stone at riot police as he and others try to break through barricades to reach the city's main square in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Next Slideshows
Face transplants
A look at those who have undergone face transplant surgery.
Destroying Mexico's guns
The Mexican military is in charge of storing and destroying weapons confiscated in the ongoing drug war and those handed in by the civilian population.
Queen Beatrix passes crown to son
The Netherlands celebrates Queen's Day, as Queen Beatrix abdicates and is succeeded by her eldest son Willem-Alexander.
The future of flight
The next generation of air travel.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.