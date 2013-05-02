Edition:
Thu May 2, 2013

May Day rallies

<p>A demonstrator hits a riot police during May Day rallies in Santiago, Chile, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

<p>Riot police walk through a cloud of tear gas as they clash with May Day protesters trying to break through barricades to reach the city's main square in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

<p>May Day protesters throw stones at riot police as they try to break through barricades to reach the city's main square in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Serkan Senturk</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

<p>A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, who climbed up a traffic light, cheers during a May Day rally in Caracas May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

<p>People march down Broadway during May Day rallies in New York May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

<p>Turkish riot police use water cannon against May Day protesters as they disperse crowds that tried to break through barricades to reach the city's main square in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

<p>A May Day protester shouts as he tries to break through barricades to reach the city's main square in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

<p>A May Day protester jumps away from a water cannon during clashes between riot police and protesters trying to break through barricades to reach the city's main square in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

<p>Protesters hold Polish national flags as they take part during a May Day demonstration organized by leftist organisations in Warsaw May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

<p>Workers from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions perform during a May Day rally at Seoul City Hall Plaza in central Seoul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

<p>A youth carries national flags of the U.S. and Mexico through the streets of San Diego, during a May Day demonstration and march in California May 1, 2013. Workers' rights and immigration reform were supported in the demonstration. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A youth carries national flags of the U.S. and Mexico through the streets of San Diego, during a May Day demonstration and march in California May 1, 2013. Workers' rights and immigration reform were supported in the demonstration. REUTERS/Mike...more

Thursday, May 02, 2013

<p>A demonstrator is detained during May Day rallies in Santiago May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

<p>Demonstrators clash with riot policemen during May Day rallies in Santiago May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

<p>A man holds Spain's labour union Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) flag during a May Day demonstration on Labour Day in the Andalusian capital of Seville May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

<p>Rosa Ayala carries a Resident Alien placard during the International Workers Day and Immigration Reform March on May Day in Los Angeles, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

<p>Demonstrators clash with riot police during May Day rallies in Santiago May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

<p>Demonstrators kick a person accused of being an undercover police during May Day rallies in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

<p>A May Day protester throws a stone at riot police as he and others try to break through barricades to reach the city's main square in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

<p>Photographers take pictures as a May Day protester hits the shields of riot police in Mexico City May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

<p>A South Korean protester raises his fist in front of a barricade of riot police during a May Day rally at Seoul City Hall Plaza in central Seoul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

<p>Protesters react during a May Day protest against high living costs and immigration policies at Hong Lim Park in Singapore May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

<p>An immigration reform supporter takes part in a parade through the streets of San Diego during a May Day demonstration in California May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

<p>Riot police protect themselves with their shields from stones thrown by May Day protesters during clashes in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

<p>Supporters of the Bulgarian Socialist Party shout slogans during a rally marking May Day, or Labour Day, in central Sofia May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

<p>A May Day protester uses a slingshot to throw a stone at riot police as he and others try to break through barricades to reach the city's main square in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

