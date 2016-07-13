May succeeds Cameron
Britain's Queen Elizabeth welcomes Theresa May at the start of an audience in Buckingham Palace, where she invited her to become Prime Minister, in London July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
David Cameron accompanied by his wife Samantha, daughters Nancy (C) and Florence and son Arthur, leaves number 10 Downing Street, on his last day in office as Prime Minister, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Theresa May and husband Philip pose for the media outside number 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Britain's outgoing Prime Minister David Cameron, with his wife Samantha, waves in front of number 10 Downing Street, on his last day in office as Prime Minister, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The family of David Cameron, his wife Samantha (2nd R), daughters Nancy (L) and Florence and son Arthur, prepare to leave number 10 Downing Street, on Cameron's last day in office as Prime Minister, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016....more
Theresa May and her husband Philip John, arrive at Buckingham Palace, for an audience with Britain's Queen Elizabeth to become Prime Minister, in London July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/Pool
David Cameron, accompanied by his wife Samantha, daughters Nancy and Florence (3rd L) and son Arthur, prepare to pose for photographs in front of number 10 Downing Street, on his last day in office as Prime Minister, in central London, Britain July...more
David Cameron is applauded after Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in central London, Britain in this still image taken from video July 13, 2016. Parliament TV/Handout via REUTERS TV
Theresa May speaks to the media outside number 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
David Cameron, leaves number 10 Downing Street for his last Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, on his last day in office as Prime Minister, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
David Cameron is driven into Buckingham Palace on his last day in office as Prime Minister, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
David Cameron speaks to incoming prime minister Theresa May and Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond, during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in central London, Britain in this still image taken from video July 13, 2016. Parliament...more
Onlookers wait outside Buckingham Palace for the arrival of outgoing Prime Minister David Cameron and incoming prime minister Theresa May, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
David Cameron kisses his wife Samantha as his son Arthur looks on, before leaving number 10 Downing Street, on his last day in office as Prime Minister, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
David Cameron holds a photograph of himself with Larry the Downing Street cat, during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in central London, Britain in this still image taken from video July 13, 2016. Parliament TV/Handout via REUTERS...more
Theresa May speaks to the media outside number 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
David Cameron speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in central London, Britain in this still image taken from video July 13, 2016. Parliament TV/Handout via REUTERS TV
David Cameron is applauded after Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in central London, Britain in this still image taken from video July 13, 2016. Parliament TV/Handout via REUTERS TV
Next Slideshows
Women world leaders
Theresa May's appointment as British prime minister brings the total to 15 current female heads of state.
Deadly train crash in Italy
Two trains collided head-on while traveling down a single-track line in southeastern Italy, killing at least 27 people.
And the new RBI chief is....
A look at the candidates seen as potential successors to RBI governor Raghuram Rajan.
Dallas: A city in mourning
Residents and mourners commemorate the five police officers who were killed in the sniper shooting.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.