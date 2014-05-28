Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed May 28, 2014 | 8:30pm IST

Maya Angelou: 1928 - 2014

Oprah Winfrey laughs with poet Maya Angelou in Chicago, May 17, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Oprah Winfrey laughs with poet Maya Angelou in Chicago, May 17, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Oprah Winfrey laughs with poet Maya Angelou in Chicago, May 17, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress
Close
1 / 16
Maya Angelou receives a Medal of Freedom from President Obama at the White House, February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Maya Angelou receives a Medal of Freedom from President Obama at the White House, February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Maya Angelou receives a Medal of Freedom from President Obama at the White House, February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
2 / 16
President Obama listens as Maya Angelou reads during the funeral service for civil rights leader Dorothy Height at the National Cathedral in Washington, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama listens as Maya Angelou reads during the funeral service for civil rights leader Dorothy Height at the National Cathedral in Washington, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
President Obama listens as Maya Angelou reads during the funeral service for civil rights leader Dorothy Height at the National Cathedral in Washington, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 16
Maya Angelou is escorted by former President Bill Clinton to accept a 2009 Glamour Women of the Year award in New York, November 9, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Maya Angelou is escorted by former President Bill Clinton to accept a 2009 Glamour Women of the Year award in New York, November 9, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Maya Angelou is escorted by former President Bill Clinton to accept a 2009 Glamour Women of the Year award in New York, November 9, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 16
Maya Angelou speaks during a ceremony to honor South African Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in Washington, November 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Maya Angelou speaks during a ceremony to honor South African Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in Washington, November 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Maya Angelou speaks during a ceremony to honor South African Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in Washington, November 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
5 / 16
Desmond Tutu kisses the hand of Maya Angelou during a ceremony to honor Tutu in Washington, November 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Desmond Tutu kisses the hand of Maya Angelou during a ceremony to honor Tutu in Washington, November 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Desmond Tutu kisses the hand of Maya Angelou during a ceremony to honor Tutu in Washington, November 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
6 / 16
Media mogul Russell Simmons escorts poet Maya Angelou to her seat at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, November 13, 2006. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Media mogul Russell Simmons escorts poet Maya Angelou to her seat at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, November 13, 2006. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Media mogul Russell Simmons escorts poet Maya Angelou to her seat at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, November 13, 2006. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 16
Maya Angelou speaks at funeral services for Coretta Scott King as President George Bush and his wife Laura listen at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia, February 7, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Maya Angelou speaks at funeral services for Coretta Scott King as President George Bush and his wife Laura listen at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia, February 7, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Maya Angelou speaks at funeral services for Coretta Scott King as President George Bush and his wife Laura listen at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia, February 7, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
8 / 16
Maya Angelo gives a thumbs up to the delegation after her speech at the Democratic National Convention in Boston, July 27, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Maya Angelo gives a thumbs up to the delegation after her speech at the Democratic National Convention in Boston, July 27, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Maya Angelo gives a thumbs up to the delegation after her speech at the Democratic National Convention in Boston, July 27, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 16
Maya Angelou speaks before delegates during the second night of the 2004 Democratic National Convention at the FleetCenter in Boston, July 27, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Maya Angelou speaks before delegates during the second night of the 2004 Democratic National Convention at the FleetCenter in Boston, July 27, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Maya Angelou speaks before delegates during the second night of the 2004 Democratic National Convention at the FleetCenter in Boston, July 27, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
10 / 16
Maya Angelou onstage with Oprah Winfrey at the start of a performance and one-on-one dialogue in Boston, May 5, 2001. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Maya Angelou onstage with Oprah Winfrey at the start of a performance and one-on-one dialogue in Boston, May 5, 2001. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Maya Angelou onstage with Oprah Winfrey at the start of a performance and one-on-one dialogue in Boston, May 5, 2001. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
11 / 16
Maya Angelou onstage with Oprah Winfrey at the start of a performance and one-on-one dialogue in Boston, May 5, 2001. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Maya Angelou onstage with Oprah Winfrey at the start of a performance and one-on-one dialogue in Boston, May 5, 2001. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Maya Angelou onstage with Oprah Winfrey at the start of a performance and one-on-one dialogue in Boston, May 5, 2001. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
12 / 16
Maya Angelou poses at the Walt Disney Resort's Epcot Center, September 30 before she took part in the dedication of the new Millennium Village in Orlando. Angelou read poetry during dedication ceremonies. The new exhibit contains an Israeli exhibit which has sparked controversy. JLS/BM

Maya Angelou poses at the Walt Disney Resort's Epcot Center, September 30 before she took part in the dedication of the new Millennium Village in Orlando. Angelou read poetry during dedication ceremonies. The new exhibit contains an Israeli exhibit...more

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Maya Angelou poses at the Walt Disney Resort's Epcot Center, September 30 before she took part in the dedication of the new Millennium Village in Orlando. Angelou read poetry during dedication ceremonies. The new exhibit contains an Israeli exhibit which has sparked controversy. JLS/BM
Close
13 / 16
Maya Angelou speaks with a reporter following the unveiling of the immersive exhibition, "Finding Our Families, Finding Ourselves" at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles, February 10, 2003. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen

Maya Angelou speaks with a reporter following the unveiling of the immersive exhibition, "Finding Our Families, Finding Ourselves" at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles, February 10, 2003. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Maya Angelou speaks with a reporter following the unveiling of the immersive exhibition, "Finding Our Families, Finding Ourselves" at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles, February 10, 2003. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen
Close
14 / 16
Poet Maya Angelou reads one of her works at the dedication of the Millennium Village at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida September 30. The village contains an exhibit from Israel which has sparked controversy. JLS/BM

Poet Maya Angelou reads one of her works at the dedication of the Millennium Village at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida September 30. The village contains an exhibit from Israel which has sparked controversy. JLS/BM

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Poet Maya Angelou reads one of her works at the dedication of the Millennium Village at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida September 30. The village contains an exhibit from Israel which has sparked controversy. JLS/BM
Close
15 / 16
Janet Jackson embraces Maya Angelou at the Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in Santa Monica, September 6, 1997. REUTERS/David McNew

Janet Jackson embraces Maya Angelou at the Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in Santa Monica, September 6, 1997. REUTERS/David McNew

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Janet Jackson embraces Maya Angelou at the Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in Santa Monica, September 6, 1997. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
California college town grieves

California college town grieves

Next Slideshows

California college town grieves

California college town grieves

Isla Vista mourns the deaths of six college students killed by a gunman on a drive-by shooting spree.

28 May 2014
Modi takes oath as PM

Modi takes oath as PM

Narendra Modi is sworn in as India's 15th prime minister.

27 May 2014
Removing a tattoo

Removing a tattoo

Inside the "What Were You Inking?" tattoo removal clinic.

27 May 2014
Adieu, Ambassador

Adieu, Ambassador

Production of iconic Ambassador cars grinds to a halt in India.

26 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures