Mayawati - India's Dalit 'Queen'
Workers erect a scaffolding to cover a statue of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kumari Mayawati, at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A couple sits on a bench outside the Ambedkar memorial park in Lucknow January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A tea stall vendor uses a banner of Mayawati, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, to cover his roadside shop in Lucknow January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A waiter serves snacks to the media as a picture of Mayawati, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, is seen in the background before her news conference in Lucknow January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Mayawati, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, addresses a news conference in Lucknow January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) worker walks past statues of elephants, the BSP's electoral symbol, at the party headquarters in Lucknow January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A member of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) takes blessings of Mayawati, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, upon her arrival for a news conference in Lucknow January 15, 2012/REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man walks in front of Buddha statues outside the Ambedkar memorial park in Lucknow January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man cleans the steps in front of a covered statue of Mayawati, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, in Lucknow January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Workers erect a scaffolding to cover statues of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati in Lucknow January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Workers cover elephant statues at a park in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A supporter holds a cutout of the map of India with images of Mayawati, the chief minister of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, and B.R. Ambedkar, father of the Indian constitution, during an election campaign rally for next year's state...more
Mayawati (C), the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, receives a garland from her party supporters during an election campaign rally in Lucknow December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
A supporter of Mayawati, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, shouts slogans during an election campaign rally in Lucknow December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
Men on a motorcycle ride past pictures of Dalit icon Kanshi Ram (C) and Mayawati, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, in Lucknow December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
A supporter of Mayawati blows a conch while wearing a headgear bearing a figurine of B.R. Ambedkar and a photo of Kanshi Ram, both Dalit icons, at an election campaign rally Lucknow November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
Mayawati (C), the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, poses under the statues of Dalit icons B.R. Ambedkar (C), Kanshi Ram (R) and of herself after inaugurating the Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal park in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 14,...more
Mayawati addresses a gathering in front of the statues of Dalit icons B.R. Ambedkar (C), Kanshi Ram (R) and of herself after inaugurating the Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal park in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 14, 2011....more
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati (C) receives a garland made-of Indian currency notes by her party supporters during a party workers meeting in Lucknow March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Labourers clean statues of Mayawati, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, in Lucknow June 30, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
A security guard sits in front of bronze statues of Mayawati (L), and Kanshi Ram, founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party, in Lucknow June 30, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
Mayawati, chief of the caste-based Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), speaks at her party headquarters in Lucknow May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
Labourers work on elephant statues made of stone inside the Ambedkar memorial park in Lucknow May 15, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
Labourers rest under elephant statues made of stone inside the Ambedkar memorial park in Lucknow May 15, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
A supporter of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) holds a poster of Mayawati during an election campaign rally in Kolkata April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
People watch a helicopter carrying Mayawati land near the venue of an election campaign rally in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, April 12, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
Mayawati waves to her supporters during an election campaign rally in Allahabad April 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Mayawati waves to her supporters during an election campaign rally in Kolkata April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati releases a manifesto during a news conference in Lucknow March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
President of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati (C) receives a garland during her party's campaign in Jammu December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati (C) is surrounded by security personnel as she walks towards a news conference in Lucknow January 25, 2008. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati smiles after her birthday celebrations in New Delhi January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Tanushree Punwani/Files
Mayawati, Chief Minister of of Uttar Pradesh, holds a knife during celebrations for her birthday in New Delhi January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Tanushree Punwani/Files
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati speaks during a news conference in New Delhi May 25, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati releases her party manifesto in New Delhi March 17, 2003. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
