Pictures | Sun May 3, 2015 | 11:17am IST

Mayweather vs. Pacquiao

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. stands up on the ropes in his corner after defeating Manny Pacquiao. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. stands up on the ropes in his corner after defeating Manny Pacquiao. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather, Jr. stands up on the ropes in his corner after defeating Manny Pacquiao. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
1 / 33
2 / 33
Floyd Mayweather, Jr. celebrates defeating Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines in a unanimous decision. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. celebrates defeating Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines in a unanimous decision. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather, Jr. celebrates defeating Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines in a unanimous decision. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
2 / 33
3 / 33
Manny Pacquiao reacts after losing to Floyd Mayweather, Jr. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Manny Pacquiao reacts after losing to Floyd Mayweather, Jr. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Manny Pacquiao reacts after losing to Floyd Mayweather, Jr. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
3 / 33
4 / 33
Floyd Mayweather, Jr. poses with his title belts after defeating Manny Pacquiao. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. poses with his title belts after defeating Manny Pacquiao. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather, Jr. poses with his title belts after defeating Manny Pacquiao. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
4 / 33
5 / 33
Floyd Mayweather celebrates after defeating Manny Pacquiao. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Floyd Mayweather celebrates after defeating Manny Pacquiao. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather celebrates after defeating Manny Pacquiao. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
5 / 33
6 / 33
Floyd Mayweather celebrates defeating Manny Pacquiao. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Floyd Mayweather celebrates defeating Manny Pacquiao. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather celebrates defeating Manny Pacquiao. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
6 / 33
7 / 33
Trainer Rafael Garcia gets a hug from his boxer Floyd Mayweather after the 12th round against Manny Pacquiao. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Trainer Rafael Garcia gets a hug from his boxer Floyd Mayweather after the 12th round against Manny Pacquiao. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Trainer Rafael Garcia gets a hug from his boxer Floyd Mayweather after the 12th round against Manny Pacquiao. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
7 / 33
8 / 33
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
8 / 33
9 / 33
Floyd Mayweather lands a left to the face of Manny Pacquiao. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Floyd Mayweather lands a left to the face of Manny Pacquiao. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather lands a left to the face of Manny Pacquiao. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
9 / 33
10 / 33
Manny Pacquiao covers his face. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Manny Pacquiao covers his face. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Manny Pacquiao covers his face. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
10 / 33
11 / 33
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao lock arms as referee Kenny Bayless breaks them apart. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao lock arms as referee Kenny Bayless breaks them apart. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao lock arms as referee Kenny Bayless breaks them apart. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
11 / 33
12 / 33
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
12 / 33
13 / 33
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
13 / 33
14 / 33
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
14 / 33
15 / 33
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
15 / 33
16 / 33
Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
16 / 33
17 / 33
Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
17 / 33
18 / 33
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
18 / 33
19 / 33
Manny Pacquiao ducks a punch. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Manny Pacquiao ducks a punch. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Manny Pacquiao ducks a punch. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
19 / 33
20 / 33
Floyd Mayweather lands a right. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Floyd Mayweather lands a right. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather lands a right. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
20 / 33
21 / 33
Manny Pacquiao lands a right. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Manny Pacquiao lands a right. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Manny Pacquiao lands a right. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
21 / 33
22 / 33
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
22 / 33
23 / 33
Floyd Mayweather rests in his corner after the fourth round. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Floyd Mayweather rests in his corner after the fourth round. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather rests in his corner after the fourth round. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
23 / 33
24 / 33
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
24 / 33
25 / 33
Manny Pacquiao takes a punch. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Manny Pacquiao takes a punch. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Manny Pacquiao takes a punch. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
25 / 33
26 / 33
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
26 / 33
27 / 33
Manny Pacquiao takes Floyd Mayweather into the corner in the fourth. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Manny Pacquiao takes Floyd Mayweather into the corner in the fourth. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Manny Pacquiao takes Floyd Mayweather into the corner in the fourth. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
27 / 33
28 / 33
Referee Kenny Bayless keeps them apart at the end of the third round. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Referee Kenny Bayless keeps them apart at the end of the third round. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Referee Kenny Bayless keeps them apart at the end of the third round. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
28 / 33
29 / 33
Manny Pacquiao takes a punch. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Manny Pacquiao takes a punch. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Manny Pacquiao takes a punch. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
29 / 33
30 / 33
Manny Pacquiao covers his face. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Manny Pacquiao covers his face. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Manny Pacquiao covers his face. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
30 / 33
31 / 33
Floyd Mayweather arrives in the ring. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Floyd Mayweather arrives in the ring. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather arrives in the ring. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
31 / 33
32 / 33
Manny Pacquiao arrives in the ring with trainer Freddie Roach. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Manny Pacquiao arrives in the ring with trainer Freddie Roach. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Manny Pacquiao arrives in the ring with trainer Freddie Roach. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
32 / 33
33 / 33
Floyd Mayweather arrives in the ring. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Floyd Mayweather arrives in the ring. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather arrives in the ring. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
33 / 33
