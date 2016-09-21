Maze of mirrors
Visitors are reflected in the installation "Mirror Maze" by artist Es Devlin, at the Copeland Park in Peckham, south London, Britain September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor is reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Visitors are reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman is silhouetted at the entrance of the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A guide is reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Visitors are reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor is reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Visitors are reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A guide is reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Visitors are reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor is reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Visitors are reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor is silhouetted before he exits the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
