Wed Sep 21, 2016

Maze of mirrors

Visitors are reflected in the installation "Mirror Maze" by artist Es Devlin, at the Copeland Park in Peckham, south London, Britain September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A visitor is reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Visitors are reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A woman is silhouetted at the entrance of the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A guide is reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Visitors are reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A visitor is reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Visitors are reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A guide is reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Visitors are reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A visitor is reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Visitors are reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A visitor is silhouetted before he exits the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
