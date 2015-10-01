Mediterranean crossing
A migrant collapses following his arrival on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A Syrian refugee sits next to a pile of lifejackets following her arrival on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A migrant (R) swims next to an overcrowded dinghy packed with refugees and migrants near the shores of the Greek island of Lesbos, while crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A bulldozer excavates the ground next to the corpses of drowned refugees found in the sea between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Lesbos in the past three days, at the cemetery of Lesbos September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A Somali migrant feeds her baby following their arrival on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A Syrian refugee father helps his son walk to shore after disembarking from an overcrowded dinghy upon arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos, September 26, 2015....more
Syrian refugees try to hold onto an overcrowded dinghy after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Lesbos, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee carries his son at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee holds onto his children as he struggles to walk off a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Lesbos September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee carries his daughter as a Frontex helicopter flies over on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A flip-flop left by a refugee child is seen atop seaweed at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, where thousands of migrants and refugees have been landing in the past six months after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Lesbos,...more
A Syrian refugee prays towards the sky as she arrives on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A Syrian refugee dives off an overcrowded dinghy whille approaching a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee collapses following her arrival on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A woman carries a baby as refugees and migrants arrive on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Abandoned vessels used by refugees and migrants to cross a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast are seen on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Refugees wrapped with thermal blankets embrace following their arrival on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A Syrian refugee man struggles to carry his daughter off a dinghy at a beach after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Lesbos, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant woman collapses as she arrives on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Spanish volunteer life guards watch Syrian refugees approaching a rocky beach in an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
