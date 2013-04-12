Meet baby Runa Begum
16-month-old Runa Begum, who suffers from Hydrocephalus, a medical condition that causes abnormal accumulation of fluid in cavities of the brain, rests inside her house at Jirania Khola village in Tripura April 12, 2013. Fatima, mother of Begum, says her daughter has been suffering since she was born and the doctors in the region are unable to improve the condition of her child. Begum's father Abdul Rehman, who works in a brick factory, says that they are unable to treat their daughter due to their financial problems. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Fatima fans her 16-month-old daughter Runa Begum, who suffers from Hydrocephalus, a medical condition that causes abnormal accumulation of fluid in cavities of the brain, inside their house at Jirania Khola village in Tripura April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Abdul Rehman holds his 16-month-old daughter Runa Begum, who suffers from Hydrocephalus, a medical condition that causes abnormal accumulation of fluid in cavities of the brain, inside their house at Jirania Khola village in Tripura April 12, 2013.REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
