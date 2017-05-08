Edition:
Meet France's new First Lady

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose during a lunch break as part of a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, in the Pyrenees mountain, France. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose during a lunch break as part of a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, in the Pyrenees mountain, France. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose during a lunch break as part of a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, in the Pyrenees mountain, France. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux have a lunch break at the mountain top during a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, in the Pyrenees mountain, France. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux have a lunch break at the mountain top during a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, in the Pyrenees mountain, France. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux have a lunch break at the mountain top during a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, in the Pyrenees mountain, France. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose the countryside in Le Touquet, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, April 22, 2017

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose the countryside in Le Touquet, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, April 22, 2017
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose the countryside in Le Touquet, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Brigitte Trogneux attends a meeting for Women's Day in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017

Brigitte Trogneux attends a meeting for Women's Day in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
Brigitte Trogneux attends a meeting for Women's Day in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux attend a meeting for Women's Day in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux attend a meeting for Women's Day in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux attend a meeting for Women's Day in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose as they attend the annual dinner of the Representative Council of France's Jewish Associations (CRIF) in Paris. REUTERS/Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose as they attend the annual dinner of the Representative Council of France's Jewish Associations (CRIF) in Paris. REUTERS/Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose as they attend the annual dinner of the Representative Council of France's Jewish Associations (CRIF) in Paris. REUTERS/Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux sit on a chairlift on their way to the mountain top for a lunch break during a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, in the Pyrenees mountain. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux sit on a chairlift on their way to the mountain top for a lunch break during a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, in the Pyrenees mountain. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux sit on a chairlift on their way to the mountain top for a lunch break during a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, in the Pyrenees mountain. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux attend a political rally for his political movement, En Marche !, or Forward !, in Le Mans. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux attend a political rally for his political movement, En Marche !, or Forward !, in Le Mans. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux attend a political rally for his political movement, En Marche !, or Forward !, in Le Mans. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Brigitte Trogneux speaks with media outside her house in Le Touquet, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, May 06, 2017

Brigitte Trogneux speaks with media outside her house in Le Touquet, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, May 06, 2017
Brigitte Trogneux speaks with media outside her house in Le Touquet, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Brigitte Trogneux casts her ballot during the the second round of the French presidential election, in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2017

Brigitte Trogneux casts her ballot during the the second round of the French presidential election, in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2017
Brigitte Trogneux casts her ballot during the the second round of the French presidential election, in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, April 22, 2017

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, April 22, 2017
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux as he arrives on stage to deliver a speech at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris after early results in the first round of the French presidential election. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017

Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux as he arrives on stage to deliver a speech at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris after early results in the first round of the French presidential election. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux as he arrives on stage to deliver a speech at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris after early results in the first round of the French presidential election. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Emmanuel Macron arrives on stage with his wife Brigitte Trogneux to deliver a speech at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris after early results in the first round of the French presidential election. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017

Emmanuel Macron arrives on stage with his wife Brigitte Trogneux to deliver a speech at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris after early results in the first round of the French presidential election. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
Emmanuel Macron arrives on stage with his wife Brigitte Trogneux to deliver a speech at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris after early results in the first round of the French presidential election. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French President elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris, France May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017

French President elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris, France May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
French President elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris, France May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
