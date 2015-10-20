Edition:
Meet Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau walks on the tarmac after arriving in Saint John, New Brunswick, October 17, 2015. Canada's new prime minister, Justin Trudeau, is moving back to the house where he grew up. The Liberal leader, son of former prime minister Pierre Trudeau, led his party to victory in a federal election on Monday, defeating Stephen Harper's Conservatives by a wide margin. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau greets his sons Justin (L), Sacha (R) and Michel after returning home from a foreign trip in Ottawa, in a 1983 file photo. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Justin Trudeau is embraced by his wife Sophie Gregoire as he watches results at his election night headquarters in Montreal, Quebec, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Justin Trudeau gestures while weighing-in for a charity boxing match against Conservative Senator Patrick Brazeau in Ottawa March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Justin Trudeau is embraced by his mother Margaret Trudeau as he arrives to give his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, Quebec, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Justin Trudeau and Conservative Senator Patrick Brazeau fight during their charity boxing match in Ottawa March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Justin Trudeau kisses his wife Sophie Gregoire after defeating Conservative Senator Patrick Brazeau during their charity boxing match in Ottawa March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Rose petals are thrown on Justin Trudeau and his new bride Sophie Gregoire as they leave the church following their wedding, in Montreal, May 28, 2005. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Justin Trudeau rests his head on his father's casket during a state funeral in Montreal, October 3, 2000. REUTERS

Justin Trudeau speaks about the loss of his brother Michel, who died in an avalanche in 1998, while accompanied by his mother Margaret as they launch an awareness campaign with the Canadian Avalanche Foundation on Mt. Seymour, British Columbia, January 14, 2000. REUTERS

Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire celebrate after winning the Liberal nomination in the Montreal riding of Papineau, April 29, 2007. REUTERS/Shaun Best

Justin Trudeau's son Xavier puts a cowboy hat on his father's head at the Liberal Stampede breakfast at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Justin Trudeau is accompanied by his mother Margaret Trudeau (L) and his wife Sophie Gregoire, daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien (back to camera) and Xavier (R) as he watches results at his election night headquarters in Montreal, Quebec, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Justin Trudeau watches a Montreal Canadiens hockey game with local candidate Marc Miller at a bar in Montreal, Quebec, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Justin Trudeau tours a pumpkin patch in Gatineau, Quebec October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Justin Trudeau poses for a selfie during a campaign stop in Toronto, Ontario October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Justin Trudeau greets a supporter during a campaign event in Toronto, Ontario October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Justin Trudeau walks with his children Ella (L) and Xavier during the 102nd Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Justin Trudeau speaks following Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Justin Trudeau arrives for the Liberal Party of Canada leadership vote in Ottawa April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

