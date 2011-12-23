Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Dec 24, 2011 | 3:40am IST

Meet Miss Sevilla

<p>Maria Garcia, 17, a contestant in the Miss Sevilla pageant, poses during a presentation in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Saturday, December 24, 2011

<p>Contestants in the Miss Sevilla pageant gather backstage after the presentation in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Saturday, December 24, 2011

<p>Contestants in the Miss Sevilla pageant attend a photography session backstage before the presentation in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Saturday, December 24, 2011

<p>Contestants in the "Miss Sevilla" pageant pose wearing traditional Sevillana dresses in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Saturday, December 24, 2011

<p>Contestants in the "Miss Sevilla" pageant pose wearing traditional Sevillana and evening dresses in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Saturday, December 24, 2011

<p>Contestants in the "Miss Sevilla" pageant pose wearing traditional Sevillana dresses in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Saturday, December 24, 2011

<p>Contestants in the "Miss Sevilla" pageant wearing traditional Sevillana dresses climb stairs in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Saturday, December 24, 2011

<p>Miss Sevilla 2010 Ana Araceli Jimenez poses backstage during the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Saturday, December 24, 2011

<p>Contestants wait before the start of the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Saturday, December 24, 2011

<p>Contestant Tamara Llagas watches a screen backstage during the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Saturday, December 24, 2011

<p>Tamara Llagas (L) reacts next to first runner-up Raquel Bonilla after winning the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Saturday, December 24, 2011

<p>Tamara Llagas reacts after winning the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Saturday, December 24, 2011

<p>Tamara Llagas smiles after winning the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Saturday, December 24, 2011

<p>Tamara Llagas celebrates after winning the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Saturday, December 24, 2011

<p>Tamara Llagas walks backstage after winning the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Saturday, December 24, 2011

