Meet Miss Sevilla
Maria Garcia, 17, a contestant in the Miss Sevilla pageant, poses during a presentation in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Contestants in the Miss Sevilla pageant gather backstage after the presentation in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Contestants in the Miss Sevilla pageant attend a photography session backstage before the presentation in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Contestants in the "Miss Sevilla" pageant pose wearing traditional Sevillana dresses in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Contestants in the "Miss Sevilla" pageant pose wearing traditional Sevillana and evening dresses in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Contestants in the "Miss Sevilla" pageant pose wearing traditional Sevillana dresses in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Contestants in the "Miss Sevilla" pageant wearing traditional Sevillana dresses climb stairs in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Miss Sevilla 2010 Ana Araceli Jimenez poses backstage during the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Contestants wait before the start of the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Contestant Tamara Llagas watches a screen backstage during the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Tamara Llagas (L) reacts next to first runner-up Raquel Bonilla after winning the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Tamara Llagas reacts after winning the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Tamara Llagas smiles after winning the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Tamara Llagas celebrates after winning the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Tamara Llagas walks backstage after winning the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
