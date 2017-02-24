Meet Shiva

Sumanta Das, 8, is dressed up as Lord Shiva by his father to get alms from pilgrims at a make-shift shelter before an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata January 11, 2014. Hindu monks and pilgrims...more

Sumanta Das, 8, is dressed up as Lord Shiva by his father to get alms from pilgrims at a make-shift shelter before an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata January 11, 2014. Hindu monks and pilgrims make the annual trip to Sagar Island for a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal on January 14. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

