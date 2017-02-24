Edition:
Meet Shiva

A man dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva performs during a religious procession ahead of the Hindu festival of Maha Shivaratri, in Jammu February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

An artisan adorns an idol of Hindu Lord Shiva which will be used to decorate a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Hindu festival of Maha Shivaratri in Kolkata, India February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Two Indian men dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva (R) and Goddess Parvati (C) give blessings to a pilgrim at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar island, south of Kolkata, India January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva (L) waits for transport after taking part in a rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebration in Kolkata, India, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A boy dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva poses before performing in a religious procession at the Mahashivratri festival in Allahabad, India, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man dressed as Hindu god Lord Shiva takes part in a religious procession ahead of Maha Shivratri festival in Chandigarh, India, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A man dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva looks into the mirror as he gets ready to take part in a religious procession on the eve of Janmashtami festival in Amritsar, India, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

A devotee dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva waits to participate in a parade during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, India, August 18, 2015. The Kumbh Mela takes place four times every 12 years at four different river bank locations in India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A man dressed as as Hindu Lord Shiva stands in the waters of the Yamuna river after arriving to worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. Hindu women fast for the whole day for the betterment of their family and the society during the festival. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

An artist is helped with getting dressed as both Hindu god Lord Shiva and his wife goddess Parvati before taking part in a religious procession ahead of the Mahashivratri festival in Jammu February 26, 2014. Hindus celebrate Mahashivratri, better known as Lord Shiva's wedding anniversary. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Sumanta Das, 8, is dressed up as Lord Shiva by his father to get alms from pilgrims at a make-shift shelter before an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata January 11, 2014. Hindu monks and pilgrims make the annual trip to Sagar Island for a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal on January 14. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A performer dressed as Shiva sits on a motorcycle as he participates in the 30th Cochin Carnival at Fort Kochi in Kochi January 1, 2014. The Carnival is held annually to welcome the start of the New Year. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

An artist dressed as Shiva gestures as he gets ready backstage before performing during the ten-day Ramlila festival, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, in New Delhi October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Artists dressed as Lord Shiva read a message on a mobile phone as they prepare to participate in a religious procession ahead of the Mahashivratri festival in Jammu March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

A boy dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva wraps a python around his neck before performing at a park near a temple during the Mahashivratri festival in Chandigarh February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Boys dressed as Shiva prepare to participate in a religious procession ahead of the Mahashivratri festival in Jammu February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Apu Sen dressed as Hindu goddess Parvati and Shuvojit who is dressed as the Hindu god Mahadev pose during the Mahadev Puja ceremony on the eve of Bengali New Year in old Dhaka April 13, 2010. Hindu devotees attend the puja to give thanks to Lord Shiva for their good fortune throughout the past year. Mahadev is also know as the deity of destruction Lord Shiva. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj/Files

A Sadhu or Hindu holy man dressed as Lord Shiva is seen at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, Assam, June 22, 2009. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files

Hindu devotees dressed as Lord Shiva take part in a religious procession ahead of "Maha Shivratri" festival in Jammu February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files

A man dressed as Shiva stands near the confluence of the Ganges River and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, about 150 km (93 miles) south of Kolkata, January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

A boy dressed as Lord Shiva stands inside a temple during Mahashivratri festival in Trakeshawar, about 50 km (30 miles) west from Kolkata February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

A man dressed as Shiva walks past Hindu devotees during Mahashivratri festival in Trakeshawar, about 50 km (30 miles) west from Kolkata February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

A child dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva is seen in Allahabad July 17, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Artists dressed as Lord Shiva (L) and his wife Gauri perform in the street in Agartala March 31, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

A boy dressed as Lord Shiva stands inside a temple during Mahashivratri festival in Trakeshawar, about 50 km (30 miles) west from Kolkata February 16, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

An activist dressed up as Shiva takes part in a protest in New Delhi July 5, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

An activist dressed as Shiva takes part in a protest in New Delhi July 5, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

A child dressed as Lord Shiva waits for alms at the Ganges river bank during the Hindu festival of Mahashivaratri in Allahabad February 26, 2006. REUTERS/Files

Children dressed as Lord Shiva take part in a religious procession on the eve of the Hindu festival of Mahashivaratri in Bhopal February 25, 2006. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

A man dressed as Shiva waits for alms under a tree in Kolkata, August 22, 2005. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

A Kashmiri woman carries her son dressed as the Hindu God Shiva during the festival of Mahashivratri in Jammu March 8, 2005. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files

Devotees pray as a man dressed as Shiva walks past during the Shivratri festival in Trakeshawar, 75 km (46 miles) west of Calcutta, February 18, 2004. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Children dressed as Lord Shiva attend a ceremony held in conjunction with "Shivratri" in Chandigarh, February 16, 2004. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

A man dressed as Shiva (L) hits an effigy of the Pakistani military ruler General Pervez Musharraf with a trident during a protest in New Delhi on August 5, 2000. REUTERS/Files

A traditional dancer performs a "Shiva" dance at Basantapur in Kathmandu. REUTERS/Files

An activist, dressed as Shiva (R) leads a protest against the Shiv Sena party, named after the god, outside the office of the Election Commission in New Delhi December 21. REUTERS/Files

