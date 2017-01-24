Meet the human magnet
Nermin Halilagic, 38, poses with kitchen utensils in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Halilagic has the unusual ability to attach items, like knives, phones and spoons, to his body. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Nermin Halilagic poses with kitchen utensils. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Nermin Halilagic poses with smartphones. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Nermin Halilagic poses with CDs. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Nermin Halilagic poses with a spoon. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Nermin Halilagic poses with plates. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Nermin Halilagic poses with a cleaver. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
