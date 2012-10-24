Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 24, 2012 | 8:50pm IST

Meet the iPad mini

<p>Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
1 / 13
<p>The new iPad mini during is projected on a screen at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

The new iPad mini during is projected on a screen at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

The new iPad mini during is projected on a screen at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
2 / 13
<p>Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
3 / 13
<p>A visitor looks over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A visitor looks over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A visitor looks over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
4 / 13
<p>The new iPad mini is projected on a screen at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

The new iPad mini is projected on a screen at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

The new iPad mini is projected on a screen at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
5 / 13
<p>Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
6 / 13
<p>The new iPad mini is shown next to a full sized model at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

The new iPad mini is shown next to a full sized model at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

The new iPad mini is shown next to a full sized model at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
7 / 13
<p>Visitors look over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Visitors look over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Visitors look over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
8 / 13
<p>The new iPad mini is projected on a screen at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

The new iPad mini is projected on a screen at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

The new iPad mini is projected on a screen at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
9 / 13
<p>The new iPad mini is projected on a screen during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

The new iPad mini is projected on a screen during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

The new iPad mini is projected on a screen during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
10 / 13
<p>A man looks over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

A man looks over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A man looks over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
11 / 13
<p>Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
12 / 13
<p>A visitor looks over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A visitor looks over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A visitor looks over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
The voters of tomorrow

The voters of tomorrow

Next Slideshows

The voters of tomorrow

The voters of tomorrow

The ones too young to vote at campaign rallies.

24 Oct 2012
Extreme vegetarian festival

Extreme vegetarian festival

Devotees celebrate the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, sharing the belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of...

23 Oct 2012
Obama vs. Romney

Obama vs. Romney

Romney and Obama meet for the last debate.

23 Oct 2012
North Dakota's oil boom

North Dakota's oil boom

Thousands of people have flooded into North Dakota to work in the oil drilling industry.

23 Oct 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast