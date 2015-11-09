Meeting of the rabbis
Rabbis gather to pose for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. Some 4,400 Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic rabbis from around the world gathered for the annual International Conference of...more
Rabbis gather to pose for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rabbis gather to pose for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rabbis gather to pose for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A rabbi prays during preparations for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rabbis gather to pose for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A drone hovers as rabbis gather for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rabbis gather to pose for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A drone hovers as rabbis gather for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rabbis gather to pose for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rabbis gather for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rabbis gather for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rabbis gather for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Rangoli designs for Diwali
Rangoli is a traditional pattern made from coloured powders or lamps and candles on various occasions including Diwali.
Nitish returns in Bihar
Nitish Kumar was selected for a third straight term to rule Bihar in a fiercely contested election. Our pictures after the results.
India versus South Africa
India takes on South Africa in their first cricket test match in Mohali.
The gathering storm
When storm clouds are on the horizon.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.