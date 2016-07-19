Melania Trump addresses the RNC
Melania Trump stands with her husband Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Donald Trump welcomes his wife Melania before she speaks. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Melania Trump applauds during her speech. REUTERS/Jim Young
Melania Trump speaks at the Republican National Convention. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Melania Trump, Donald Trump, speaks at the Republican National Convention. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Melania Trump takes the stage after her introduction. REUTERS/Jim Young
Melania Trump speaks at the Republican National Convention. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Melania Trump speaks at the Republican National Convention. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he escorts his wife Melania after she delivered her speech. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Donald Trump gestures at his wife Melania after she concluded her remarks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
