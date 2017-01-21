Edition:
Melania Trump's inaugural style

First Lady Melania Trump wearing a Ralph Lauren baby-blue jacket and matching dress. REUTERS/Rob Carr/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the Inauguration Freedom Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President Trump acknowledges the audience after taking the oath. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump dance while attending the Inauguration Freedom Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
First Lady Melania Trump and former First Lady Michelle Obama walk with President Donald Trump who puts his arm around former president Barack Obama as they walk to Marine One at the Capitol Building after Trump is sworn in at the 58th Presidential Inauguration. REUTERS/John Angelillo/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Donald Trump, wife Melania and son Barron. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at his "Liberty" Inaugural Ball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania depart from morning services at St. John's Church. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, dance their first dance as first couple to Frank Sinatra's song "My Way" at his "Liberty" Inaugural Ball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
President Obama and first lady Michelle greet President-elect Trump and Melania for tea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Melania presents a gift to first lady Michelle. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President Obama and first lady Michelle greet President-elect Trump and Melania for tea before the inauguration. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
First lady Melania Trump looks at her son Barron after her husband Donald J Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk back to the U.S. Capitol after seeing off former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. REUTERS/ Rob Carr/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
President Donald Trump shakes hands with House Speaker Paul Ryan as he is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family as he formally signs his cabinet nominations into law, in the President's Room of the Senate. REUTERS/J. Scott Applewhite/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
