Memorable Oscar dresses
Jennifer Lopez wears a dress by Elie Saab at the 87th Academy Awards February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lupita Nyong'o wears a Calvin Klein gown and Chopard diamonds at the 87th Academy Awards February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Scarlett Johansson wears a Versace gown and matching necklace at the 87th Academy Awards, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Kate Hudson, wears an Atelier Versace gown, at the 86th Academy Awards March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Lupita Nyong'o wears a Fred Leighton headband and a Prada gown at the 86th Academy Awards, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Charlize Theron wears a white Dior Haute Couture column gown at the 85th Academy Awards, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Amy Adams, wears an Oscar de la Renta dress at the 85th Academy Awards, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jennifer Aniston wears a Valentino gown at the 85th Academy Awards, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jennifer Lawrence wears a strapless Dior Haute Couture dress, Chopard jewels, a Roger Vivier clutch and Brian Atwood shoes at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jessica Chastain wears Armani Prive at the 85th Academy Awards, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rooney Mara wears a Givenchy Couture gown at the 84th Academy Awards, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwyneth Paltrow wears a Tom Ford gown at the 84th Academy Awards, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Angelina Jolie wears a black velvet Atelier Versace gown at the 84th Academy Awards, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Natalie Portman wears Rodarte at the 83rd Academy Awards, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Mila Kunis wears Elie Saab at the 83rd Academy Awards, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Demi Moore wears an Atelier Versace gown at the 82nd Academy Awards, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sandra Bullock wears a Marchesa dress at the 82nd Academy Awards, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Zoe Saldana wears a Givenchy dress at the 82nd Academy Awards, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cameron Diaz wears an Oscar de la Renta gown at the 82nd Academy Awards, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Anne Hathaway wears Armani Prive at the 81st Academy Awards, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Marion Cotillard wears Jean-Paul Gaultier at the 80th annual Academy Awards, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Penelope Cruz wears Versace at the 79th Annual Academy Award, February 25, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Reese Witherspoon wears a 1955 Christian Dior gown at the 78th annual Academy Awards, March 5, 2006. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Michelle Williams wears a dress designed by Vera Wang at the 78th annual Academy Awards, March 5, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce wears a vintage Versace gown at the 77th Academy Awards, February 27, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Hilary Swank wears Guy Laroche at the 77th Academy Awards, February 27, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Nicole Kidman wears a Chanel gown at the 76th Academy Awards, February 29, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Angelina Jolie wears Marc Bouwer at the 76th Academy Awards, February 29, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Charlize Theron wears a Tom Ford for Gucci dress at the 76th annual Academy Awards, February 29, 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Halle Berry wears an Elie Saab dress at the 74th Academy Awards, March 24, 2002 . REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Renee Zellweger wears a vintage Jean Desses dress at the 73rd annual Academy Awards, March 25, 2001. REUTERS
Julia Roberts wears a vintage Valentino gown with actor Benjamin Bratt at the 73rd annual Academy Awards, March 25, 2001 REUTERS
Bjork wears a swan dress designed by Marjan Pejoski at the 73rd annual Academy Awards, March 25, 2001. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Gwyneth Paltrow wears a Ralph Lauren gown at the 71st Academy Awards, March 21, 1999. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Nicole Kidman wears a gown by John Galliano for Christian Dior as she arrives with Tom Cruise at the 69th annual Academy Awards, March 24, 1997. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
