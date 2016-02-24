Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Feb 24, 2016 | 5:55am IST

Memorable Oscar dresses

Jennifer Lopez wears a dress by Elie Saab at the 87th Academy Awards February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Lupita Nyong'o wears a Calvin Klein gown and Chopard diamonds at the 87th Academy Awards February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Scarlett Johansson wears a Versace gown and matching necklace at the 87th Academy Awards, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Actress Kate Hudson, wears an Atelier Versace gown, at the 86th Academy Awards March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
Lupita Nyong'o wears a Fred Leighton headband and a Prada gown at the 86th Academy Awards, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
Charlize Theron wears a white Dior Haute Couture column gown at the 85th Academy Awards, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2013
Amy Adams, wears an Oscar de la Renta dress at the 85th Academy Awards, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2013
Jennifer Aniston wears a Valentino gown at the 85th Academy Awards, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2013
Jennifer Lawrence wears a strapless Dior Haute Couture dress, Chopard jewels, a Roger Vivier clutch and Brian Atwood shoes at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2013
Jessica Chastain wears Armani Prive at the 85th Academy Awards, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2013
Rooney Mara wears a Givenchy Couture gown at the 84th Academy Awards, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2012
Gwyneth Paltrow wears a Tom Ford gown at the 84th Academy Awards, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2012
Angelina Jolie wears a black velvet Atelier Versace gown at the 84th Academy Awards, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2012
Natalie Portman wears Rodarte at the 83rd Academy Awards, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 28, 2011
Actress Mila Kunis wears Elie Saab at the 83rd Academy Awards, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 28, 2011
Demi Moore wears an Atelier Versace gown at the 82nd Academy Awards, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2010
Sandra Bullock wears a Marchesa dress at the 82nd Academy Awards, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2010
Zoe Saldana wears a Givenchy dress at the 82nd Academy Awards, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2010
Cameron Diaz wears an Oscar de la Renta gown at the 82nd Academy Awards, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2010
Anne Hathaway wears Armani Prive at the 81st Academy Awards, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2009
Marion Cotillard wears Jean-Paul Gaultier at the 80th annual Academy Awards, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, March 07, 2008
Penelope Cruz wears Versace at the 79th Annual Academy Award, February 25, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2007
Reese Witherspoon wears a 1955 Christian Dior gown at the 78th annual Academy Awards, March 5, 2006. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2006
Michelle Williams wears a dress designed by Vera Wang at the 78th annual Academy Awards, March 5, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2009
Beyonce wears a vintage Versace gown at the 77th Academy Awards, February 27, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Hilary Swank wears Guy Laroche at the 77th Academy Awards, February 27, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Nicole Kidman wears a Chanel gown at the 76th Academy Awards, February 29, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Angelina Jolie wears Marc Bouwer at the 76th Academy Awards, February 29, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Charlize Theron wears a Tom Ford for Gucci dress at the 76th annual Academy Awards, February 29, 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Halle Berry wears an Elie Saab dress at the 74th Academy Awards, March 24, 2002 . REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Renee Zellweger wears a vintage Jean Desses dress at the 73rd annual Academy Awards, March 25, 2001. REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Julia Roberts wears a vintage Valentino gown with actor Benjamin Bratt at the 73rd annual Academy Awards, March 25, 2001 REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Bjork wears a swan dress designed by Marjan Pejoski at the 73rd annual Academy Awards, March 25, 2001. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2009
Gwyneth Paltrow wears a Ralph Lauren gown at the 71st Academy Awards, March 21, 1999. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009
Nicole Kidman wears a gown by John Galliano for Christian Dior as she arrives with Tom Cruise at the 69th annual Academy Awards, March 24, 1997. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
