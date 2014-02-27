Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Feb 27, 2014 | 6:40am IST

Memorable Oscar fashion

<p>Helena Bonham Carter, Annette Bening and Sharon Stone arriving at the 83rd Academy Awards in 2011. REUTERS/Staff</p>

Helena Bonham Carter, Annette Bening and Sharon Stone arriving at the 83rd Academy Awards in 2011. REUTERS/Staff

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Helena Bonham Carter, Annette Bening and Sharon Stone arriving at the 83rd Academy Awards in 2011. REUTERS/Staff

Close
1 / 40
<p>Cate Blanchett in 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Cate Blanchett in 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Cate Blanchett in 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 40
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow in 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Gwyneth Paltrow in 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Gwyneth Paltrow in 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 40
<p>Jennifer Lopez in 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Jennifer Lopez in 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Jennifer Lopez in 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 40
<p>Jessica Chastain in 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jessica Chastain in 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Jessica Chastain in 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 40
<p>Actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film "The Dictator" in 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film "The Dictator" in 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film "The Dictator" in 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 40
<p>Kristin Stewart in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Kristin Stewart in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Kristin Stewart in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 40
<p>Quenzhane Wallis in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Quenzhane Wallis in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Quenzhane Wallis in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 40
<p>Halle Berry in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Halle Berry in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Halle Berry in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 40
<p>Olivia Munn in 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Olivia Munn in 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Olivia Munn in 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 40
<p>Miley Cyrus in 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Miley Cyrus in 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Miley Cyrus in 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
11 / 40
<p>Penelope Cruz in 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Penelope Cruz in 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Penelope Cruz in 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 40
<p>Halle Berry in 2002. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Halle Berry in 2002. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Halle Berry in 2002. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
13 / 40
<p>Uma Thurman in 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Uma Thurman in 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Uma Thurman in 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
14 / 40
<p>Michelle Williams in 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Michelle Williams in 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Michelle Williams in 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 40
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow in 2002. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Gwyneth Paltrow in 2002. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Gwyneth Paltrow in 2002. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
16 / 40
<p>Heidi Klum in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Heidi Klum in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Heidi Klum in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
17 / 40
<p>Bjork in 2001. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Bjork in 2001. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Bjork in 2001. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
18 / 40
<p>Julia Roberts in 2001. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Julia Roberts in 2001. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Julia Roberts in 2001. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
19 / 40
<p>Hilary Swank in 2005. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Hilary Swank in 2005. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Hilary Swank in 2005. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
20 / 40
<p>Keira Knightley in 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Keira Knightley in 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Keira Knightley in 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
21 / 40
<p>Diane Keaton in 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Diane Keaton in 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Diane Keaton in 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
22 / 40
<p>Charlize Theronin 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Charlize Theronin 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Charlize Theronin 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
23 / 40
<p>Nicole Kidman in 2003. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Nicole Kidman in 2003. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Nicole Kidman in 2003. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
24 / 40
<p>Marisa Tomei in 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Marisa Tomei in 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Marisa Tomei in 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
25 / 40
<p>Oprah Winfrey in 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Oprah Winfrey in 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Oprah Winfrey in 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
26 / 40
<p>Beyonce in 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Beyonce in 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Beyonce in 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
27 / 40
<p>Sandra Bullock in 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Sandra Bullock in 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Sandra Bullock in 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
28 / 40
<p>Liv Tyler in 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Liv Tyler in 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Liv Tyler in 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
29 / 40
<p>Angelina Jolie in 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Angelina Jolie in 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Angelina Jolie in 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
30 / 40
<p>Marion Cotillard in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Marion Cotillard in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Marion Cotillard in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
31 / 40
<p>Renee Zellweger in 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Renee Zellweger in 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Renee Zellweger in 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
32 / 40
<p>Jennifer Lopez in 2003. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Jennifer Lopez in 2003. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Jennifer Lopez in 2003. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
33 / 40
<p>Kate Winslet in 2005. REUTERS/John Schults</p>

Kate Winslet in 2005. REUTERS/John Schults

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Kate Winslet in 2005. REUTERS/John Schults

Close
34 / 40
<p>Salma Hayek in 2006. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Salma Hayek in 2006. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Salma Hayek in 2006. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
35 / 40
<p>Anne Hathaway in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Anne Hathaway in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Anne Hathaway in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
36 / 40
<p>Faith Hill in 2002. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Faith Hill in 2002. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Faith Hill in 2002. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
37 / 40
<p>Jada Pinkett Smith in 2002. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Jada Pinkett Smith in 2002. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Jada Pinkett Smith in 2002. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
38 / 40
<p>Diablo Cody in 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Diablo Cody in 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Diablo Cody in 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
39 / 40
<p>Jodie Foster in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Jodie Foster in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Jodie Foster in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Memorable Oscar quotes

Memorable Oscar quotes

Next Slideshows

Memorable Oscar quotes

Memorable Oscar quotes

Notable speeches from past Oscar winners.

27 Feb 2014
Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Collection highlights from Milan.

24 Feb 2014
NAACP Image Awards

NAACP Image Awards

Winners and presenters at the NAACP Image Awards.

24 Feb 2014
Past Oscar hosts

Past Oscar hosts

The hosts of the Academy Awards all the way back to 1995.

23 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures