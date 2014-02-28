Memorable Oscar moments
Jennifer Lawrence falls as she walks up the steps to accept the award for best actress for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook" in 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon hold up their Oscars after winning in the Original Screenplay for their movie "Good Will Hunting" in 1998. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Halle Berry reacts to winning the Oscar for Best Actress in 2002. Berry won for her role in the film "Monster's Ball," becoming the first African-American actress to win the category. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Michael Moore makes an anti-war statement as he accepts his Oscar for Documentary Feature for "Bowling for Columbine" in 2003. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Melissa Leo, best supporting actress Oscar winner for her role in "The Fighter," reacts after cursing onstage in 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Angelina Jolie, wearing a Versace dress with a high leg slit, poses on the red carpet in 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Michelle Obama announces the Best Picture Oscar to "Argo" live from the Diplomatic Room of the White House in 2013. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House
Eleven-year-old Anna Paquin holds up her Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in "The Piano", March 21, 1994. The award made her the second youngest winner in Academy Award history. REUTERS/Blake Sell
Mistress of Ceremonies Whoopi Goldberg performs her opening number in 2002. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Oscar-winning actress Hattie McDaniel (center, bottom) sits at the very back of the room, away from her fellow "Gone with the Wind" stars, at the 1940 Academy Awards awards dinner in the Los Angeles' Ambassador Hotel. McDaniel was named Best...more
Gwyneth Paltrow cries as she gives her acceptance speech after winning the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "Shakespeare in Love" in 1999. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Martin Scorsese accepts his Oscar for best director for 'The Departed' in 2007. After losing out five times, Scorsese finally won the best director category, remarking "Could you double-check the envelope?" REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Adrien Brody kisses Halle Berry as she presents him with the best male actor Oscar for his role in "The Pianist" in 2003. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Roberto Benigni stands on the back of his chair as he celebrates winning the Oscar for Best Foreign film for "Life Is Beautiful" in 1999. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Best actor winner Jean Dujardin of France carries Uggie the dog after "The Artist" won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Producers Cathy Schulman and Paul Haggis accept the Oscar for best picture for "Crash" in 2006, controversially beating out "Brokeback Mountain". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Stephen Spielberg takes a picture of host Ellen DeGeneres and Clint Eastwood as singer and actress Beyonce looks on in 2007. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Catherine Zeta-Jones performs a song from the movie "Chicago" in 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his film "The Dictator," dumping the contents of an urn with a picture depicting North Korea's late leader Kim Jong-il on it, in 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kathryn Bigelow, director of "The Hurt Locker", reacts next to presenter Barbra Streisand after winning best director in 2010. Bigelow became the first woman to win an Oscar for best director. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Filmmaker Woody Allen introduces a film segment in 2002. The filmmaker notoriously shuns the Oscars, but showed up in 2002 to thank Hollywood for supporting New York City after the September 11 attacks. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Members of the rap group Three 6 Mafia accept the Oscar for best original song for "It's Hard Out Here for a Pimp" from the movie "Hustle & Flow" in 2006. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The late Heath Ledger's picture is displayed after he won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in "The Dark Knight" in 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Ben Stiller, wearing makeup in the style of characters in "Avatar," presents the award for best makeup in 2010. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Jennifer Garner reacts after nearly tripping on the hem of her dress in 2006. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Christopher Reeve speaks at the 68th Academy Awards in 1996. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Tom Hanks poses with his best actor Oscar for his performance in "Philadelphia" in 1994. Hanks thanked his high school drama teacher, who is gay - accidentally outing him in the process. REUTERS/Blake Sell
Matt Stone, Marc Shaiman and Trey Parker, wearing infamous outfits resembling those of Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez, on the red carpet in 2000. REUTERS/File
Julia Roberts accepts her Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "Erin Brockovich" in 2001. Roberts famously forgot to thank the real Erin Brockovich in her speech. REUTERS
Peter Jackson and his wife Fran Walsh show off their Oscar statues after "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2004. The film won 11 Oscars to tie an Academy Awards record. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
James Cameron holds up the Oscar he won for Best Director for "Titanic" in 1998. The movie won 11 Oscars and Cameron won three of the awards. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. displays his Oscar and jumps on the stage March 24, 1997, during the Academy Award ceremonies in Los Angeles. Gooding won his Oscar for best performance by a supporting actor for his role in "Jerry Maguire". REUTERS/Stringer more
Next Slideshows
Hollywood goes to Washington
When celebrities take their causes to DC.
Memorable Oscar fashion
A selection of some unforgettable styles worn at the Academy Awards throughout the years. Best or worst - it’s your call.
Memorable Oscar quotes
Notable speeches from past Oscar winners.
Milan Fashion Week
Collection highlights from Milan.
