Memorial at sea

Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster weep as they stand on the deck of a boat during a visit to the site of the sunken ferry, off the coast of South Korea's southern island of Jindo April 15, 2015. Heartrending stories emerged of children...more

Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster weep as they stand on the deck of a boat during a visit to the site of the sunken ferry, off the coast of South Korea's southern island of Jindo April 15, 2015. Heartrending stories emerged of children tying their life jackets together, of fingernails torn of children trying to climb out of the sinking hull and of pupils joking it felt like the Titanic as the ferry began to list. REUTERS/Ed Jones/Pool

Close