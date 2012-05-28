Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue May 29, 2012 | 2:55am IST

Memorial Day

<p>A woman looks on from the graves and a member of the honor guard stands watch as U.S. President Barack Obama's motorcade departs after the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

A woman looks on from the graves and a member of the honor guard stands watch as U.S. President Barack Obama's motorcade departs after the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan...more

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A woman looks on from the graves and a member of the honor guard stands watch as U.S. President Barack Obama's motorcade departs after the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
1 / 30
<p>A veteran kisses the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, on Memorial Day in Washington May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas </p>

A veteran kisses the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, on Memorial Day in Washington May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A veteran kisses the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, on Memorial Day in Washington May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
2 / 30
<p>Ann Hoare, from the Inwood neighborhood of New York, bows her head in prayer during a ceremony following a Memorial Day Parade in the neighborhood, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

Ann Hoare, from the Inwood neighborhood of New York, bows her head in prayer during a ceremony following a Memorial Day Parade in the neighborhood, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Ann Hoare, from the Inwood neighborhood of New York, bows her head in prayer during a ceremony following a Memorial Day Parade in the neighborhood, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
3 / 30
<p>U.S. flags are placed on gravestones of military veterans at the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

U.S. flags are placed on gravestones of military veterans at the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

U.S. flags are placed on gravestones of military veterans at the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
4 / 30
<p>People stand in prayer during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

People stand in prayer during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

People stand in prayer during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
5 / 30
<p>A member of the U.S. Army Old Guard pays his respects at the grave of U.S. Army Major Douglas Sloan, before placing a flag at one of the over 220,000 graves of fallen U.S. military service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery, May 24, 2012. Sloan was killed by an IED explosion in Wygal Valley, Afghanistan on October 31, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

A member of the U.S. Army Old Guard pays his respects at the grave of U.S. Army Major Douglas Sloan, before placing a flag at one of the over 220,000 graves of fallen U.S. military service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery, May 24, 2012....more

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A member of the U.S. Army Old Guard pays his respects at the grave of U.S. Army Major Douglas Sloan, before placing a flag at one of the over 220,000 graves of fallen U.S. military service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery, May 24, 2012. Sloan was killed by an IED explosion in Wygal Valley, Afghanistan on October 31, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
6 / 30
<p>Soldiers from the U.S. Army's 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, Task Force Bulldog hold a flag during the Memorial Day ceremony at Combat Outpost (COP) Boston in Kherwar district in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Soldiers from the U.S. Army's 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, Task Force Bulldog hold a flag during the Memorial Day ceremony at Combat Outpost (COP) Boston in Kherwar district in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, May 25, 2012....more

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Soldiers from the U.S. Army's 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, Task Force Bulldog hold a flag during the Memorial Day ceremony at Combat Outpost (COP) Boston in Kherwar district in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
7 / 30
<p>(L-R) Matthew, James, Kelly and Jason Kinneary look at the gravestone of a war veteran while they visit the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

(L-R) Matthew, James, Kelly and Jason Kinneary look at the gravestone of a war veteran while they visit the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

(L-R) Matthew, James, Kelly and Jason Kinneary look at the gravestone of a war veteran while they visit the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
8 / 30
<p>A member of the U.S. Army Old Guard places a flag at one of the over 220,000 graves of fallen U.S. military service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

A member of the U.S. Army Old Guard places a flag at one of the over 220,000 graves of fallen U.S. military service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A member of the U.S. Army Old Guard places a flag at one of the over 220,000 graves of fallen U.S. military service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
9 / 30
<p>People attend the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

People attend the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

People attend the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
10 / 30
<p>People visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

People visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

People visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
11 / 30
<p>A man dressed as former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln watches motorcycle riders take part in the 25th annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration Run in Washington, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

A man dressed as former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln watches motorcycle riders take part in the 25th annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration Run in Washington, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A man dressed as former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln watches motorcycle riders take part in the 25th annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration Run in Washington, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
12 / 30
<p>A heckler is pulled away during a speech by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. at a memorial day ceremony held at the Veterans Museum &amp; Memorial Center in San Diego, California May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Poroy </p>

A heckler is pulled away during a speech by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. at a memorial day ceremony held at the Veterans Museum & Memorial Center in San Diego, California May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Poroy

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A heckler is pulled away during a speech by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. at a memorial day ceremony held at the Veterans Museum & Memorial Center in San Diego, California May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Poroy

Close
13 / 30
<p>With Arlington National Cemetery as their backdrop, motorcycle riders take part in the 25th annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration Run in Washington May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

With Arlington National Cemetery as their backdrop, motorcycle riders take part in the 25th annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration Run in Washington May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

With Arlington National Cemetery as their backdrop, motorcycle riders take part in the 25th annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration Run in Washington May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
14 / 30
<p>(L-R) Kelly, Matthew and Jamie Kinneary stand near graves of military veterans as they visit the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

(L-R) Kelly, Matthew and Jamie Kinneary stand near graves of military veterans as they visit the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

(L-R) Kelly, Matthew and Jamie Kinneary stand near graves of military veterans as they visit the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
15 / 30
<p>President Barack Obama wipes his face as he makes remarks during an observance of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas </p>

President Barack Obama wipes his face as he makes remarks during an observance of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

President Barack Obama wipes his face as he makes remarks during an observance of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
16 / 30
<p>Veterans perform during a memorial ceremony at the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

Veterans perform during a memorial ceremony at the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Veterans perform during a memorial ceremony at the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
17 / 30
<p>U.S. Navy servicewomen attend the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

U.S. Navy servicewomen attend the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

U.S. Navy servicewomen attend the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
18 / 30
<p>Matthew and Kelly Kinneary look at a gravestone during a visit to Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

Matthew and Kelly Kinneary look at a gravestone during a visit to Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Matthew and Kelly Kinneary look at a gravestone during a visit to Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
19 / 30
<p>Soldiers of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division kneel during a memorial ceremony for Specialist Samuel Watts at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Pasab in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan May 26, 2012. Watts was wounded by the blast of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on April 25 and died of his wounds at a hospital on May 19. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov </p>

Soldiers of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division kneel during a memorial ceremony for Specialist Samuel Watts at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Pasab in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan May 26, 2012. Watts was wounded by the blast of an...more

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Soldiers of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division kneel during a memorial ceremony for Specialist Samuel Watts at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Pasab in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan May 26, 2012. Watts was wounded by the blast of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on April 25 and died of his wounds at a hospital on May 19. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
20 / 30
<p>U.S. flags are placed at the gravestone of an unknown soldier at the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

U.S. flags are placed at the gravestone of an unknown soldier at the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

U.S. flags are placed at the gravestone of an unknown soldier at the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
21 / 30
<p>A Veterans of Foreign Wars honor guard stand during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

A Veterans of Foreign Wars honor guard stand during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A Veterans of Foreign Wars honor guard stand during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
22 / 30
<p>A motorcycle rider carries a POW/MIA flag in the 25th annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration Run in Washington, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

A motorcycle rider carries a POW/MIA flag in the 25th annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration Run in Washington, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A motorcycle rider carries a POW/MIA flag in the 25th annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration Run in Washington, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
23 / 30
<p>People attend the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

People attend the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

People attend the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
24 / 30
<p>A U.S. Marine salutes motorcycle riders in the 25th annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration Run in Washington May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

A U.S. Marine salutes motorcycle riders in the 25th annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration Run in Washington May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A U.S. Marine salutes motorcycle riders in the 25th annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration Run in Washington May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
25 / 30
<p>Flowers are placed at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, which is etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, on Memorial Day in Washington May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas </p>

Flowers are placed at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, which is etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, on Memorial Day in Washington May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Flowers are placed at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, which is etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, on Memorial Day in Washington May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
26 / 30
<p>Honored guests are shown reflected in the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of the U.S. military service members who died during the war, before a wreath-laying during an observance of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, on the National Mall in Washington, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Honored guests are shown reflected in the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of the U.S. military service members who died during the war, before a wreath-laying during an observance of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, on...more

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Honored guests are shown reflected in the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of the U.S. military service members who died during the war, before a wreath-laying during an observance of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, on the National Mall in Washington, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
27 / 30
<p>Supporters of Mitt Romney, U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts governor, wave American flags during a memorial day ceremony held at the Veterans Museum &amp; Memorial Center in San Diego, California May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Poroy </p>

Supporters of Mitt Romney, U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts governor, wave American flags during a memorial day ceremony held at the Veterans Museum & Memorial Center in San Diego, California May 28, 2012....more

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Supporters of Mitt Romney, U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts governor, wave American flags during a memorial day ceremony held at the Veterans Museum & Memorial Center in San Diego, California May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Poroy

Close
28 / 30
<p>People visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, on Memorial Day in Washington May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas </p>

People visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, on Memorial Day in Washington May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

People visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, on Memorial Day in Washington May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
29 / 30
<p>President Barack Obama's shadow is reflected on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of U.S. military members who died during the war, as he delivers remarks during an observance of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, on the National Mall in Washington, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

President Barack Obama's shadow is reflected on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of U.S. military members who died during the war, as he delivers remarks during an observance of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, on the...more

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

President Barack Obama's shadow is reflected on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of U.S. military members who died during the war, as he delivers remarks during an observance of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, on the National Mall in Washington, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Living in a ghost building

Living in a ghost building

Next Slideshows

Living in a ghost building

Living in a ghost building

More than 30 struggling families are occupying an apartment in southern Spain that has been empty since it was finished three years ago.

29 May 2012
Protests in Nepal

Protests in Nepal

Protesters take to the streets amid a constitutional impasse.

28 May 2012
Peculiar Hairdos

Peculiar Hairdos

Strange hairstyles from across the globe.

28 May 2012
India this week

India this week

A selection of our best photos from India from the past seven days.

26 May 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast