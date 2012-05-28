Memorial Day
A woman looks on from the graves and a member of the honor guard stands watch as U.S. President Barack Obama's motorcade departs after the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
A woman looks on from the graves and a member of the honor guard stands watch as U.S. President Barack Obama's motorcade departs after the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A veteran kisses the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, on Memorial Day in Washington May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A veteran kisses the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, on Memorial Day in Washington May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Ann Hoare, from the Inwood neighborhood of New York, bows her head in prayer during a ceremony following a Memorial Day Parade in the neighborhood, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Ann Hoare, from the Inwood neighborhood of New York, bows her head in prayer during a ceremony following a Memorial Day Parade in the neighborhood, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
U.S. flags are placed on gravestones of military veterans at the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
U.S. flags are placed on gravestones of military veterans at the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
People stand in prayer during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People stand in prayer during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A member of the U.S. Army Old Guard pays his respects at the grave of U.S. Army Major Douglas Sloan, before placing a flag at one of the over 220,000 graves of fallen U.S. military service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery, May 24, 2012....more
A member of the U.S. Army Old Guard pays his respects at the grave of U.S. Army Major Douglas Sloan, before placing a flag at one of the over 220,000 graves of fallen U.S. military service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery, May 24, 2012. Sloan was killed by an IED explosion in Wygal Valley, Afghanistan on October 31, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Soldiers from the U.S. Army's 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, Task Force Bulldog hold a flag during the Memorial Day ceremony at Combat Outpost (COP) Boston in Kherwar district in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, May 25, 2012....more
Soldiers from the U.S. Army's 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, Task Force Bulldog hold a flag during the Memorial Day ceremony at Combat Outpost (COP) Boston in Kherwar district in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
(L-R) Matthew, James, Kelly and Jason Kinneary look at the gravestone of a war veteran while they visit the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
(L-R) Matthew, James, Kelly and Jason Kinneary look at the gravestone of a war veteran while they visit the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A member of the U.S. Army Old Guard places a flag at one of the over 220,000 graves of fallen U.S. military service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A member of the U.S. Army Old Guard places a flag at one of the over 220,000 graves of fallen U.S. military service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
People attend the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People attend the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man dressed as former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln watches motorcycle riders take part in the 25th annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration Run in Washington, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man dressed as former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln watches motorcycle riders take part in the 25th annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration Run in Washington, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A heckler is pulled away during a speech by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. at a memorial day ceremony held at the Veterans Museum & Memorial Center in San Diego, California May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Poroy
A heckler is pulled away during a speech by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. at a memorial day ceremony held at the Veterans Museum & Memorial Center in San Diego, California May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Poroy
With Arlington National Cemetery as their backdrop, motorcycle riders take part in the 25th annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration Run in Washington May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
With Arlington National Cemetery as their backdrop, motorcycle riders take part in the 25th annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration Run in Washington May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
(L-R) Kelly, Matthew and Jamie Kinneary stand near graves of military veterans as they visit the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
(L-R) Kelly, Matthew and Jamie Kinneary stand near graves of military veterans as they visit the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
President Barack Obama wipes his face as he makes remarks during an observance of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Barack Obama wipes his face as he makes remarks during an observance of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Veterans perform during a memorial ceremony at the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Veterans perform during a memorial ceremony at the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
U.S. Navy servicewomen attend the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Navy servicewomen attend the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Matthew and Kelly Kinneary look at a gravestone during a visit to Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Matthew and Kelly Kinneary look at a gravestone during a visit to Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Soldiers of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division kneel during a memorial ceremony for Specialist Samuel Watts at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Pasab in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan May 26, 2012. Watts was wounded by the blast of an...more
Soldiers of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division kneel during a memorial ceremony for Specialist Samuel Watts at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Pasab in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan May 26, 2012. Watts was wounded by the blast of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on April 25 and died of his wounds at a hospital on May 19. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
U.S. flags are placed at the gravestone of an unknown soldier at the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
U.S. flags are placed at the gravestone of an unknown soldier at the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A Veterans of Foreign Wars honor guard stand during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Veterans of Foreign Wars honor guard stand during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A motorcycle rider carries a POW/MIA flag in the 25th annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration Run in Washington, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A motorcycle rider carries a POW/MIA flag in the 25th annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration Run in Washington, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People attend the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People attend the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A U.S. Marine salutes motorcycle riders in the 25th annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration Run in Washington May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A U.S. Marine salutes motorcycle riders in the 25th annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration Run in Washington May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Flowers are placed at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, which is etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, on Memorial Day in Washington May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Flowers are placed at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, which is etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, on Memorial Day in Washington May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Honored guests are shown reflected in the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of the U.S. military service members who died during the war, before a wreath-laying during an observance of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, on...more
Honored guests are shown reflected in the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of the U.S. military service members who died during the war, before a wreath-laying during an observance of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, on the National Mall in Washington, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of Mitt Romney, U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts governor, wave American flags during a memorial day ceremony held at the Veterans Museum & Memorial Center in San Diego, California May 28, 2012....more
Supporters of Mitt Romney, U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts governor, wave American flags during a memorial day ceremony held at the Veterans Museum & Memorial Center in San Diego, California May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Poroy
People visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, on Memorial Day in Washington May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
People visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, on Memorial Day in Washington May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Barack Obama's shadow is reflected on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of U.S. military members who died during the war, as he delivers remarks during an observance of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, on the...more
President Barack Obama's shadow is reflected on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of U.S. military members who died during the war, as he delivers remarks during an observance of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, on the National Mall in Washington, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
Living in a ghost building
More than 30 struggling families are occupying an apartment in southern Spain that has been empty since it was finished three years ago.
Protests in Nepal
Protesters take to the streets amid a constitutional impasse.
Peculiar Hairdos
Strange hairstyles from across the globe.
India this week
A selection of our best photos from India from the past seven days.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.