Memorial Day

A member of the U.S. Army Old Guard pays his respects at the grave of U.S. Army Major Douglas Sloan, before placing a flag at one of the over 220,000 graves of fallen U.S. military service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery, May 24, 2012. Sloan was killed by an IED explosion in Wygal Valley, Afghanistan on October 31, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Reed