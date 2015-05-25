Memorial Day
Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, NC, lies on the grave of his father, Christian James Jacob, during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A veteran stands to take a photo during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Navy Vietnam War veteran Dennis McClelland of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, holds a U.S. flag during a Veterans March on Ocean Boulevard in honor of Memorial Day in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A U.S. serviceman holds up a U.S. flag during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A member of an honor guard holds his rifle as the motorcade carrying U.S. President Barack Obama departs after he participated the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People stand for the national anthem during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
WWII Veteran and D-Day survivor Frederick Carrier takes notes during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman walks past graves during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A memorial wreath that New York Mayor Bill de Blasio threw into the Hudson River floats during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A child holds onto the U.S. flag as it is rolled up during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People sit under umbrellas with the United States flag during Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People stand for the playing of taps during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Secret Service counter-assault team member (top R) keeps watch from the roof of the amphitheater as U.S. President Barack Obama participates in the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015....more
President Barack Obama and U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Jeffrey Buchanan participate in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as part of the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National...more
Ryan Buckingham of Camdenton, Missouri, touches the grave of his friend David Hortman during Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, NC, walks with his mother, Brittany, during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
General John Kelly of the United States Marine Corps speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
