Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue May 26, 2015 | 1:01am IST

Memorial Day

Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, NC, lies on the grave of his father, Christian James Jacob, during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, NC, lies on the grave of his father, Christian James Jacob, during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, NC, lies on the grave of his father, Christian James Jacob, during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
1 / 17
A veteran stands to take a photo during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A veteran stands to take a photo during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A veteran stands to take a photo during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 17
Navy Vietnam War veteran Dennis McClelland of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, holds a U.S. flag during a Veterans March on Ocean Boulevard in honor of Memorial Day in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Navy Vietnam War veteran Dennis McClelland of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, holds a U.S. flag during a Veterans March on Ocean Boulevard in honor of Memorial Day in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Navy Vietnam War veteran Dennis McClelland of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, holds a U.S. flag during a Veterans March on Ocean Boulevard in honor of Memorial Day in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
3 / 17
A U.S. serviceman holds up a U.S. flag during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A U.S. serviceman holds up a U.S. flag during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A U.S. serviceman holds up a U.S. flag during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 17
A member of an honor guard holds his rifle as the motorcade carrying U.S. President Barack Obama departs after he participated the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A member of an honor guard holds his rifle as the motorcade carrying U.S. President Barack Obama departs after he participated the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A member of an honor guard holds his rifle as the motorcade carrying U.S. President Barack Obama departs after he participated the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 17
People stand for the national anthem during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People stand for the national anthem during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
People stand for the national anthem during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 17
WWII Veteran and D-Day survivor Frederick Carrier takes notes during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WWII Veteran and D-Day survivor Frederick Carrier takes notes during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
WWII Veteran and D-Day survivor Frederick Carrier takes notes during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 17
A woman walks past graves during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A woman walks past graves during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A woman walks past graves during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
8 / 17
A memorial wreath that New York Mayor Bill de Blasio threw into the Hudson River floats during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A memorial wreath that New York Mayor Bill de Blasio threw into the Hudson River floats during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A memorial wreath that New York Mayor Bill de Blasio threw into the Hudson River floats during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 17
A child holds onto the U.S. flag as it is rolled up during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A child holds onto the U.S. flag as it is rolled up during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A child holds onto the U.S. flag as it is rolled up during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 17
People sit under umbrellas with the United States flag during Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People sit under umbrellas with the United States flag during Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
People sit under umbrellas with the United States flag during Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
11 / 17
People stand for the playing of taps during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People stand for the playing of taps during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
People stand for the playing of taps during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 17
A Secret Service counter-assault team member (top R) keeps watch from the roof of the amphitheater as U.S. President Barack Obama participates in the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A Secret Service counter-assault team member (top R) keeps watch from the roof of the amphitheater as U.S. President Barack Obama participates in the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A Secret Service counter-assault team member (top R) keeps watch from the roof of the amphitheater as U.S. President Barack Obama participates in the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 17
President Barack Obama and U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Jeffrey Buchanan participate in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as part of the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama and U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Jeffrey Buchanan participate in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as part of the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National...more

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
President Barack Obama and U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Jeffrey Buchanan participate in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as part of the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 17
Ryan Buckingham of Camdenton, Missouri, touches the grave of his friend David Hortman during Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Ryan Buckingham of Camdenton, Missouri, touches the grave of his friend David Hortman during Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Ryan Buckingham of Camdenton, Missouri, touches the grave of his friend David Hortman during Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
15 / 17
Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, NC, walks with his mother, Brittany, during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, NC, walks with his mother, Brittany, during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, NC, walks with his mother, Brittany, during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
16 / 17
General John Kelly of the United States Marine Corps speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

General John Kelly of the United States Marine Corps speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
General John Kelly of the United States Marine Corps speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
A month of devastation

A month of devastation

Next Slideshows

A month of devastation

A month of devastation

Nepal is still reeling one month after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck, with a shortfall of basic relief ahead of monsoon season.

25 May 2015
Narendra Modi in Mathura

Narendra Modi in Mathura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses supporters at Mathura rally.

25 May 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

23 May 2015
Resettling the Rohingya

Resettling the Rohingya

Recently arrived Rohingya migrants settle into life in a temporary compound for refugees in Indonesia.

22 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast