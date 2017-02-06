Memorial for Britain's best known clown
A young congregation member dresses up to attend an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grimaldi at All Saints Church in Haggerston in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Clowns and entertainers gather to attend an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grimaldi at All Saints Church in Haggerston in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A clown wears hiw costume as clowns and entertainers gather to attend an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grimaldi at All Saints Church in Haggerston in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A clown holds up an order of service at an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grimaldi at All Saints Church in Haggerston in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A clown juggles balls at an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grimaldi at All Saints Church in Haggerston in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
