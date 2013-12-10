Edition:
Memorial for Nelson Mandela

<p>President Barack Obama addresses the crowd during a memorial service for Nelson Mandela at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A man reacts at the words of President Barack Obama during the national memorial service for late former South African President Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg's National Bank Stadium December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>People pose for a picture while holding a placard during the national memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>South Africans brave the rain as they listen to U.S. President Barack Obama speak during a memorial service for Nelson Mandela at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>South African President Jacob Zuma holds the official program for the memorial service for the late South African President Nelson Mandela at the FNB soccer stadium in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>President Barack Obama (L) greets Cuban President Raul Castro (C) before giving his speech, as Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff looks on, at the memorial service for late South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank soccer stadium, also known Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Graca Machel, wife of Nelson Mandela, arrives for the official memorial service for the late South African president at the FNB soccer stadium in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Princess Charlene of Monaco (R) arrives for the service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank Stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

<p>People pose for a picture while holding a placard during the national memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>Former President George W. Bush (top R) talks to former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown (top L) as they attend the memorial service for late South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank soccer stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>President Barack Obama (2nd R) pays his respect to former South African President Nelson Mandela's widow Graca Machel (2nd L) after his speech at the memorial service for late South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Former South African President F.W. de Klerk (C) watches as U.S. President Barack Obama arrives to speak during a memorial service for Nelson Mandela at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>People hold placards of former South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, during the national memorial service for Mandela in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan (C) arrives for the service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank Stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

<p>President Barack Obama enters the First National Bank Stadium during the mass memorial service for late South African President Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Jordan's King Queen Rania (C) arrives for the service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank Stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

<p>People sing at the First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, during the national memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>People walk into the seating area as they arrive for a service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank Stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

<p>Two EFF members arrive for a service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank Stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

<p>A man and a woman pose as they arrive for a service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank Stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

<p>A man raises the South African national flag during the service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank Stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

<p>People brave the rain as they attend the official memorial service for late South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>President Barack Obama (back L) and his wife, first lady Michelle Obama look at the official program booklet during the memorial service for late South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama looks at the official program booklet during the memorial service for late South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. World leaders, from Obama to Cuba's Raul Castro, will pay homage to Mandela at the memorial that will recall his gift for bringing enemies together across political and racial divides. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (SOUTH AFRICA - Tags: POLITICS OBITUARY)</p>

<p>President Barack Obama (C) and his wife Michelle are seen on a big screen at the First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, during the national memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>A man holds a South Africa flag at Johannesburg's Park Station on his way to the Memorial Service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank Stadium, also known as Soccer City December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien</p>

<p>A man waves a South African flag during a memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>People sing and dance in heavy rain while waiting for the start of the official memorial service for late South African President Nelson Mandela at the First National Bank stadium, also known as Soccer City, in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Pepole sing and dance as they wait for the start of the mass memorial for late former South African President Nelson Mandela at First National Bank Stadium in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>People arrive at the First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, ahead of the national memorial service for late former South African President Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>People arrive at First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, ahead of a mass memorial for late former South African President Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Security guards and volunteers stand outside the First National Bank (FNB) Stadium, also known as Soccer City, ahead of Nelson Mandela's national memorial service on Tuesday in Johannesburg December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Trending Collections

Pictures