Pictures | Sat Nov 8, 2014

Memories of East Germany

Information boards used by the Soviet army are pictured in a museum in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
The entrance of the refectory of the former army base above the so called "Honecker Bunker", an underground structure built to withstand nuclear attack and designed to as refuge for the East Germany's leadership in case of emergency, in the town of Prenden outside Berlin, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
Broken crockery is strewn across the floor in a building at the former army base above the so called "Honecker Bunker" in the town of Prenden outside Berlin, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
A gymnasium for soldiers who used to man the army base guarding the so called "Honecker Bunker" in the town of Prenden outside Berlin, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
A vault and its dismantled door is pictured in a building at the former army base above the so called "Honecker Bunker" in the town of Prenden outside Berlin, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
Bedding lies on a bed of a former dormitory that briefly occupied a building at the former army base above the so called "Honecker Bunker" in the town of Prenden outside Berlin, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
Broken antenna covers of a former National Security Agency (NSA) listening station are seen at the Teufelsberg hill (German for Devil's Mountain) in Berlin June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
A swimming pool is pictured inside a building at the former headquarters of the Soviet army in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
A commemorative medal by the Soviet army for the friendship between the Soviet Union and former East Germany GDR is pictured in a museum in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
Cyrillic lettering written by Soviet army soldiers are pictured inside a bunker used after 1945 till 1994 by the Soviet army as the so-called "RANET" communications room in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
A Cyrillic letter keyboard used by Soviet army soldiers is pictured inside a bunker used after 1945 till 1994 by the Soviet army as the so-called "RANET" communications room in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
A guide walks next to a heavily fortified door to a bunker used after 1945 till 1994 by the Soviet army as the so-called "RANET" communications room in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
A combination picture shows (top) Russian soldiers standing in front of a building during the military farewell parade at the headquarters of the CIS troops of former East Germany, in Wuensdorf June 11, 1994 and September 2, 2014 (bottom). REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
A combination picture shows (top) Russian soldiers marching during the military farewell parade at the headquarters of the CIS troops of former East Germany, in Wuensdorf June 11, 1994 and September 2, 2014 (bottom). REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
A combination picture shows (top) Russian tanks during the military farewell parade at the headquarters of the CIS troops of former East Germany, in Wuensdorf June 11, 1994 and September 2, 2014 (bottom). REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
A photo of former DDR leader Erich Honecker is pictured at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
A wristwatch fitted with recording equipment is seen inside the Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
One of the rooms is seen inside the Stasi secret police headquarters, transformed into a museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
Old tape and paper notes are seen inside the Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
People pass by a fiberglass model of a dinosaur at the abandoned Plaenterwald amusement park in Berlin January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
A view of the switches at a control board is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside the northeastern town of Lubmin August 5, 2014. Unit Six was a part of East Germany's largest nuclear power plant that was nearly completed in 1990, when the country's re-unification halted construction. The reactor, a modified version of the first generation of Soviet-designed nuclear power plants, was decommissioned along with all other units as they did not meet West German safety standards, which were significantly higher than in East Germany. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
A view of the concrete case surrounding the pressure vessel of the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside the northeastern town of Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
Pictures