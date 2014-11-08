Memories of East Germany
Information boards used by the Soviet army are pictured in a museum in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The entrance of the refectory of the former army base above the so called "Honecker Bunker", an underground structure built to withstand nuclear attack and designed to as refuge for the East Germany's leadership in case of emergency, in the town of...more
Broken crockery is strewn across the floor in a building at the former army base above the so called "Honecker Bunker" in the town of Prenden outside Berlin, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A gymnasium for soldiers who used to man the army base guarding the so called "Honecker Bunker" in the town of Prenden outside Berlin, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A vault and its dismantled door is pictured in a building at the former army base above the so called "Honecker Bunker" in the town of Prenden outside Berlin, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Bedding lies on a bed of a former dormitory that briefly occupied a building at the former army base above the so called "Honecker Bunker" in the town of Prenden outside Berlin, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Broken antenna covers of a former National Security Agency (NSA) listening station are seen at the Teufelsberg hill (German for Devil's Mountain) in Berlin June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A swimming pool is pictured inside a building at the former headquarters of the Soviet army in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A commemorative medal by the Soviet army for the friendship between the Soviet Union and former East Germany GDR is pictured in a museum in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Cyrillic lettering written by Soviet army soldiers are pictured inside a bunker used after 1945 till 1994 by the Soviet army as the so-called "RANET" communications room in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A Cyrillic letter keyboard used by Soviet army soldiers is pictured inside a bunker used after 1945 till 1994 by the Soviet army as the so-called "RANET" communications room in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A guide walks next to a heavily fortified door to a bunker used after 1945 till 1994 by the Soviet army as the so-called "RANET" communications room in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A combination picture shows (top) Russian soldiers standing in front of a building during the military farewell parade at the headquarters of the CIS troops of former East Germany, in Wuensdorf June 11, 1994 and September 2, 2014 (bottom). ...more
A combination picture shows (top) Russian soldiers marching during the military farewell parade at the headquarters of the CIS troops of former East Germany, in Wuensdorf June 11, 1994 and September 2, 2014 (bottom). REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A combination picture shows (top) Russian tanks during the military farewell parade at the headquarters of the CIS troops of former East Germany, in Wuensdorf June 11, 1994 and September 2, 2014 (bottom). REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A photo of former DDR leader Erich Honecker is pictured at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A wristwatch fitted with recording equipment is seen inside the Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
One of the rooms is seen inside the Stasi secret police headquarters, transformed into a museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Old tape and paper notes are seen inside the Stasi secret police museum in Berlin October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
People pass by a fiberglass model of a dinosaur at the abandoned Plaenterwald amusement park in Berlin January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A view of the switches at a control board is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside the northeastern town of Lubmin August 5, 2014. Unit Six was a part of East Germany's largest nuclear power plant...more
A view of the concrete case surrounding the pressure vessel of the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside the northeastern town of Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Next Slideshows
Transgender beauty pageant
Crowning a winner at the Miss International Queen in Thailand.
Retracing the Berlin Wall
A light installation temporarily divides Berlin again, tracing a route along the former Berlin Wall.
India this week
Pictures from India that caught our eyes this week.
The floating village
On the man-made reed islands of Lake Titicaca in Peru.
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.