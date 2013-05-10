Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 10, 2013 | 7:45am IST

Men fall from building inferno

<p>WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT. Onlookers watche firefighters trying to put out the fire from a burning building in central Lahore, Pakistan, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT. Onlookers watche firefighters trying to put out the fire from a burning building in central Lahore, Pakistan, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, May 10, 2013

WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT. Onlookers watche firefighters trying to put out the fire from a burning building in central Lahore, Pakistan, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
1 / 17
<p>A man sits on the window of a burning building before falling from it, in central Lahore May 9, 2013. Fire erupted on the seventh floor of the LDA plaza in Lahore and quickly spread to higher floors leaving many people trapped inside the building. At least three people fell from the high floors trying to avoid fire that engulfed the building, local media reports. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man sits on the window of a burning building before falling from it, in central Lahore May 9, 2013. Fire erupted on the seventh floor of the LDA plaza in Lahore and quickly spread to higher floors leaving many people trapped inside the building. At...more

Friday, May 10, 2013

A man sits on the window of a burning building before falling from it, in central Lahore May 9, 2013. Fire erupted on the seventh floor of the LDA plaza in Lahore and quickly spread to higher floors leaving many people trapped inside the building. At least three people fell from the high floors trying to avoid fire that engulfed the building, local media reports. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
2 / 17
<p>A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, May 10, 2013

A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
3 / 17
<p>People react as rescue workers try to save people from a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

People react as rescue workers try to save people from a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, May 10, 2013

People react as rescue workers try to save people from a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
4 / 17
<p>A man (C) who just left a burning building is comforted by bystanders, in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man (C) who just left a burning building is comforted by bystanders, in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, May 10, 2013

A man (C) who just left a burning building is comforted by bystanders, in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
5 / 17
<p>Two men wait to be saved from a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Two men wait to be saved from a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, May 10, 2013

Two men wait to be saved from a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
6 / 17
<p>A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, May 10, 2013

A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
7 / 17
<p>A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, May 10, 2013

A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
8 / 17
<p>A man is saved by a helicopter from the roof of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. . REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man is saved by a helicopter from the roof of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. . REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, May 10, 2013

A man is saved by a helicopter from the roof of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. . REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
9 / 17
<p>A man gestures toward a rescue helicopter as it approaches a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man gestures toward a rescue helicopter as it approaches a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, May 10, 2013

A man gestures toward a rescue helicopter as it approaches a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
10 / 17
<p>A man is saved by a helicopter from the roof of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man is saved by a helicopter from the roof of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, May 10, 2013

A man is saved by a helicopter from the roof of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
11 / 17
<p>Rescue workers try to save people trapped inside a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Rescue workers try to save people trapped inside a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, May 10, 2013

Rescue workers try to save people trapped inside a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
12 / 17
<p>People react as a rescue helicopter saves people from the roof of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

People react as a rescue helicopter saves people from the roof of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, May 10, 2013

People react as a rescue helicopter saves people from the roof of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
13 / 17
<p>A man who just left a burning building in central Lahore is comforted by bystanders May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man who just left a burning building in central Lahore is comforted by bystanders May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, May 10, 2013

A man who just left a burning building in central Lahore is comforted by bystanders May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
14 / 17
<p>People cry as rescue workers try to save people trapped inside a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

People cry as rescue workers try to save people trapped inside a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, May 10, 2013

People cry as rescue workers try to save people trapped inside a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
15 / 17
<p>A man (C) saved from a burning building in central Lahore is comforted by bystanders May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man (C) saved from a burning building in central Lahore is comforted by bystanders May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, May 10, 2013

A man (C) saved from a burning building in central Lahore is comforted by bystanders May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
16 / 17
<p>People react as rescue workers try to save people from a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

People react as rescue workers try to save people from a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, May 10, 2013

People react as rescue workers try to save people from a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Elderly beauty contest

Elderly beauty contest

Next Slideshows

Elderly beauty contest

Elderly beauty contest

An elderly beauty pageant ahead of Mother's Day.

10 May 2013
Where the Pope will visit

Where the Pope will visit

Pope Francis will visit a poor Brazilian favela on his first international trip as pontiff in July.

10 May 2013
India's missing daughters

India's missing daughters

In 2013, 725 children in Delhi were reported missing and are untraced, according to data from India's Zonal Integrated Police Network website.

09 May 2013
That must have hurt

That must have hurt

If pictures could actually speak, these would scream and shout in pain.

09 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures