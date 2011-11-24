Edition:
Menace to society

<p>A monkey looks out from a cage before its sterilization at a monkey rescue centre run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in Shimla November 16, 2011. The Himachal Pradesh state government is offering a reward of 500 Indian Rupees ($9.50) for every monkey caught by a member of the public in an effort to control their numbers. Monkeys are increasingly seen as a nuisance in places like the capital Shimla, where they harass people and other animals on the roads and rifle through garbage bins looking for food. Monkeys caught are taken to one of four sterilization centres, where they are neutered before being released back into the same area they were trapped in. There were at least 317,000 monkeys in Himachal Pradesh according to the most recent survey of the primates, which was conducted in 2004-05. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>A monkey looks at the trapped monkeys caught by trappers in Shimla November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>Monkey trappers Raghunath, 28, (R) and Alok, 25, carry monkeys to the monkey rescue centre run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in Shimla November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>A veterinarian sterilizes a monkey inside a monkey rescue centre run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>A veterinarian sterilizes a monkey inside a monkey rescue centre run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>Monkey trappers Raghunath, 28, (2nd R) carries a cage as Alok (R), 25, stands next to a cage with trapped monkeys in Shimla November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>A Langur monkey runs across a road in Shimla November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>An attendant (L) and trapper Alok, 25, carry caught monkeys to the monkey rescue centre run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in Shimla November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>A monkey looks out from a cage before its sterilization at a monkey rescue centre run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in Shimla November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>Caught monkeys are pictured in their cages inside a van at a monkey rescue centre run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in Shimla November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>An attendant examines monkeys before their sterilization at a monkey rescue centre run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>A monkey eats a leftover apple from a garbage box in Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>Monkeys lie before their sterilization process to start at a monkey rescue centre run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>An attendant carries a monkey after its sterilization at a monkey rescue centre run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>An attendant examines the teeth of an injured monkey at a monkey rescue centre run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>An attendant carries a monkey after its sterilization at a monkey rescue centre run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>A veterinarian places a monkey on the table for sterilization inside an operation theatre at a monkey rescue centre run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

