Pictures | Fri Jan 6, 2017 | 11:00pm IST

Men's Fashion Week in London

Models present creations at the Topman catwalk show during London Fashion Week Men's 2017 in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
1 / 24
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
2 / 24
A model is styled backstage of the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
3 / 24
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
4 / 24
Models present creations at the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
5 / 24
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
6 / 24
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
7 / 24
A model poses backstage of the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
8 / 24
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
9 / 24
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
10 / 24
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
11 / 24
Models present creations at the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
12 / 24
A model presents a creation at the Topman catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
13 / 24
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
14 / 24
Models present creations at the Topman catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
15 / 24
A model presents a creation at the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
16 / 24
Models present creations at the Topman catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
17 / 24
A model presents a creation at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
18 / 24
A model presents a creation at the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
19 / 24
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
20 / 24
A model presents a creation at the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
21 / 24
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
22 / 24
Models present creations at the Topman catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
23 / 24
A model is photographed backstage of the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
24 / 24
