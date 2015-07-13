Men's Fashion Week
Models stand on pedestals for the David Hart presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. The four-day event by the Council of Fashion Designers of America is the New York debut of Fashion Week: Men's. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model is prepared backstage before the David Hart presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Rain Dove is photographed on stage for the Boyswear presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models wait backstage before the David Hart presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A drummer performs amongst the shadows of models at the Cadet presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models stand on stage for the Cadet presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model is prepared backstage before the Cadet presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models stand on stage for the Boyswear presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models wait backstage before the David Hart presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models stand on stage for the CWST presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models stand on stage for the Cadet presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model stands on stage for the CWST presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model stands on stage for the Boyswear presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model stands on stage before the Plac presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model stands on stage for the Cadet presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model is prepared backstage before the Cadet presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model waits backstage before the Garciavelez presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models stand on stage for the Boyswear presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model is prepared backstage by designer David Hart before his presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models stand on pedestals for the David Hart presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model is prepared backstage before the CWST presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. TREUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees photograph models at the Plac presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model is prepared backstage before the CWST presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman photographs models at the Cadet presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Women look at models standing in the David Hart presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
