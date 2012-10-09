Edition:
Mental health institutions

<p>Mercedes Garcia, the director of a residency for severely mentally disabled adults run by Fuente Agria Foundation, hugs a patient at the residency in Puertollano, central Spain, March 2, 2012. The residency has been running on fumes for months because the local government, squeezed by austerity measures to combat the euro zone debt crisis, has not paid its share of expenses. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Mercedes Garcia, the director of a residency for severely mentally disabled adults run by Fuente Agria Foundation, hugs a patient at the residency in Puertollano, central Spain, March 2, 2012. The residency has been running on fumes for months because the local government, squeezed by austerity measures to combat the euro zone debt crisis, has not paid its share of expenses. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A patient stands in a hall inside the Larco Herrera psychiatric hospital in Lima July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A patient stands in a hall inside the Larco Herrera psychiatric hospital in Lima July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>A mentally disabled student tries to sing a song during a music therapy session at the Kahrizak nursing home, in southern Tehran June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

A mentally disabled student tries to sing a song during a music therapy session at the Kahrizak nursing home, in southern Tehran June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>A patient holds her doll in the corridor of a mental health institute in the Kosovo village of Stimlje January 10, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A patient holds her doll in the corridor of a mental health institute in the Kosovo village of Stimlje January 10, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Mental patients gather at the Galuh foundation compound in East Bekasi, outskirt of Jakarta October 23, 2009. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

Mental patients gather at the Galuh foundation compound in East Bekasi, outskirt of Jakarta October 23, 2009. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>An Afghan man with mental health problems shields his face from the camera as he is chained to a wall of a room at the Mia Ali Baba shrine, in line with a traditional belief that spending 40 days chained in isolation at the shrine can cure the illness, in Jalalabad July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

An Afghan man with mental health problems shields his face from the camera as he is chained to a wall of a room at the Mia Ali Baba shrine, in line with a traditional belief that spending 40 days chained in isolation at the shrine can cure the illness, in Jalalabad July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>A woman relaxes as others receive medicine at the Villa Mujeres shelter in Mexico City November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte</p>

A woman relaxes as others receive medicine at the Villa Mujeres shelter in Mexico City November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

<p>A mental patient named Totok reacts as he is given a shower at the Galuh foundation house in East Bekasi, outskirt of Jakarta October 23, 2009. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

A mental patient named Totok reacts as he is given a shower at the Galuh foundation house in East Bekasi, outskirt of Jakarta October 23, 2009. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>A mental patient stares from inside the Dadev Government Mental Hospital in the District of Mansehra in Pakistan, some 85 Km (54 miles) north of the earthquake-devastated city of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-administered Kashmir March 7, 2006. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A mental patient stares from inside the Dadev Government Mental Hospital in the District of Mansehra in Pakistan, some 85 Km (54 miles) north of the earthquake-devastated city of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-administered Kashmir March 7, 2006. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A patient is seen in a hospital dormitory which houses and provides treatment to about 40 patients who suffer from mental illnesses, in Changzhi, north China's Shanxi province, October 8, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A patient is seen in a hospital dormitory which houses and provides treatment to about 40 patients who suffer from mental illnesses, in Changzhi, north China's Shanxi province, October 8, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A mentally handicapped man poses with his mask after a mask workshop during the Festival of the Senses in Lisbon February 16, 2011. The festival conducts workshops for the mentally handicapped to help develop their artistic capacities. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A mentally handicapped man poses with his mask after a mask workshop during the Festival of the Senses in Lisbon February 16, 2011. The festival conducts workshops for the mentally handicapped to help develop their artistic capacities. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

<p>A Chinese patient stands next to a nurse at the Beijing Mental Health Collaborating Centre in China's capital October 21, 2002. REUTERS/Andrew Wong</p>

A Chinese patient stands next to a nurse at the Beijing Mental Health Collaborating Centre in China's capital October 21, 2002. REUTERS/Andrew Wong

<p>A patient lies on his bed inside the Larco Herrera psychiatric hospital in Lima July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A patient lies on his bed inside the Larco Herrera psychiatric hospital in Lima July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>A mental patient sits in the mausoleum in Boya Omar near Marrakesh, Morocco, June 18, 2007. Mental patients and drug addicts are left by their relatives in Boya Omar until they are cured. The more dangerous patients are chained during their stay in this small village. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A mental patient sits in the mausoleum in Boya Omar near Marrakesh, Morocco, June 18, 2007. Mental patients and drug addicts are left by their relatives in Boya Omar until they are cured. The more dangerous patients are chained during their stay in this small village. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

<p>Patients play in the activity room at a mental hospital of Changzhi, north China's Shanxi province May 18, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Patients play in the activity room at a mental hospital of Changzhi, north China's Shanxi province May 18, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Patients at the Hospital for Mental Health in Al-Abassiya of Cairo draw during an art lesson as part of a treatment program which works on strengthening their abilities to integrate into society August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany</p>

Patients at the Hospital for Mental Health in Al-Abassiya of Cairo draw during an art lesson as part of a treatment program which works on strengthening their abilities to integrate into society August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

<p>Patients at the Hospital for Mental Health in Al-Abassiya of Cairo rehearse for a musical party as part of their treatment program which works on strengthening their ability to integrate into society August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany</p>

Patients at the Hospital for Mental Health in Al-Abassiya of Cairo rehearse for a musical party as part of their treatment program which works on strengthening their ability to integrate into society August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

<p>Members of the dance therapy group and patients of Havana's psychiatric hospital perform during a presentation September 6, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

Members of the dance therapy group and patients of Havana's psychiatric hospital perform during a presentation September 6, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>A patient looks on as another patient fills up a container of drinking water (R) at a mental health centre in Herat, western Afghanistan, September 11, 2010. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi</p>

A patient looks on as another patient fills up a container of drinking water (R) at a mental health centre in Herat, western Afghanistan, September 11, 2010. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

<p>Mental patients sit at a yard at a hospital which houses and provides treatment to more than 500 patients suffering from mental illnesses in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, October 8, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Mental patients sit at a yard at a hospital which houses and provides treatment to more than 500 patients suffering from mental illnesses in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, October 8, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

