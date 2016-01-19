Merkel, commander-in-chief
German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks at a combat diver during her visit to Naval Base Command in Kiel, Germany, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Angela Merkel sports a flak jacket after she arrived to Mazar-i-Sharif, May 10, 2013, to meet German army Bundeswehr soldiers. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/Pool
Angela Merkel reacts as closes the door of an armored vehicle during her visit to a German army Bundeswehr base in Kunduz, Afghanistan May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/Pool
Angela Merkel, wearing a flak jacket, looks out of the door during her helicopter flight to the German ISAF headquarters in Masar-i-Sharif, north of the Afghanistan capital Kabul November 3, 2007. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele/Pool
A German army Bundeswehr CH53 helicopter with Angela Merkel on board lands in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, under protection of Tiger helicopters, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/Pool
Angela Merkel sits in the cockpit of a Transall C-160 during a flight from Mazar-I-Sharif to Termez in Afghanistan April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool
Angela Merkel looks at Heckler & Koch MP7 submachine gun as she gets information about the gear used by German troops during a visit in the German army's Camp Marmal in Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Steffen...more
Angela Merkel gestures after posing with German soldiers for a photo during her visit at the German army Bundeswehr training ground in Munster, Lower Saxony, Germany October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Julian Stratenschulte/Pool
Angela Merkel visits the Dining Facility in the German army's Camp Marmal in Mazar-e-Sharif, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Steffen Kugler
Angela Merkel and Defence Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg (R) try grapes from a so-called "Afghan fridge" made of clay and straw, which keeps products fresh, during their visit to an army camp in Kunduz, northern Afghanistan, December 18, 2010....more
Angela Merkel visits the Combined Joint Operations Center (CJOC) for the ISAF joint command headquarters in Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Steffen Kugler
Angela Merkel and Defence Minister Franz Josef Jung (3R), accompanied by officers of the Bundeswehr, visit a hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan April 6, 2009. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool
Angela Merkel pays tribute to fallen soldiers at a memorial in the Bundeswehr base in Kunduz, Afghanistan May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pool
Angela Merkel poses for pictures with soldiers in the German army's Camp Marmal in Mazar-e-Sharif, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Steffen Kugler
Angela Merkel and Defence Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg promote a German Bundeswehr armed forces soldier during their visit in Kunduz, northern Afghanistan, December 18, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Angela Merkel walks past the Patriot system as she meets with troops from a German NATO Patriot missile battery at a Turkish military base in Kahramanmaras February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A German army Bundeswehr soldier sports a patch with text 'I fight for Merkel' as Angela Merkel pays a visit to German army base in Kunduz May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/Pool
