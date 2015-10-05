Merkel in India
German Chancellor Angela Merkel shakes hands with India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during Merkel�s ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in her car to attend her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel inspects a guard of honour during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she reads a joint statement next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not pictured) after their delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) reads a joint statement next to India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi adjusts his headphones during a joint statement with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) after their delegation level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) shakes hands with India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) watches during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel scatters rose petals at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi, India, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a spinning wheel presented to her by officials during her visit to the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds books on Mahatma Gandhi presented to her by officials during her visit to the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands after placing a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
German Chancellor Angela Merkel scatters rose petals at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi, India, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
German Chancellor Angela Merkel shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during Merkel's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for her ceremonial reception as Indian Prime Minister Narednra Modi (R) watches at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for her ceremonial reception as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (reflected on car door) watches at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shake hands during Merkel's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel inspects a guard of honour during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) share a moment during Merkel's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel sits in her car after her arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, October 4, 2015. Merkel is on a three-day visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel disembarks from an aircraft upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel disembarks from an aircraft upon her arrival in New Delhi, India, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
Migrants on the move
Migrants and refugees seek a better life as Europe deals with the biggest immigration crisis since World War Two.
Highlights - India vs South Africa T20 match
India play South Africa in a Twenty-20 cricket match in Dharamsala.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Best of Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.