Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Oct 5, 2015 | 5:45pm IST

Merkel in India

German Chancellor Angela Merkel shakes hands with India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during Merkel�s ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

German Chancellor Angela Merkel shakes hands with India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during Merkel�s ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel shakes hands with India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during Merkel�s ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 25
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in her car to attend her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in her car to attend her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in her car to attend her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
2 / 25
German Chancellor Angela Merkel inspects a guard of honour during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

German Chancellor Angela Merkel inspects a guard of honour during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel inspects a guard of honour during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
3 / 25
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she reads a joint statement next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not pictured) after their delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she reads a joint statement next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not pictured) after their delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she reads a joint statement next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not pictured) after their delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 25
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) reads a joint statement next to India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) reads a joint statement next to India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) reads a joint statement next to India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
5 / 25
Prime Minister Narendra Modi adjusts his headphones during a joint statement with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) after their delegation level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi adjusts his headphones during a joint statement with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) after their delegation level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi adjusts his headphones during a joint statement with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) after their delegation level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 25
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 25
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) shakes hands with India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) shakes hands with India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) shakes hands with India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 25
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
9 / 25
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) watches during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) watches during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) watches during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 25
German Chancellor Angela Merkel scatters rose petals at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi, India, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

German Chancellor Angela Merkel scatters rose petals at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi, India, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel scatters rose petals at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi, India, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 25
German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a spinning wheel presented to her by officials during her visit to the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a spinning wheel presented to her by officials during her visit to the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a spinning wheel presented to her by officials during her visit to the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 25
German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds books on Mahatma Gandhi presented to her by officials during her visit to the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds books on Mahatma Gandhi presented to her by officials during her visit to the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds books on Mahatma Gandhi presented to her by officials during her visit to the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 25
German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands after placing a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands after placing a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands after placing a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 25
German Chancellor Angela Merkel scatters rose petals at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi, India, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

German Chancellor Angela Merkel scatters rose petals at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi, India, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel scatters rose petals at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi, India, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 25
German Chancellor Angela Merkel shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during Merkel's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

German Chancellor Angela Merkel shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during Merkel's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during Merkel's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
16 / 25
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for her ceremonial reception as Indian Prime Minister Narednra Modi (R) watches at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for her ceremonial reception as Indian Prime Minister Narednra Modi (R) watches at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for her ceremonial reception as Indian Prime Minister Narednra Modi (R) watches at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
17 / 25
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for her ceremonial reception as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (reflected on car door) watches at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for her ceremonial reception as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (reflected on car door) watches at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for her ceremonial reception as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (reflected on car door) watches at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
18 / 25
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shake hands during Merkel's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shake hands during Merkel's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shake hands during Merkel's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
19 / 25
German Chancellor Angela Merkel inspects a guard of honour during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

German Chancellor Angela Merkel inspects a guard of honour during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel inspects a guard of honour during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
20 / 25
German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
21 / 25
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) share a moment during Merkel's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) share a moment during Merkel's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) share a moment during Merkel's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
22 / 25
German Chancellor Angela Merkel sits in her car after her arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, October 4, 2015. Merkel is on a three-day visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

German Chancellor Angela Merkel sits in her car after her arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, October 4, 2015. Merkel is on a three-day visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel sits in her car after her arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, October 4, 2015. Merkel is on a three-day visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
23 / 25
German Chancellor Angela Merkel disembarks from an aircraft upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

German Chancellor Angela Merkel disembarks from an aircraft upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel disembarks from an aircraft upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
24 / 25
German Chancellor Angela Merkel disembarks from an aircraft upon her arrival in New Delhi, India, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

German Chancellor Angela Merkel disembarks from an aircraft upon her arrival in New Delhi, India, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel disembarks from an aircraft upon her arrival in New Delhi, India, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Migrants on the move

Migrants on the move

Next Slideshows

Migrants on the move

Migrants on the move

Migrants and refugees seek a better life as Europe deals with the biggest immigration crisis since World War Two.

03 Oct 2015
Highlights - India vs South Africa T20 match

Highlights - India vs South Africa T20 match

India play South Africa in a Twenty-20 cricket match in Dharamsala.

02 Oct 2015
India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

02 Oct 2015
Best of Paris Fashion Week

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

02 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast