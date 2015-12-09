Merkel: Person of the year
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with U.S. President Barack Obama outside the Elmau castle in Kruen near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool
Merkel looks into a documents cylinder after being awarded with a Doctor Honoris Causa, or honorary doctorate in Bern, Switzerland September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) chats with Merkel prior to a meeting over the Balkan refugee crisis with leaders from central and eastern Europe at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Merkel listens to a Palestinian refugee girl who gave her name as Reem during a forum discussion organised by the Chancellery in the northern city of Rostock, Germany, July 15, 2015, in this still image captured from a Reuters video footage. Reem,...more
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (L-R), Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Merkel attend a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, June 25, 2015. Time noted noting her resilience and leadership when faced with the Syrian refugee crisis...more
Merkel topped a short list of finalists that included U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who came in third, and Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was runner-up. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Merkel makes a statement at the Chancellery in Berlin, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Soeren Stache
A young girl holds up a picture of German Chancellor Angela Merkel as migrants set off on foot for the border with Austria from outside Keleti station in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
(L-R) Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, U.S. President Barack Obama, Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and British Prime Minister David Cameron take part in a family photo at the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Kruen, Germany June 7,...more
Merkel gestures as she addresses a news conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Lightning strikes the Alpine mountains over Garmisch-Partenkirchen as balloons, made by the "ONE" campaigning organisation, depicting leaders of the G7 countries are inflated in Garmisch-Partenkirchen June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Merkel speaks during a news conference at the end of a euro zone leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) approaches to shake hands with Merkel during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Merkel arrives at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Merkel addresses the Christian Social Union (CSU) party congress in Munich, Germany November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Merkel during a visit to the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Guido Bergmann/Handout
French President Francois Hollande (L) welcomes Merkel as she arrives at the Elysee Palace before the solidarity march in the streets of Paris after the Charlie Hebdo shootings, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Hollande touches German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) on the arm after her address to the European Parliament during a debate on the current situation in the European Union and the way forward on migration and economic policies, in Strasbourg, France,...more
Merkel (L), Hollande (C) and Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy pay respect to victims in front of the mountain in Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015, the day after the air crash of a Germanwings Airbus A320. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
Merkel attends a debate at the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, in Berlin, Germany in this March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Angela Merkel react during a visit to Berlin's University of Technology, in Berlin, Germany, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Hollande is surrounded by head of states including (L to R) Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Angela Merkel, European Council President Donald Tusk and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as they...more
A combination picture shows Angela Merkel, wearing jackets of differing colours while attending various public events, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Staff
Merkel stands by a lake in Meseberg, Germany, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2nd left) visits Infineon Technologies in Dresden, Germany, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Arno Burgi/Pool
German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, December 1, 2015. Time magazine named Merkel its 2015 "Person of the Year". REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Next Slideshows
San Bernardino killers
Investigators believe the married couple who massacred 14 people in California had been radicalized "for quite some time".
China's Airpocalypse
Brown haze hangs over Beijing, so thick it has closed highways, suspended construction and prompted warnings to stay indoors.
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space in 2015.
Chavismo shaken in Venezuela
For the first time in 16 years the "Chavismo" movement, named for former socialist President Hugo Chavez, has lost its majority in the Venezuela assembly.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.