Pictures | Wed Dec 9, 2015 | 8:45pm IST

Merkel: Person of the year

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with U.S. President Barack Obama outside the Elmau castle in Kruen near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool

Merkel looks into a documents cylinder after being awarded with a Doctor Honoris Causa, or honorary doctorate in Bern, Switzerland September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) chats with Merkel prior to a meeting over the Balkan refugee crisis with leaders from central and eastern Europe at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Merkel listens to a Palestinian refugee girl who gave her name as Reem during a forum discussion organised by the Chancellery in the northern city of Rostock, Germany, July 15, 2015, in this still image captured from a Reuters video footage. Reem, who faces deportation from Germany after living there for four years told Merkel that she has goals in life just like everyone else and would like to go to university. Reem told Merkel how her family had moved to Germany as refugees four years ago and was still waiting to hear whether they would be able to stay. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (L-R), Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Merkel attend a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, June 25, 2015. Time noted noting her resilience and leadership when faced with the Syrian refugee crisis and turmoil in the European Union over its currency this year. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Merkel topped a short list of finalists that included U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who came in third, and Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was runner-up. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Merkel makes a statement at the Chancellery in Berlin, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Soeren Stache

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A young girl holds up a picture of German Chancellor Angela Merkel as migrants set off on foot for the border with Austria from outside Keleti station in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
(L-R) Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, U.S. President Barack Obama, Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and British Prime Minister David Cameron take part in a family photo at the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Kruen, Germany June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Merkel gestures as she addresses a news conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Lightning strikes the Alpine mountains over Garmisch-Partenkirchen as balloons, made by the "ONE" campaigning organisation, depicting leaders of the G7 countries are inflated in Garmisch-Partenkirchen June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Merkel speaks during a news conference at the end of a euro zone leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) approaches to shake hands with Merkel during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
Merkel arrives at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Merkel addresses the Christian Social Union (CSU) party congress in Munich, Germany November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Merkel during a visit to the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Guido Bergmann/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
French President Francois Hollande (L) welcomes Merkel as she arrives at the Elysee Palace before the solidarity march in the streets of Paris after the Charlie Hebdo shootings, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Hollande touches German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) on the arm after her address to the European Parliament during a debate on the current situation in the European Union and the way forward on migration and economic policies, in Strasbourg, France, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Merkel (L), Hollande (C) and Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy pay respect to victims in front of the mountain in Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015, the day after the air crash of a Germanwings Airbus A320. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Merkel attends a debate at the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, in Berlin, Germany in this March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Angela Merkel react during a visit to Berlin's University of Technology, in Berlin, Germany, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Hollande is surrounded by head of states including (L to R) Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Angela Merkel, European Council President Donald Tusk and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as they attend a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
A combination picture shows Angela Merkel, wearing jackets of differing colours while attending various public events, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2013
Merkel stands by a lake in Meseberg, Germany, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2nd left) visits Infineon Technologies in Dresden, Germany, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Arno Burgi/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, December 1, 2015. Time magazine named Merkel its 2015 "Person of the Year". REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
