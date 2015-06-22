Mermaid parade
A participant rests while people take part in the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. The annual parade, founded in 1983, seeks to bring mythology to life for residents, create confidence in the district and allow artistic...more
Participants take part in the Mermaid Parade on the streets of Coney Island in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A participant takes part in the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A participant takes part in the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants take part in the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A participant buys food while people take part in the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants use portable restrooms during the Mermaid Parade on the streets of Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants take part in the Mermaid Parade along the boardwalk on Coney Island, in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A participant takes part in the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants of the Mermaid Parade enter a subway station in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants take part in the Mermaid Parade along the boardwalk on Coney Island, in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A baby and her mother take part in the Mermaid Parade on the streets of Coney Island in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A participant poses for a picture while he takes part in the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People watch the Mermaid Parade on the streets of Coney Island in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants take part in the Mermaid Parade on the streets of Coney Island in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A participant sticks his tongue out during the Mermaid Parade on the streets of Coney Island in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Next Slideshows
International Yoga Day
The ancient discipline is celebrated across the world.
Summer solstice
Revelers welcome the longest day of the year, which heralds the start of summer.
International Yoga Day
Pictures of the first International Yoga Day from around the world.
Charleston church shooting
A gunman kills nine people during a prayer service inside an African-American church.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.