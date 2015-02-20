Edition:
Mermaid school

AquaMermaid founder Marielle Chartier Henault swims in a pool with a group of divers in Montreal, February 19, 2015. The school teaches kids and adults how to swim wearing mermaid tails, and offers mermaid-themed parties. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Marielle Chartier Henault (front), a professional mermaid and founder of AquaMermaid, practices in a pool with Vickie Leuenberger (R) and Aurelie Suberchicot in Montreal, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

AquaMermaid founder Marielle Chartier Henault swims in a pool in Montreal, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Marielle Chartier Henault (2nd L), a professional mermaid and founder of AquaMermaid, leads an adult class in Montreal, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Vickie Leuenberger (L) practices with a mermaid tail with AquaMermaid founder Marielle Chartier Henault in a pool in Montreal, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Rosalie Sabourin (R) and Ellie Champagne-Lorrain, both 11 years old, participate in their first AquaMermaid class in Montreal, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Marielle Chartier Henault, a professional mermaid and founder of AquaMermaid, pulls tails off the rack for an adult class in Montreal, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A mermaid prepares to put on her tail at the AquaMermaid school in Montreal, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Audry-Anne Simard (R) gives instructions for putting on a mermaid tail during class at AquaMermaid in Montreal, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Participants of an AquaMermaid class learn to use their tails in the pool in Montreal, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Vickie Leuenberger practices with a mermaid tail from AquaMermaid in a pool in Montreal, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A class of adults exercise poolside at AquaMermaid, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Aurelie Suberchicot practices with a mermaid tail from AquaMermaid in a pool in Montreal, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

