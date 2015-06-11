MERS outbreak
A couple wearing masks to prevent contracting MERS looks at each other as they ride on an escalator in Seoul, South Korea, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An employee from a disinfection service company sanitizes an empty classroom of an elementary school in Seoul, South Korea, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Tourists wearing masks to prevent contracting MERS look at a tour map of Seoul at Myeongdong shopping district, in central Seoul, South Korea, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Workers in full protective gear disinfect the interior of a subway train at a Seoul Metro's railway vehicle base in Goyang, South Korea, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An elementary school student wearing a mask to prevent contracting MERS, receives a temperature check at an elementary school in Seoul, South Korea, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Tourists wearing masks to prevent contracting MERS are reflected on mirrors in Seoul, South Korea, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting MERS walks out from a clothing shop at Myeongdong shopping district in central Seoul, South Korea, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Airport staff wait for arriving passengers for a temperature check at Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong, as a cautionary measure against MERS, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting MERS sit inside a train in Seoul, South Korea, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A worker in a full protective gear disinfects the interior of a subway train at a Seoul Metro's railway vehicle base in Goyang, South Korea, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je looks at a negative pressure isolation room (shown on the monitor) during a drill, as part of preparations in the event of an outbreak of MERS, at the Taipei City Hospital Chunghsin Branch in Taipei, Taiwan, June 4, 2015....more
A health worker with protective suits sitting with people (R) who came into close contact with a South Korean MERS patient arrive at Lady MacLehose Holiday Village in Sai Kung, where they will spend two weeks in quarantine, in Hong Kong, May 30,...more
Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting MERS at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting MERS walk past a thermal imaging camera at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Military officials wearing masks as a precaution against contracting MERS check the body temperature of visitors sitting inside their car at the entrance of the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A flight passenger from Busan, South Korea, receives a temperature check upon her arrival at Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A medical personnel in a protection suit poses in front of an ICU room as she briefs the media, at a hospital where a South Korean MERS patient is being quarantined and treated, in Huizhou, Guangdong province, China, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Workers wearing masks disinfect the interior of a subway train at a Seoul Metro's railway vehicle base in Goyang, South Korea, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A quarantine officer checks the body temperature of a passenger as they walk past a thermal imaging camera at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People who came into close contact with the South Korean MERS patient arrive at Lady MacLehose Holiday Village in Sai Kung, where they will spend two weeks in quarantine, in Hong Kong, China May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting MERS wait for train at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting MERS walk past a thermal imaging camera (unseen) at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Medical personnel walk past inside the door of an ICU room at a hospital where a South Korean MERS patient is being quarantined and treated, in Huizhou, Guangdong province, China, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A military policeman wearing a mask as a precaution against contracting MERS stands guard at the entrance of the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A boy wearing a mask to prevent contracting MERS walks past a thermal imaging camera at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Next Slideshows
Student protests in Chile
Students demonstrate to demand changes in the education system.
Skylines in India
Skylines captured across various landscapes in India.
The race for asylum
Migrants race north through Italy and Greece, dodging EU asylum rules to seek refugee status in more northern states.
Remembering Germanwings victims
Forty four coffins with the victims' remains from the Germanwings crash were flown from France to Germany.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.