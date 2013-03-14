Message on a poster
Protestors hold anti-Kentucky Fried Chicken's (KFC) posters during a protest in front of the restaurant in Bangalore, June 27, 2003. REUTERS/Jagdeesh
An activist from the hard-line Hindu party Shiv Sena holds a poster with the inscription "Hollywood stars shouldn't cross limits" during a protest against the recent release of Lara Croft's "Tomb Raider" movie in New Delhi December 10, 2001....more
Activists of the National Akali Dal shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi July 5, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A gay rights activist attends a rally in Kolkata July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
A Tibetan man hangs a banner from his neck during a demonstration by Tibetans in exile in New Delhi May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Posters of missing people and people who died on trains, but whose bodies were not claimed, are displayed on the wall of Tundla Junction railway station in Uttar Pradesh October 24, 2012. About 40 people on average die everyday on India's railway...more
A candle is seen on a placard during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a poster featuring Narendra Modi during a jubilation ceremony outside the party office in Ahmedabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A monk looks at a poster of Jamphel Yeshi, whose body is expected to arrive on Friday morning, outside the Tsuglagkhang Tibetan temple in Dharamsala March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
An activist holds a placard during a day-long anti-nuclear protest in New Delhi December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Members of the Kashmir-based media hold placards during a protest in Srinagar August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Posters of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif (L), Lord Hanuman (R), a Hindu monkey god, and Hindu deity Durga are pasted on the wall of a member of the Bhiwani Boxing Club inside a hostel in Bhiwani in Haryana September 9, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan...more
A girl of Myanmar heritage holds a placard during a pro-democracy rally in New Delhi August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A refugee from Myanmar's ethnic Chin minority holds a placard while sitting in front of a police barrier during a protest rally to mark World Refugee Day in New Delhi June 20, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A man carrying a sack full of clothes on his back passes a poster advertising a Bengali film at a second-hand streetside clothing market in Kolkata, May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
An activist from the All India Students Association (AISA) attends a protest against Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak outside the Egyptian embassy in New Delhi February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A student from Asisi Catholic School, the former elementary school of U.S. President Barack Obama, sits in front of a poster of him during the book launch of "Message to President Obama" by Indonesian writer Damien Dematra in Jakarta, November 3,...more
A woman holds a placard during an anti-Commonwealth Games protest in New Delhi September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A boy, who is living with HIV/AIDS, holds a placard during a protest in New Delhi May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A Sikh protester shouts slogans as he holds a placard during a protest in Jammu February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Supporters of Hindu hardline group Shiv Sena tear a poster of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's new film "My Name is Khan" during a protest in Ahmedabad February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A supporter of Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) holds a placard during a protest against the World Trade Organisation (WTO) ministerial meeting in Ahmedabad September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A protester holds a placard during a protest in New Delhi against virginity tests July 29, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Children hold placards while posing for the media as they take part in a "H1N1 flu" awareness rally in Hyderabad May 24, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A supporter of Congress party holds a poster of Priyanka Gandhi, daughter of Sonia Gandhi, outside her residence in New Delhi May 16, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A physically disabled boy holds a placard during a protest rally at a railway station on the outskirts of Siliguri April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Zamrooda Habib (C), chairman of the Muslim Khawteen Markaz (MKM), a women's separatist group, and her activists hold a placards during a protest in Srinagar on International Women's Day March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A Kashmiri woman holds a placard during a demonstration in Srinagar February 5, 2009. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A Communist Party of India (Marxist) supporter wears head gear with an anti-Israeli poster during a public rally in Kolkata February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Residents of Dharavi, Asia's largest shanty town, display posters and placards as they protest against the producers of film "Slumdog Millionaire" in Mumbai February 3, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
A student embraces a visitor near the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai December 26, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A boy holds placards while participating in a rally held to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Siliguri December 3, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A woman holds a lamp and a poster during a peace rally beside the landmark Marine Drive in memory of those killed in the militant attacks in Mumbai November 30, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
A school boy holds a placard during an anti-firecrackers campaign to save the environment ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Siliguri October 17, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A man stands in front of a poster of a new swimsuit calendar at its launch in Mumbai December 9, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
An activist of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) walks past an anti-U.S. poster during a protest rally in Chennai September 5, 2007. REUTERS/Babu/Files
Girls attend a prayer meeting held for the safe return of U.S. astronaut Sunita Williams in Ahmedabad June 22, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A cricket fan blackens a poster displaying the faces of Indian cricket team players in Mumbai March 24, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
A girl holds up a discarded poster as her friends look on at a garbage dump in New Delhi July 30, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Members of Kashmiri Youth hold posters during a protest against a sex scandal in Srinagar, May 21, 2006. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A man passes a wall of a cinema displaying a poster of an adult movie in New Delhi February 9, 2001. REUTERS
Manan Sharma, a 12 year-old cricketer, holds a poster denouncing former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin in Bombay, November 8, 2000. REUTERS/Files
Venkatesh Kumar holds a poster deriding cricketers who fix matches during a demonstration in Bombay May 26. REUTERS/Files
Supporters of Congress party, shout slogans August 30, 2000 while holding on to the posters of party president Sonia Gandhi (L) and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi (R) to celebrate Sonia Gandhi becoming a grandmother. Reuters/Files
Children of prostitutes in Bombay hold up a poster during a workshop organised by the Indian Health Organisation (IHO), November 30. REUTERS/Files
