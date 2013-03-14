Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 14, 2013

Message on a poster

<p>Protestors hold anti-Kentucky Fried Chicken's (KFC) posters during a protest in front of the restaurant in Bangalore, June 27, 2003. REUTERS/Jagdeesh</p>

Protestors hold anti-Kentucky Fried Chicken's (KFC) posters during a protest in front of the restaurant in Bangalore, June 27, 2003. REUTERS/Jagdeesh

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Protestors hold anti-Kentucky Fried Chicken's (KFC) posters during a protest in front of the restaurant in Bangalore, June 27, 2003. REUTERS/Jagdeesh

1 / 45
<p>An activist from the hard-line Hindu party Shiv Sena holds a poster with the inscription "Hollywood stars shouldn't cross limits" during a protest against the recent release of Lara Croft's "Tomb Raider" movie in New Delhi December 10, 2001. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

An activist from the hard-line Hindu party Shiv Sena holds a poster with the inscription "Hollywood stars shouldn't cross limits" during a protest against the recent release of Lara Croft's "Tomb Raider" movie in New Delhi December 10, 2001. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Thursday, March 14, 2013

An activist from the hard-line Hindu party Shiv Sena holds a poster with the inscription "Hollywood stars shouldn't cross limits" during a protest against the recent release of Lara Croft's "Tomb Raider" movie in New Delhi December 10, 2001. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

2 / 45
<p>Activists of the National Akali Dal shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi July 5, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Activists of the National Akali Dal shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi July 5, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Activists of the National Akali Dal shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi July 5, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

3 / 45
<p>A gay rights activist attends a rally in Kolkata July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal</p>

A gay rights activist attends a rally in Kolkata July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Thursday, March 14, 2013

A gay rights activist attends a rally in Kolkata July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

4 / 45
<p>A Tibetan man hangs a banner from his neck during a demonstration by Tibetans in exile in New Delhi May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

A Tibetan man hangs a banner from his neck during a demonstration by Tibetans in exile in New Delhi May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

A Tibetan man hangs a banner from his neck during a demonstration by Tibetans in exile in New Delhi May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

5 / 45
<p>Posters of missing people and people who died on trains, but whose bodies were not claimed, are displayed on the wall of Tundla Junction railway station in Uttar Pradesh October 24, 2012. About 40 people on average die everyday on India's railway network, according to data released by the government in 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files</p>

Posters of missing people and people who died on trains, but whose bodies were not claimed, are displayed on the wall of Tundla Junction railway station in Uttar Pradesh October 24, 2012. About 40 people on average die everyday on India's railway network, according to data released by the government in 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Posters of missing people and people who died on trains, but whose bodies were not claimed, are displayed on the wall of Tundla Junction railway station in Uttar Pradesh October 24, 2012. About 40 people on average die everyday on India's railway network, according to data released by the government in 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files

6 / 45
<p>A candle is seen on a placard during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A candle is seen on a placard during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

A candle is seen on a placard during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

7 / 45
<p>A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a poster featuring Narendra Modi during a jubilation ceremony outside the party office in Ahmedabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a poster featuring Narendra Modi during a jubilation ceremony outside the party office in Ahmedabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a poster featuring Narendra Modi during a jubilation ceremony outside the party office in Ahmedabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

8 / 45
<p>A monk looks at a poster of Jamphel Yeshi, whose body is expected to arrive on Friday morning, outside the Tsuglagkhang Tibetan temple in Dharamsala March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

A monk looks at a poster of Jamphel Yeshi, whose body is expected to arrive on Friday morning, outside the Tsuglagkhang Tibetan temple in Dharamsala March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

A monk looks at a poster of Jamphel Yeshi, whose body is expected to arrive on Friday morning, outside the Tsuglagkhang Tibetan temple in Dharamsala March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

9 / 45
<p>An activist holds a placard during a day-long anti-nuclear protest in New Delhi December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

An activist holds a placard during a day-long anti-nuclear protest in New Delhi December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

An activist holds a placard during a day-long anti-nuclear protest in New Delhi December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

10 / 45
<p>Members of the Kashmir-based media hold placards during a protest in Srinagar August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Members of the Kashmir-based media hold placards during a protest in Srinagar August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Members of the Kashmir-based media hold placards during a protest in Srinagar August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

11 / 45
<p>Posters of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif (L), Lord Hanuman (R), a Hindu monkey god, and Hindu deity Durga are pasted on the wall of a member of the Bhiwani Boxing Club inside a hostel in Bhiwani in Haryana September 9, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Posters of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif (L), Lord Hanuman (R), a Hindu monkey god, and Hindu deity Durga are pasted on the wall of a member of the Bhiwani Boxing Club inside a hostel in Bhiwani in Haryana September 9, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Posters of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif (L), Lord Hanuman (R), a Hindu monkey god, and Hindu deity Durga are pasted on the wall of a member of the Bhiwani Boxing Club inside a hostel in Bhiwani in Haryana September 9, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

12 / 45
<p>A girl of Myanmar heritage holds a placard during a pro-democracy rally in New Delhi August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

A girl of Myanmar heritage holds a placard during a pro-democracy rally in New Delhi August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Thursday, March 14, 2013

A girl of Myanmar heritage holds a placard during a pro-democracy rally in New Delhi August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

13 / 45
<p>A refugee from Myanmar's ethnic Chin minority holds a placard while sitting in front of a police barrier during a protest rally to mark World Refugee Day in New Delhi June 20, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

A refugee from Myanmar's ethnic Chin minority holds a placard while sitting in front of a police barrier during a protest rally to mark World Refugee Day in New Delhi June 20, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

A refugee from Myanmar's ethnic Chin minority holds a placard while sitting in front of a police barrier during a protest rally to mark World Refugee Day in New Delhi June 20, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

14 / 45
<p>A man carrying a sack full of clothes on his back passes a poster advertising a Bengali film at a second-hand streetside clothing market in Kolkata, May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

A man carrying a sack full of clothes on his back passes a poster advertising a Bengali film at a second-hand streetside clothing market in Kolkata, May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

A man carrying a sack full of clothes on his back passes a poster advertising a Bengali film at a second-hand streetside clothing market in Kolkata, May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

15 / 45
<p>An activist from the All India Students Association (AISA) attends a protest against Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak outside the Egyptian embassy in New Delhi February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

An activist from the All India Students Association (AISA) attends a protest against Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak outside the Egyptian embassy in New Delhi February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

An activist from the All India Students Association (AISA) attends a protest against Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak outside the Egyptian embassy in New Delhi February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

16 / 45
<p>A student from Asisi Catholic School, the former elementary school of U.S. President Barack Obama, sits in front of a poster of him during the book launch of "Message to President Obama" by Indonesian writer Damien Dematra in Jakarta, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni/Files</p>

A student from Asisi Catholic School, the former elementary school of U.S. President Barack Obama, sits in front of a poster of him during the book launch of "Message to President Obama" by Indonesian writer Damien Dematra in Jakarta, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

A student from Asisi Catholic School, the former elementary school of U.S. President Barack Obama, sits in front of a poster of him during the book launch of "Message to President Obama" by Indonesian writer Damien Dematra in Jakarta, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni/Files

17 / 45
<p>A woman holds a placard during an anti-Commonwealth Games protest in New Delhi September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A woman holds a placard during an anti-Commonwealth Games protest in New Delhi September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

A woman holds a placard during an anti-Commonwealth Games protest in New Delhi September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

18 / 45
<p>A boy, who is living with HIV/AIDS, holds a placard during a protest in New Delhi May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A boy, who is living with HIV/AIDS, holds a placard during a protest in New Delhi May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

A boy, who is living with HIV/AIDS, holds a placard during a protest in New Delhi May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

19 / 45
<p>A Sikh protester shouts slogans as he holds a placard during a protest in Jammu February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

A Sikh protester shouts slogans as he holds a placard during a protest in Jammu February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

A Sikh protester shouts slogans as he holds a placard during a protest in Jammu February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

20 / 45
<p>Supporters of Hindu hardline group Shiv Sena tear a poster of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's new film "My Name is Khan" during a protest in Ahmedabad February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Supporters of Hindu hardline group Shiv Sena tear a poster of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's new film "My Name is Khan" during a protest in Ahmedabad February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Supporters of Hindu hardline group Shiv Sena tear a poster of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's new film "My Name is Khan" during a protest in Ahmedabad February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

21 / 45
<p>A supporter of Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) holds a placard during a protest against the World Trade Organisation (WTO) ministerial meeting in Ahmedabad September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A supporter of Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) holds a placard during a protest against the World Trade Organisation (WTO) ministerial meeting in Ahmedabad September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

A supporter of Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) holds a placard during a protest against the World Trade Organisation (WTO) ministerial meeting in Ahmedabad September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

22 / 45
<p>A protester holds a placard during a protest in New Delhi against virginity tests July 29, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A protester holds a placard during a protest in New Delhi against virginity tests July 29, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

A protester holds a placard during a protest in New Delhi against virginity tests July 29, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

23 / 45
<p>Children hold placards while posing for the media as they take part in a "H1N1 flu" awareness rally in Hyderabad May 24, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Children hold placards while posing for the media as they take part in a "H1N1 flu" awareness rally in Hyderabad May 24, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Children hold placards while posing for the media as they take part in a "H1N1 flu" awareness rally in Hyderabad May 24, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

24 / 45
<p>A supporter of Congress party holds a poster of Priyanka Gandhi, daughter of Sonia Gandhi, outside her residence in New Delhi May 16, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A supporter of Congress party holds a poster of Priyanka Gandhi, daughter of Sonia Gandhi, outside her residence in New Delhi May 16, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, March 14, 2013

A supporter of Congress party holds a poster of Priyanka Gandhi, daughter of Sonia Gandhi, outside her residence in New Delhi May 16, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

25 / 45
<p>A physically disabled boy holds a placard during a protest rally at a railway station on the outskirts of Siliguri April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A physically disabled boy holds a placard during a protest rally at a railway station on the outskirts of Siliguri April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, March 14, 2013

A physically disabled boy holds a placard during a protest rally at a railway station on the outskirts of Siliguri April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

26 / 45
<p>Zamrooda Habib (C), chairman of the Muslim Khawteen Markaz (MKM), a women's separatist group, and her activists hold a placards during a protest in Srinagar on International Women's Day March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files</p>

Zamrooda Habib (C), chairman of the Muslim Khawteen Markaz (MKM), a women's separatist group, and her activists hold a placards during a protest in Srinagar on International Women's Day March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Zamrooda Habib (C), chairman of the Muslim Khawteen Markaz (MKM), a women's separatist group, and her activists hold a placards during a protest in Srinagar on International Women's Day March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

27 / 45
<p>A Kashmiri woman holds a placard during a demonstration in Srinagar February 5, 2009. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files</p>

A Kashmiri woman holds a placard during a demonstration in Srinagar February 5, 2009. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

A Kashmiri woman holds a placard during a demonstration in Srinagar February 5, 2009. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

28 / 45
<p>A Communist Party of India (Marxist) supporter wears head gear with an anti-Israeli poster during a public rally in Kolkata February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

A Communist Party of India (Marxist) supporter wears head gear with an anti-Israeli poster during a public rally in Kolkata February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

A Communist Party of India (Marxist) supporter wears head gear with an anti-Israeli poster during a public rally in Kolkata February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

29 / 45
<p>Residents of Dharavi, Asia's largest shanty town, display posters and placards as they protest against the producers of film "Slumdog Millionaire" in Mumbai February 3, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

Residents of Dharavi, Asia's largest shanty town, display posters and placards as they protest against the producers of film "Slumdog Millionaire" in Mumbai February 3, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Residents of Dharavi, Asia's largest shanty town, display posters and placards as they protest against the producers of film "Slumdog Millionaire" in Mumbai February 3, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

30 / 45
<p>A student embraces a visitor near the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai December 26, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

A student embraces a visitor near the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai December 26, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

A student embraces a visitor near the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai December 26, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

31 / 45
<p>A boy holds placards while participating in a rally held to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Siliguri December 3, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

A boy holds placards while participating in a rally held to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Siliguri December 3, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

A boy holds placards while participating in a rally held to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Siliguri December 3, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

32 / 45
<p>A woman holds a lamp and a poster during a peace rally beside the landmark Marine Drive in memory of those killed in the militant attacks in Mumbai November 30, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

A woman holds a lamp and a poster during a peace rally beside the landmark Marine Drive in memory of those killed in the militant attacks in Mumbai November 30, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

A woman holds a lamp and a poster during a peace rally beside the landmark Marine Drive in memory of those killed in the militant attacks in Mumbai November 30, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

33 / 45
<p>A school boy holds a placard during an anti-firecrackers campaign to save the environment ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Siliguri October 17, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

A school boy holds a placard during an anti-firecrackers campaign to save the environment ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Siliguri October 17, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

A school boy holds a placard during an anti-firecrackers campaign to save the environment ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Siliguri October 17, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

34 / 45
<p>A man stands in front of a poster of a new swimsuit calendar at its launch in Mumbai December 9, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

A man stands in front of a poster of a new swimsuit calendar at its launch in Mumbai December 9, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

A man stands in front of a poster of a new swimsuit calendar at its launch in Mumbai December 9, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

35 / 45
<p>An activist of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) walks past an anti-U.S. poster during a protest rally in Chennai September 5, 2007. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

An activist of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) walks past an anti-U.S. poster during a protest rally in Chennai September 5, 2007. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

An activist of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) walks past an anti-U.S. poster during a protest rally in Chennai September 5, 2007. REUTERS/Babu/Files

36 / 45
<p>Girls attend a prayer meeting held for the safe return of U.S. astronaut Sunita Williams in Ahmedabad June 22, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Girls attend a prayer meeting held for the safe return of U.S. astronaut Sunita Williams in Ahmedabad June 22, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Girls attend a prayer meeting held for the safe return of U.S. astronaut Sunita Williams in Ahmedabad June 22, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

37 / 45
<p>A cricket fan blackens a poster displaying the faces of Indian cricket team players in Mumbai March 24, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

A cricket fan blackens a poster displaying the faces of Indian cricket team players in Mumbai March 24, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

A cricket fan blackens a poster displaying the faces of Indian cricket team players in Mumbai March 24, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

38 / 45
<p>A girl holds up a discarded poster as her friends look on at a garbage dump in New Delhi July 30, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A girl holds up a discarded poster as her friends look on at a garbage dump in New Delhi July 30, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

A girl holds up a discarded poster as her friends look on at a garbage dump in New Delhi July 30, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

39 / 45
<p>Members of Kashmiri Youth hold posters during a protest against a sex scandal in Srinagar, May 21, 2006. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files</p>

Members of Kashmiri Youth hold posters during a protest against a sex scandal in Srinagar, May 21, 2006. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Members of Kashmiri Youth hold posters during a protest against a sex scandal in Srinagar, May 21, 2006. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

40 / 45
<p>A man passes a wall of a cinema displaying a poster of an adult movie in New Delhi February 9, 2001. REUTERS</p>

A man passes a wall of a cinema displaying a poster of an adult movie in New Delhi February 9, 2001. REUTERS

Thursday, March 14, 2013

A man passes a wall of a cinema displaying a poster of an adult movie in New Delhi February 9, 2001. REUTERS

41 / 45
<p>Manan Sharma, a 12 year-old cricketer, holds a poster denouncing former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin in Bombay, November 8, 2000. REUTERS/Files</p>

Manan Sharma, a 12 year-old cricketer, holds a poster denouncing former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin in Bombay, November 8, 2000. REUTERS/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Manan Sharma, a 12 year-old cricketer, holds a poster denouncing former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin in Bombay, November 8, 2000. REUTERS/Files

42 / 45
<p>Venkatesh Kumar holds a poster deriding cricketers who fix matches during a demonstration in Bombay May 26. REUTERS/Files</p>

Venkatesh Kumar holds a poster deriding cricketers who fix matches during a demonstration in Bombay May 26. REUTERS/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Venkatesh Kumar holds a poster deriding cricketers who fix matches during a demonstration in Bombay May 26. REUTERS/Files

43 / 45
<p>Supporters of Congress party, shout slogans August 30, 2000 while holding on to the posters of party president Sonia Gandhi (L) and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi (R) to celebrate Sonia Gandhi becoming a grandmother. Reuters/Files</p>

Supporters of Congress party, shout slogans August 30, 2000 while holding on to the posters of party president Sonia Gandhi (L) and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi (R) to celebrate Sonia Gandhi becoming a grandmother. Reuters/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Supporters of Congress party, shout slogans August 30, 2000 while holding on to the posters of party president Sonia Gandhi (L) and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi (R) to celebrate Sonia Gandhi becoming a grandmother. Reuters/Files

44 / 45
<p>Children of prostitutes in Bombay hold up a poster during a workshop organised by the Indian Health Organisation (IHO), November 30. REUTERS/Files</p>

Children of prostitutes in Bombay hold up a poster during a workshop organised by the Indian Health Organisation (IHO), November 30. REUTERS/Files

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Children of prostitutes in Bombay hold up a poster during a workshop organised by the Indian Health Organisation (IHO), November 30. REUTERS/Files

45 / 45
