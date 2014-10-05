Messages of support
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A woman places a piece of paper with a message of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong next to hundreds of others outside of the Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. The message reads: "Go Hong Kong!" REUTERS/David Gray
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A woman looks at messages of support for the pro-democracy demonstrations on a wall, as protesters block areas around the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. The Mandarin messages read: "No matter how the rain lashes, the seeds of...more
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Next Slideshows
India This Week
A collection of pictures from India this week
Clashes in Hong Kong
Our latest images from the protests in Hong Kong.
India at Asian Games 2014
A look at Indian sportspersons competing at the Incheon Asian Games.
Dussehra celebrations
The festival commemorates the triumph of Hindu god Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.