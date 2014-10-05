Edition:
Pictures | Sun Oct 5, 2014

Messages of support

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Sunday, October 05, 2014
A woman places a piece of paper with a message of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong next to hundreds of others outside of the Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. The message reads: "Go Hong Kong!" REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A woman looks at messages of support for the pro-democracy demonstrations on a wall, as protesters block areas around the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. The Mandarin messages read: "No matter how the rain lashes, the seeds of freedom will bloom" (top) and "Hong Kong police". REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

