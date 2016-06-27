Edition:
Messi retires from international

Argentina midfielder Lionel Messi (10) reacts during a shoot out against Chile in the championship match of the 2016 Copa America Centenario soccer tournament at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, June 26, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Argentina's Lionel Messi fights for the ball with Brazil's Filipe Luis during the international friendly soccer match titled "The Super Classic of the Americas", at the National Stadium, or the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Saturday, October 11, 2014
Argentina soccer fans wearing Lionel Messi jerseys leave for the subway from Maracana stadium after Argentina's defeat to Germany in their World Cup final match in Rio de Janeiro July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, July 14, 2014
Argentina's Lionel Messi (top) trips on Chile's Jorge Valdivia during their Copa America 2015 final soccer match at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after the whistle after extra time in the 2014 World Cup final between Germany and Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, July 14, 2014
Five year-old Murtaza Ahmadi, an Afghan Lionel Messi fan, wears a shirt signed by Barcelona star Lionel Messi, as he plays football at the open area in Kabul, Afghanistan February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Argentina's coach Diego Maradona celebrates with Argentina's Lionel Messi after their 2010 World Cup second round soccer match against Mexico at Soccer City stadium in Johannesburg June 27, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2010
Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after his team's loss to Chile in their Copa America 2015 final soccer match at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Argentina's Lionel Messi falls in the net during the Copa America 2015 final soccer match against Chile at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Argentina fans carry a poster of Lionel Messi while leaving the National Stadium where they watched Argentina beat Belgium in the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals in Brasilia, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joedson Alvesl

Reuters / Sunday, July 06, 2014
Jamaica's DeShorn Brown takes a selfie with Argentina's Lionel Messi following their first round Copa America 2015 soccer match at Estadio Sausalito in Vina del Mar, Chile, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring a goal against Bosnia during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, June 16, 2014
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Iran during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Sunday, June 22, 2014
A nun holding an Argentine national soccer team jersey with the number of player Lionel Messi, smiles as she waits for Pope Francis' Sunday Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Sunday, July 13, 2014
Argentina's Lionel Messi controls the ball during the Copa America 2015 final soccer match against Chile at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
