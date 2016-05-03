Edition:
Messi's biggest fan flees

Five year-old Murtaza Ahmedi, an Afghan Lionel Messi fan, wears a shirt signed by Barcelona star Lionel Messi as he plays with a football at his relatives' home in Quetta, Pakistan, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Murtaza Ahmadi, an Afghan Lionel Messi fan, wears a shirt signed by Barcelona star Lionel Messi, as he plays football at the open area in Kabul, Afghanistan February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Murtaza Ahmadi, an Afghan Lionel Messi fan, wears a shirt signed by Barcelona star Lionel Messi, as he plays football at the open area in Kabul, Afghanistan February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Murtaza Ahmadi, an Afghan Lionel Messi fan, shows a shirt signed by Barcelona star Lionel Messi, before he plays football at the open area in Kabul, Afghanistan February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Murtaza Ahmadi, (C) an Afghan Lionel Messi fan, wears a shirt signed by Barcelona star Lionel Messi, posses before playing football with boys at the open area in Kabul, Afghanistan February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Murtaza Ahmadi, an Afghan Lionel Messi fan, wears a shirt signed by Barcelona star Lionel Messi, before he plays football at the open area in Kabul, Afghanistan February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Murtaza Ahmadi wears a shirt of Barcelona's star Lionel Messi made of a plastic bag as he plays soccer at the Afghan Football Federation headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Murtaza Ahmadi wears a shirt of Barcelona's star Lionel Messi made of a plastic bag at the Afghan Football Federation headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Murtaza Ahmadi wears Barcelona's star Lionel Messi shirt made of a plastic bag as he plays soccer February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Murtaza Ahmadi (C) wears a shirt of Barcelona's star Lionel Messi as he poses with members of a youth soccer team at the Afghan Football Federation headquarters February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Murtaza Ahmadi wears a shirt of Barcelona's star Lionel Messi as his father talks to the media February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Murtaza Ahmadi wears a shirt of Barcelona's star Lionel Messi as he talks with a member of a football team after playing soccer February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Murtaza Ahmadi wears a shirt of Barcelona's star Lionel Messi as he plays soccer February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Murtaza Ahmadi wears a shirt of Barcelona's star Lionel Messi as he arrives at the Football Federation headquarters February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Murtaza Ahmadi (C) wears a shirt of Barcelona's star Lionel Messi as he plays soccer with members of a youth football team February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
