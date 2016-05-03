Met Costume Gala
Beyonce Knowles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Zoe Saldana. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Kate Hudson and Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Anna Wintour and her daughter Bee Shaffer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Blake Lively. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Madonna. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Willow Smith and Jaden Smith. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Alicia Vikander and fashion designer Nicolas Ghesquiere. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rita Ora and designer Vera Wang. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miranda Kerr. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Amy Schumer. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
will.i.am. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Beyonce Knowles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Emily Ratajkowski. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Kendall Jenner and Cindy Crawford. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Allison Williams. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Saoirse Ronan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cindy Crawford and designer Olivier Rousteing. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Nicole Kidman. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Lily-Rose Melody Depp. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Karolina Kurkova. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Chloe Sevigny. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Lupita Nyong'o, Margot Robbie, and Emma Watson. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Lara Stone. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Kate Upton. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Poppy Delevingne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Wiz Khalifa. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Anna Ewers and designer Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tabitha Simmons. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Idris Elba. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Liberty Ross. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bette Midler. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Kristen Stewart. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rachel McAdams. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lorde. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Amber Heard. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Solange Knowles and Kristen Stewart (background). REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Lena Dunham. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Maria Sharapova. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Kate Bosworth. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Tavi Gevinson. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast members of the TV series "The Get Down" arrive. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sarah Jessica Parker. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Emily Blunt and Olivia Wilde. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dakota Fanning. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
