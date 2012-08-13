Meteor shower
A long exposure shows stars behind a tree during the annual Perseid meteor shower near the southern town of Mitzpe Ramon, Israel August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A man (bottom) and a woman give water and food to a wild fox as they observe meteors streaking past stars and the moon with a telescope in the night sky over El Torcal nature park reserve in the southern Spanish town of Antequera, near Malaga early...more
People watch the annual Perseid meteor shower in the southern town of Mitzpe Ramon August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A meteor (top, R) streaks past stars in the night sky above medieval tombstones in Radmilje near Stolac, 180 km (112 miles) south from Sarajevo, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
People wake up after observing meteors streaking past stars in the night sky over El Torcal nature park reserve in the southern Spanish town of Antequera, near Malaga, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A meteor (top C) streaks past stars in the night sky above medieval tombstones in Radmilje near Stolac, 180 km (112 miles) south from Sarajevo, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A meteor (top) streaks past stars in the night sky above Lake Geneva and the Mont-Blanc, at the Mont-Tendre near Montricher in the Jura, north of Geneva, late August 10, 2012. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A meteor (top, R) streaks past stars in the night sky above Lake Geneva and the Mont-Blancl, at the Mont-Tendre near Montricher in the Jura, north of Geneva, early August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
