Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 13, 2015 | 7:45pm IST

Meteor shower lights up the sky

A meteor streaks across the sky over Leeberg hill during the Perseid meteor shower near Grossmugl, Austria, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A meteor streaks across the sky over Leeberg hill during the Perseid meteor shower near Grossmugl, Austria, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A meteor streaks across the sky over Leeberg hill during the Perseid meteor shower near Grossmugl, Austria, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
1 / 14
A meteor streaks across the sky during the Perseid meteor shower at the Maculje archaeological site near Novi Travnik, Bosnia, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A meteor streaks across the sky during the Perseid meteor shower at the Maculje archaeological site near Novi Travnik, Bosnia, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A meteor streaks across the sky during the Perseid meteor shower at the Maculje archaeological site near Novi Travnik, Bosnia, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
2 / 14
A meteor streaks across the sky during the Perseid meteor shower near Kraljevine on mountain Smetovi, Bosnia, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A meteor streaks across the sky during the Perseid meteor shower near Kraljevine on mountain Smetovi, Bosnia, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
A meteor streaks across the sky during the Perseid meteor shower near Kraljevine on mountain Smetovi, Bosnia, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
3 / 14
A meteor streaks across the sky during the Perseid meteor shower near Kraljevine on mountain Smetovi, Bosnia, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A meteor streaks across the sky during the Perseid meteor shower near Kraljevine on mountain Smetovi, Bosnia, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
A meteor streaks across the sky during the Perseid meteor shower near Kraljevine on mountain Smetovi, Bosnia, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
4 / 14
People wait to watch the Perseid meteor shower near Wendover, southern England, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

People wait to watch the Perseid meteor shower near Wendover, southern England, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
People wait to watch the Perseid meteor shower near Wendover, southern England, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
5 / 14
A meteor speeds past windmills at the San Gregornio Pass Wind Farm near Whitewater, California, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

A meteor speeds past windmills at the San Gregornio Pass Wind Farm near Whitewater, California, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A meteor speeds past windmills at the San Gregornio Pass Wind Farm near Whitewater, California, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Close
6 / 14
The night sky is shown during the Perseid meteor shower in Ramona, California, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The night sky is shown during the Perseid meteor shower in Ramona, California, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
The night sky is shown during the Perseid meteor shower in Ramona, California, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 14
A meteor streaks across the sky during the Perseid meteor shower at the Maculje archaeological site near Novi Travnik, Bosnia, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A meteor streaks across the sky during the Perseid meteor shower at the Maculje archaeological site near Novi Travnik, Bosnia, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A meteor streaks across the sky during the Perseid meteor shower at the Maculje archaeological site near Novi Travnik, Bosnia, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
8 / 14
Meteors streak across the sky over a Roman theatre in the ruins of Acinipo, during the Perseid meteor shower near Ronda, southern Spain, August 13, 2015. TREUTERS/Jon Nazca

Meteors streak across the sky over a Roman theatre in the ruins of Acinipo, during the Perseid meteor shower near Ronda, southern Spain, August 13, 2015. TREUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Meteors streak across the sky over a Roman theatre in the ruins of Acinipo, during the Perseid meteor shower near Ronda, southern Spain, August 13, 2015. TREUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
9 / 14
A meteor streaks across the sky during the Perseid meteor shower near Kraljevine on mountain Smetovi, Bosnia, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A meteor streaks across the sky during the Perseid meteor shower near Kraljevine on mountain Smetovi, Bosnia, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
A meteor streaks across the sky during the Perseid meteor shower near Kraljevine on mountain Smetovi, Bosnia, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
10 / 14
A stargazer waits for the Perseid meteor shower to begin near Bobcaygeon, Ontario, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

A stargazer waits for the Perseid meteor shower to begin near Bobcaygeon, Ontario, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A stargazer waits for the Perseid meteor shower to begin near Bobcaygeon, Ontario, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
11 / 14
Meteor streaks across the sky in the early morning during the Perseid meteor shower in Ramon Carter near the town of Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Meteor streaks across the sky in the early morning during the Perseid meteor shower in Ramon Carter near the town of Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Meteor streaks across the sky in the early morning during the Perseid meteor shower in Ramon Carter near the town of Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
12 / 14
A meteor streaks across the sky during the Perseid meteor shower at the Maculje archaeological site near Novi Travnik, Bosnia, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A meteor streaks across the sky during the Perseid meteor shower at the Maculje archaeological site near Novi Travnik, Bosnia, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A meteor streaks across the sky during the Perseid meteor shower at the Maculje archaeological site near Novi Travnik, Bosnia, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
13 / 14
A meteor streaks across the sky in the early morning as people watching during the Perseid meteor shower in Ramon Carter near the town of Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A meteor streaks across the sky in the early morning as people watching during the Perseid meteor shower in Ramon Carter near the town of Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A meteor streaks across the sky in the early morning as people watching during the Perseid meteor shower in Ramon Carter near the town of Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Feeling faint

Feeling faint

Next Slideshows

Feeling faint

Feeling faint

Coming to the rescue when people pass out.

13 Aug 2015
Unusual eats

Unusual eats

Meals considered delicacies to some and questionable to others.

13 Aug 2015
Star-spangled Havana

Star-spangled Havana

As Cuba prepares to raise the U.S. flag at the embassy in Havana, residents don the stars and stripes.

12 Aug 2015
Selfie stick rising

Selfie stick rising

Love them or hate them, selfie sticks are often behind the camera.

12 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast