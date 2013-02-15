Meteorite hits central Russia
The trail of a falling object is seen above a residential apartment block in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, in this still image taken from video shot on February 15, 2013. REUTERS/OOO Spetszakaz
Broken windows and debris are seen inside a sports hall following sightings of a falling object in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 15, 2013. REUTERS/OOO Spetszakaz
People look at damage to a shop following sightings of falling objects in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin
A man removes shards of glass from the frame of a broken window following sightings of a falling object in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin
A man identifying himself as Viktor poses for a photograph after receiving treatment for injuries sustained from a shock wave that followed after a falling object was sighted in the sky in the Urals region, at an emergency room in a hospital in...more
A man identifying himself as Viktor poses for a photograph after receiving treatment for injuries sustained from a shock wave that followed after a falling object was sighted in the sky in the Urals region, at an emergency room in a hospital in Chelyabinsk February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin
The trail of a falling object is seen above the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, in this view from a residential apartment February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Igor Lyapustin
