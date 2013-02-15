Edition:
Meteorite hits central Russia

<p>The trail of a falling object is seen above a residential apartment block in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, in this still image taken from video shot on February 15, 2013. REUTERS/OOO Spetszakaz</p>

The trail of a falling object is seen above a residential apartment block in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, in this still image taken from video shot on February 15, 2013. REUTERS/OOO Spetszakaz

Friday, February 15, 2013

The trail of a falling object is seen above a residential apartment block in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, in this still image taken from video shot on February 15, 2013. REUTERS/OOO Spetszakaz

<p>Broken windows and debris are seen inside a sports hall following sightings of a falling object in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 15, 2013. REUTERS/OOO Spetszakaz</p>

Broken windows and debris are seen inside a sports hall following sightings of a falling object in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 15, 2013. REUTERS/OOO Spetszakaz

Friday, February 15, 2013

Broken windows and debris are seen inside a sports hall following sightings of a falling object in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 15, 2013. REUTERS/OOO Spetszakaz

<p>People look at damage to a shop following sightings of falling objects in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin</p>

People look at damage to a shop following sightings of falling objects in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin

Friday, February 15, 2013

People look at damage to a shop following sightings of falling objects in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin

<p>A man removes shards of glass from the frame of a broken window following sightings of a falling object in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin</p>

A man removes shards of glass from the frame of a broken window following sightings of a falling object in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin

Friday, February 15, 2013

A man removes shards of glass from the frame of a broken window following sightings of a falling object in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin

<p>A man identifying himself as Viktor poses for a photograph after receiving treatment for injuries sustained from a shock wave that followed after a falling object was sighted in the sky in the Urals region, at an emergency room in a hospital in Chelyabinsk February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin</p>

A man identifying himself as Viktor poses for a photograph after receiving treatment for injuries sustained from a shock wave that followed after a falling object was sighted in the sky in the Urals region, at an emergency room in a hospital in...more

Friday, February 15, 2013

A man identifying himself as Viktor poses for a photograph after receiving treatment for injuries sustained from a shock wave that followed after a falling object was sighted in the sky in the Urals region, at an emergency room in a hospital in Chelyabinsk February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin

<p>The trail of a falling object is seen above the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, in this view from a residential apartment February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Igor Lyapustin</p>

The trail of a falling object is seen above the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, in this view from a residential apartment February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Igor Lyapustin

Friday, February 15, 2013

The trail of a falling object is seen above the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, in this view from a residential apartment February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Igor Lyapustin

India: A billion rising

India: A billion rising

