Pictures | Mon Feb 18, 2013 | 7:20pm IST

Meteorite hits Russia

<p>The trail of a falling object is seen above a residential apartment block in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/OOO Spetszakaz</p>

The trail of a falling object is seen above a residential apartment block in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/OOO Spetszakaz

Monday, February 18, 2013

The trail of a falling object is seen above a residential apartment block in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/OOO Spetszakaz

<p>A Russian policeman works near an ice hole said to be the point of impact of a meteor seen earlier in the Urals region, at lake Chebarkul, some 50 miles west of Chelyabinsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry</p>

A Russian policeman works near an ice hole said to be the point of impact of a meteor seen earlier in the Urals region, at lake Chebarkul, some 50 miles west of Chelyabinsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry

Monday, February 18, 2013

A Russian policeman works near an ice hole said to be the point of impact of a meteor seen earlier in the Urals region, at lake Chebarkul, some 50 miles west of Chelyabinsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry

<p>Workers repair damage caused after a meteorite passed above the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yevgeni Yemeldinov</p>

Workers repair damage caused after a meteorite passed above the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yevgeni Yemeldinov

Monday, February 18, 2013

Workers repair damage caused after a meteorite passed above the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yevgeni Yemeldinov

<p>A man identifying himself as Viktor poses for a photograph after receiving treatment for injuries sustained from a shock wave that followed after a falling object was sighted in the sky in the Urals region, at an emergency room in a hospital in Chelyabinskk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin</p>

A man identifying himself as Viktor poses for a photograph after receiving treatment for injuries sustained from a shock wave that followed after a falling object was sighted in the sky in the Urals region, at an emergency room in a hospital in Chelyabinskk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin

Monday, February 18, 2013

A man identifying himself as Viktor poses for a photograph after receiving treatment for injuries sustained from a shock wave that followed after a falling object was sighted in the sky in the Urals region, at an emergency room in a hospital in Chelyabinskk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin

<p>A man removes shards of glass from the frame of a broken window following sightings of a falling object in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin</p>

A man removes shards of glass from the frame of a broken window following sightings of a falling object in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin

Monday, February 18, 2013

A man removes shards of glass from the frame of a broken window following sightings of a falling object in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin

<p>People look at damage to a shop following sightings of a falling object in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin</p>

People look at damage to a shop following sightings of a falling object in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin

Monday, February 18, 2013

People look at damage to a shop following sightings of a falling object in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin

<p>The trail of a falling object is seen above the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, in this view from a residential apartment, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Igor Lyapustin</p>

The trail of a falling object is seen above the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, in this view from a residential apartment, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Igor Lyapustin

Monday, February 18, 2013

The trail of a falling object is seen above the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, in this view from a residential apartment, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Igor Lyapustin

<p>Russian police work near an ice hole said to be the point of impact of a meteor seen earlier in the Urals region, at lake Chebarkul, some 50 miles west of Chelyabinsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry</p>

Russian police work near an ice hole said to be the point of impact of a meteor seen earlier in the Urals region, at lake Chebarkul, some 50 miles west of Chelyabinsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry

Monday, February 18, 2013

Russian police work near an ice hole said to be the point of impact of a meteor seen earlier in the Urals region, at lake Chebarkul, some 50 miles west of Chelyabinsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry

<p>A ruler is used to examine fragments said to be from a meteor, near an ice hole on lake Chebarkul, some 50 miles west of Chelyabinsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry</p>

A ruler is used to examine fragments said to be from a meteor, near an ice hole on lake Chebarkul, some 50 miles west of Chelyabinsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry

Monday, February 18, 2013

A ruler is used to examine fragments said to be from a meteor, near an ice hole on lake Chebarkul, some 50 miles west of Chelyabinsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry

<p>Broken windows and debris are seen inside a sports hall following sightings of a falling object in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/OOO Spetszakaz</p>

Broken windows and debris are seen inside a sports hall following sightings of a falling object in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/OOO Spetszakaz

Monday, February 18, 2013

Broken windows and debris are seen inside a sports hall following sightings of a falling object in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/OOO Spetszakaz

<p>Russian police work near an ice hole said to be the point of impact of a meteor seen earlier in the Urals region, at lake Chebarkul, some 50 miles west of Chelyabinsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry</p>

Russian police work near an ice hole said to be the point of impact of a meteor seen earlier in the Urals region, at lake Chebarkul, some 50 miles west of Chelyabinsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry

Monday, February 18, 2013

Russian police work near an ice hole said to be the point of impact of a meteor seen earlier in the Urals region, at lake Chebarkul, some 50 miles west of Chelyabinsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry

<p>Employees fix the windows of a newly built residential house, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olaf Koens</p>

Employees fix the windows of a newly built residential house, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olaf Koens

Monday, February 18, 2013

Employees fix the windows of a newly built residential house, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olaf Koens

<p>A research worker of the Ural Federal University demonstrates a fragment of a material substance in Yekaterinburg, the province of Sverdlovsk capital in the Ural Mountains, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A research worker of the Ural Federal University demonstrates a fragment of a material substance in Yekaterinburg, the province of Sverdlovsk capital in the Ural Mountains, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, February 18, 2013

A research worker of the Ural Federal University demonstrates a fragment of a material substance in Yekaterinburg, the province of Sverdlovsk capital in the Ural Mountains, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Employees try to fix windows of a maternity ward at hopsital number 9, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anton Melnikov</p>

Employees try to fix windows of a maternity ward at hopsital number 9, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anton Melnikov

Monday, February 18, 2013

Employees try to fix windows of a maternity ward at hopsital number 9, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anton Melnikov

<p>A fragment of a broken door glass, currently placed near an entrance to a fashion and clothes store, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, is seen in the centre of the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olaf Koens</p>

A fragment of a broken door glass, currently placed near an entrance to a fashion and clothes store, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, is seen in the centre of the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olaf Koens

Monday, February 18, 2013

A fragment of a broken door glass, currently placed near an entrance to a fashion and clothes store, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, is seen in the centre of the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olaf Koens

<p>People stand outside the Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant building, which was damaged after a meteorite passed above the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 17, 2013. . REUTERS/Anton Melnikov</p>

People stand outside the Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant building, which was damaged after a meteorite passed above the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 17, 2013. . REUTERS/Anton Melnikov

Monday, February 18, 2013

People stand outside the Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant building, which was damaged after a meteorite passed above the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 17, 2013. . REUTERS/Anton Melnikov

<p>Temporary shields replace broken windows at a building of South Ural State University, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anton Melnikov</p>

Temporary shields replace broken windows at a building of South Ural State University, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anton Melnikov

Monday, February 18, 2013

Temporary shields replace broken windows at a building of South Ural State University, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anton Melnikov

<p>A man repairs the window of a sports hall damaged by a shockwave from a meteor in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olaf Koens</p>

A man repairs the window of a sports hall damaged by a shockwave from a meteor in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olaf Koens

Monday, February 18, 2013

A man repairs the window of a sports hall damaged by a shockwave from a meteor in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olaf Koens

<p>Local residents stand outside a shop damaged by a shockwave from a meteor in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olaf Koens</p>

Local residents stand outside a shop damaged by a shockwave from a meteor in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olaf Koens

Monday, February 18, 2013

Local residents stand outside a shop damaged by a shockwave from a meteor in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olaf Koens

<p>Employees try to fix windows of a maternity ward at hopsital number 9, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anton Melnikov</p>

Employees try to fix windows of a maternity ward at hopsital number 9, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anton Melnikov

Monday, February 18, 2013

Employees try to fix windows of a maternity ward at hopsital number 9, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anton Melnikov

