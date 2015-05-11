Mexican farmworkers strike

A protester is seen wounded in his back after a confrontation between police and day laborers in the town of San Quintin in Baja California, May 9, 2015. Thousands of farmworkers went on strike on March 17 to demand better wages and working...more

A protester is seen wounded in his back after a confrontation between police and day laborers in the town of San Quintin in Baja California, May 9, 2015. Thousands of farmworkers went on strike on March 17 to demand better wages and working conditions in the agricultural region of Baja California, halting the harvest of vegetables and fruits for export to the U.S., local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

